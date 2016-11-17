Iowa Wild help raise $43,000 for ALS Association Iowa Chapter

The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Hy-Vee and The ALS Association Iowa Chapter, announced on Thursday the three have partnered to raise $43,000 for the Iowa Chapter.

“This has been such a great event for us every year,” said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson. “We keep raising the bar every year and keep meeting our goal. We can’t thank the players, staff and our great fans for helping make all this possible. ALS is a serious medical issue and helping find a cure remains a top priority for our community. There are a lot of Veterans suffering from ALS and to be able to do our big night on Veterans Day just made the event extra special.”

Celebrating the team’s fourth annual ALS/Veterans Appreciation Night, the Wild held a live postgame jersey auction with the players after team’s home game on Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day. The jersey auction accounted for more than half of the funds raised with nearly $25,000 coming in from the game-worn specialty jersey auction. The remaining funds were raised through a silent auction, chuck-a-puck proceeds and tickets sold through the Iowa Chapter and additional donation from Hy-Vee.

“It’s been a great four years working with the Iowa Wild”, said Iowa Chapter executive director Josh Nuss. “Every year, the Iowa Wild help us continually raise funds, which are used locally to provide help and hope to people battling ALS. We can’t thank the Wild fans enough for stepping up, once again, and helping those suffering from ALS in Iowa.”

The Wild takes on the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The Red Kettle Game is presented by the Salvation Army. The first 1,500 fans to donate to the Salvation Army receive a Red Puck. Fans can also bring in coats to donate for the Winter Coat Drive, presented by G&L Clothing. Friday’s game is also a $2 Beer Night, presented by 100.3 The BUS. The Subway Combo pack is available for purchase to the game. Collegeville packs are also available for purchase.