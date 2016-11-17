Downtown farmers market this weekend

As Thanksgiving approaches, area residents can shop for their Thanksgiving meals, holiday decorations and more at the Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines this weekend on Friday and Saturday. The Winter Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at Capital Square at 400 Locust St. and Kaleidoscope at The Hub at 555 Walnut Street in Downtown Des Moines. The Winter Market will return on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Winter Farmers’ Market is a perfect opportunity to stock up for holiday meals, parties and gift giving with more than 130 vendors. Farmers will be selling a variety of locally raised products including eggs, beef, pork, duck, turkeys, holiday hams and a variety of late season and greenhouse produce. Shoppers can also expect to find an abundance of fresh handmade products including locally produced honey, jams, salsa, wine, cheese, noodles, breads, pies and cinnamon rolls. In addition, poinsettias, fresh cut Christmas trees, wreaths, handmade holiday ornaments and home decorations will be available. The Winter Market is free and open to the public.

As the community celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday, The Downtown Farmers’ Market has also announced that its Meals from the Market Program exceeded its 2016 goals. Meals from the Market, which is sponsored by Great Western Bank, offers vendors and patrons an opportunity to donate fresh food each Saturday to be taken to Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) pantries, where food contributions are used to create meals to feed the hungry and also sent to 13 Central Iowa food pantry sites. During The Market’s 2016 outdoor season, Meals from the Market collected 1,998 pounds of food per week on average, which was valued at nearly $157,000 for the year.

“We are honored to be part of this program that has made such an impact on feeding the hungry in our community,” said Erin Goedeke, Business Banking Associate at Great Western Bank. “This has allowed thousands of people in our community access to food that they would not otherwise been able to secure.”

“Meals from the Market is a shining example of what we can do when we work together, and I am thankful for the generosity of the vendors and patrons of the Downtown Farmers’ Market in helping the Meals from the Market program reach its 2016 goals.” said Reverend Sarai Schnucker Rice, Executive Director of the Des Moines Area Religious Council. “As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, I encourage area residents to continue to find ways to feed the hungry in Greater Des Moines.”

Find more information about this weekend’s Winter Market at DesMoinesFarmersMarket.com.