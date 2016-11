Jammin’ In Johnston to feature live music, food and much more

Jammin’ In Johnson: A Business Expo, will be held today (Nov. 10) from 5-8 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel, 5291 Stoney Creek Court in Johnston.

The public is invited to enjoy live music from Brian Congdon, free food and beverage samples, kids’ activities, raffle prizes and a silent auction. All proceeds will go to Johnston Partnership for a Healthy Community.

Admission is free.