Iowa Wild announce Parmalee concert on Jan. 21

The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Parmalee, announced on Thursday the band will be performing live after the Iowa Wild home game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. The concert headlines Country Night and is presented by NASH FM, NASH Icon, Jim Beam Apple, Catch Des Moines and Gregg Young Chevrolet.

Parmalee is a country-rock band that has been in the music industry for 15 years and has toured with Jake Owen and Brad Paisley. Having roots in bluegrass, traditional country, southern rock and blues, helps create Parmalee’s country-rock sound. The band’s newest hit, “Roots” was released in spring of 2016.

Band brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, cousin Barry Knox and longtime friend Josh McSwain, began performing together in 2001 while they attended East Carolina University. The band started playing Tuesday and Thursday evenings in the Parmele, NC barn they named Studio B. For nine years, the band developed a devout regional following and finally ended up in Nashville in 2010.

The band landed a deal with Stoney Creek Record in February of 2011, beginning the domino effect of success. The band’s debut single, “Musta Had a Good Time” became a Top 40 hit on mainstream country radio and was voted by country fans #1 for four consecutive weeks on SiriusXM’s The Highway“Hot 30 LIVE” countdown. Parmalee also made history when its multi-week #1 smash hit “Carolina” became the longest climbing single by a group in the history of Billboard Country Airplay Chart. “Carolina” is certified as a PLATINUM record by the RIAA. In 2014, Parmalee earned a semi-finalist spot for Academy of Country Music’s New Artist of the Year award and a 2014 Teen Choice Award nomination. Parmalee’s latest hit, “Close Your Eyes,” became its second consecutive Top Three hit at country radio.

Fans with tickets to the Iowa Wild game that night may remain in their seats for the postgame Parmalee Country Concert. Fans must have a ticket to the game in order to see the concert. Tickets start at only $16 and can be purchased at the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office and online at HyVeeTix.com.

VIP Ticket Packages are available for purchase. The Gold VIP Package is only $20 and includes one (1) VIP On-Ice Pass (center stage, floor standing room ticket) and also a commemorative VIP Lanyard. In order to purchase this package, an Iowa Wild game ticket must also be purchased. The Platinum VIP Package includes: (1) Iowa Wild Center Ice Ticket, Artist Meet & Greet, (1) VIP On-Ice Pass (center stage, floor standing room ticket), Exclusive access to All-You-Can-Eat & All-You-Can Drink Area at the hockey game from 6-8 p.m., Commemorative VIP Lanyard. This package is priced at $150.

VIP Ticket Packages can be purchased at Fan Relations during Iowa Wild Home Games and online at IowaWild.com starting Nov. 11.

Aside from Parmalee’s headlining postgame concert, fans may enjoy Jim Beam drink specials on Jan. 21, when the Wild welcomes the Texas Stars for a 7 PM faceoff. It’s also a Jim Beam Night, presented by NASH FM, where fans 21 and older may enjoy a $5 Beam Apple Orchard or a $10 Beam Apple Orchard in a mason jar. The Brewdog pack is also available, which features a beer/hot dog voucher at the game and a voucher for a free drink at Legends Bar and Grill.