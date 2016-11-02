Eight area bars and restaurants to donate all profits on Nov. 3 to families of fallen DMPD and UPD officers

Eight local bars and restaurants will donate 100 percent of profits from sales on Nov. 3 to the families of the two police officers who were shot and killed early Wednesday morning . Wellman’s Pub in Des Moines, Peggy’s Tavern in Des Moines, Wellman’s Pub & Rooftop in West Des Moines, Shotgun Betty’s in West Des Moines, Magnolia Wine Kitchen in Des Moines, 1908 Draught House in Johnston, 1908 Draught House in Waukee and 1908 Draught House in Downtown Des Moines will each donate profits to the memorial funds of each officer to benefit their families and to serve as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice.

“When we learned of this truly sad and horrific news this morning, we knew we had to do something,” said Wellman’s Pub & Rooftop Owner Tom Baldwin. “We’re doing this because the men and women in uniform who keep us safe put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. We challenge other restaurants, bars, businesses and individuals to also step up and do something similar to show their support for the police and families of the police.”

If someone would like to support the families of the fallen officers with an extra donation, patrons can do that as well. All of the restaurants and bars will also accept donations from that will go above and beyond just the food and drink. Donations from the restaurants will go to the memorial fund set up by the Des Moines Police Officers Credit Union.

In addition, people unable to donate in person can donate directly to the families of those affected by visiting https://squareup.com/store/des -moines-police-officers-credit -union.