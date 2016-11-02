Hy-Vee pledges $25,000 to fallen officers’ families

Following the devastating loss of Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Sgt. Anthony Beminio, Hy-Vee, Inc. Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker announced this afternoon that all Des Moines-area Hy-Vee stores will collect customers’ donations to benefit the fallen officers’ families. To supplement customers’ donations, Hy-Vee will give $25,000 to each officer’s family.

“Whenever tragedy strikes in one of our communities, we instinctively look to our law enforcement partners to pull us together and help us heal,” Edeker said. “When tragedy — especially such an unimaginable act as this — befalls those who protect us, we want to emulate their response, show compassion and help in any way that we can.”

In an effort to bring the community together, Hy-Vee will have collection tables at the entrances of all Des Moines-area Hy-Vee stores. Today through Sunday, Nov. 6, Hy-Vee employees will accept customer donations at the tables from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Outside of these hours, stores will continue to accept donations at the customer service counter.

With direction from the Des Moines and Urbandale police departments, Hy-Vee will provide customer donations to the Des Moines Police Officers’ Credit Union, where the money will be divided equally and deposited into funds established for Officer Martin and Sgt. Beminio’s families.