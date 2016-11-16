Southwest Iowa Community College Chamber Singers to perform in Des Moines

The Southwestern Iowa Community College (SWCC) Chamber Singers will present an Advent Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary at Central Presbyterian Church, on the corner of 39th Street and Grand Avenue in Des Moines.

For several years the choir has entertained the Des Moines community with presentations of a wide variety of music for the holidays. This year, Calee Philgreen will conduct “Holiday Carols in Concert,” containing masterworks by Mendelssohn, Rutter, Poulenc, Mattson, Hogan and Sirett. The public is invited to attend.

The SWCC Chamber Singers feature the amazing voices of students, from across the United States and Canada, who have come to SWCC in Creston to attend the college’s School for Music Vocations. The choir will also be touring other Des Moines area location the week of Nov. 28 – Dec. 2. Other concert dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. – St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1120 N. Eighth Ave., Winterset

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m. – St. Paul Presbyterian Church, 6426 Merle Hay Road, Johnston

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m. – Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 5625 Franklin Ave., Des Moines

Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. – Grace Lutheran Church, 3010 52nd St., Des Moines

Free will donations will be accepted at each concert.

For more information about SWCC’s professional music program, please visit the college Web site at www.swcciowa.edu/about/marketing/college-news/news-releases/chamber-singers-performing-in-des-moines-area.