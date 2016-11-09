Jolly Holiday Lights announces new location, displays

Make-A-Wish® Iowa is celebrating its 21st year of Jolly Holiday Lights with a new location at Adventureland in Altoona, all new LED lighted displays and updated facilities.

In 2015, the 20anniversary of Jolly Holiday Lights was cut short due to flooding. This year, Make-A-WishIowa will be embracing the new locations by welcoming people from surrounding areas to the Des Moines holiday staple.

“In the past 21 years, Jolly Holiday Lights has received constant support from the Metro area, through some of the most trying times,” said Chris Voggesser, Chief Executive Officer at Make-A-Wish Iowa. “This year we are celebrating this long-standing tradition with a new location, displays and updated bathroom facilities and a more secure Santa’s Workshop. We’re hoping to make Jolly Holiday Lights more accessible to surrounding communities and look forward to many more joyful years.”

Make-A-Wish Iowa started Jolly Holiday Lights 21 years ago as a way to raise money to help fulfill the Wishes of Iowa children. Since then, Jolly Holiday Lights has become Make-A-Wish Iowa’s biggest fundraising event. To date, more than 700 Wishes have been fulfilled, and families from across Iowa and beyond have helped make those Wishes possible through ticket sales to Jolly Holiday Lights.

This year, Make-A-Wish Iowa is excited to continue the Jolly Holiday Lights event at Adventureland. With the new location, Make-A-Wish® Iowa hopes to encourage newcomers to embrace the Jolly Holiday Lights tradition. Through the efforts of volunteers, members of the community and local businesses, Jolly Holiday Lights has become a staple in the Des Moines Metro area and helps #BringTheJolly to the holiday seasons. Tickets for Jolly Holiday Lights can be purchased at https://tikly.co/events/1357.