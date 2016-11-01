Polk County Veteran Affairs donating winter coats to veterans

Polk County Veteran Affairs donating winter coats to veterans11/1/2016
Polk County Veteran Affairs will be providing donated new and gently used winter coats, hats and gloves at the Polk County VA Office at Polk County River Place located at 2309 Euclid Ave. on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. All veterans, their spouses and their children are welcome to pick up coats.
“More than 700 coats were donated by the community. We are thankful that our community cares about our veterans and has stepped up to help us make sure that they have proper clothing to keep them safe and warm during the harsh Iowa winter,” said Veteran Service Officer Michael Mortensen.
The Polk County Veteran Affairs office provides veterans with assistance filing federal benefit forms and assistance with food, shelter, finances, utilities, transportation, medical needs and funeral expenses. Learn more at www.polkcountyiowa.gov/veteranaffairs/.