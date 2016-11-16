City to work with Clive Lions on holiday baskets

The Holiday season is fast approaching and once again the City of Clive will be collaborating with the Clive Lions Club to raise funds to provide food baskets to the needy families in Clive. This year we hope to provide for greater than 60 families that live within Clive. The baskets will be distributed to the families on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Several Clive organizations are presently collecting food items for this year’s baskets, with the City and the Lions Club working with Faith Lutheran Church, Connections Christian Church and Crestview Elementary Outreach. A special thanks to the Clive Community Foundation for their support of this year’s program.

If you would like to help fill these baskets, the Clive Lions Club would be pleased to accept monetary donations. The funds would go towards purchasing items for the baskets. Checks can be made out to the Clive Lions Club and can be dropped off at Clive City Hall, 1900 N.W. 114th St. in Clive.