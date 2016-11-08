Hundreds of Waukee Middle schoolers to salute police officers

In response to the tragic deaths of Des Moines Police Sergeant Tony Beminio and Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin, approximately 700 students from Waukee Middle School plan to salute police and fire/EMS personnel on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. The students will travel to the Waukee Public Safety Building, 1300 S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway, where they intend to sing the national anthem in unison and give speeches. They will also hold a moment of silence for the two slain officers.