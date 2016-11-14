Every Family Rocks! Music and Movement Festival set for Feb. 18

Save the date! Employee & Family Resources’ (EFR) signature event, “Every Family Rocks! Music and Movement Festival,” will “rock on” another year, with the 2017 date set for Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Science Center of Iowa.

Last year, the event raised more than $45,000 and entertained more than 2,100 children and families, featuring a myriad of musical and movement activities, such as hula hooping, face painting, a healthy family fair and breakdancing just to name a few. Two-time Grammy nominee and Des Moines native Justin Roberts headlined the event with his band, Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players, and also wrote a customized song for an auction-winning family.

This year, Roberts returns in addition to an expanded healthy family fair, expert face painting, creative crafts, globally diverse music and photos with mascots of Iowa for a day filled with non-­stop entertainment. EFR is still seeking interesting additions to the entertainment lineup.

“The Festival is unique in that it celebrates all families, offering them an afternoon full of fun and entertainment while raising funds which help to assure that EFR’s community-based programs remain accessible to ALL families in our community,” according to CEO Tammy Hoyman.

The event is held annually to raise funds in support of EFR’s mission of helping people overcome life’s challenges to reach their full potential, helping to support EFR’s community based services including prevention programs, student assistance programs, substance abuse services, and its bilingual (English/Spanish) counseling services.

Organizations and individuals interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities and how they can be a featured as an entertainer or vendor should contact Leslie Garman at lgarman@efr.org or (515) 471-2373.