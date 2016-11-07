Monday, November 7, 2016

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Des Moines date

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced additional spring dates on their 2017 North American Tour, which will include a stop at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on May 23, 2017. Reserved seat tickets ($100/$50) go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at Hy-VeeTix.com, 844-55-HYVEE, the Arena Box Office or any Des Moines/Ames Hy-Vee locations. There is a four ticket limit, which will be strictly enforced. Every ticket purchased includes a choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of The Getaway. A fan club ticket pre-sale for the new shows launches on Nov. 9.

