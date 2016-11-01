State Games of America coming to Ames and Des Moines

The Iowa Games, in collaboration with, Iowa State University, Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau and Catch Des Moines, have been selected to host the 2021 State Games of America in Ames and Des Moines.

More than 18,000 athletes are expected to compete in the national event to be held July 27-Aug. 1, 2021.

The Olympic-style competition brings together medalists from State Games throughout the country. State Games of America will be held in conjunction with the Summer Iowa Games in 2021. An estimated 5,500 out of state athletes are expected to join the 12,500 Iowa Games participants.

The State Games of America are held biannually in cities across the country. The 2017 Games will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Lynchburg, Virginia, in 2019. This is the first time Iowa has been selected to host the national festival.

“Without a doubt, the Iowa Games is one of the best State Games in the country,” said Chuck Long, Iowa Sports Foundation, CEO. “It only makes sense to bring the State Games of America to Iowa.”

Like the Iowa Games, the 2021 State Games of America will also be a community effort. The Iowa Games, Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau and Catch Des Moines will also be working with ISU, community schools, parks and recreations and local businesses to host the event.

“As the home to the Iowa Games for more than 30 years, we are extremely excited for Ames and Iowa State University to be chosen as the host of the 2021 State Games of America,” commented Julie Weeks, director of the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We also look forward to working in cooperation with Des Moines to provide the warm hospitality of central Iowa to thousands of new competitors.”

It is anticipated that State Games of America will have an economic impact of $25 million on central Iowa, with as many as 10,000 room nights used at area hotels.

“We are excited to host State Games of America in partnership with our peers at the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Iowa Games,” said Greg Edwards, President and CEO of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau and Des Moines Area Sports Commission. “Central Iowa is a premier sports destination that provides athletes first-class facilities and an affordable and fun experience.”