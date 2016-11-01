Fareway round up for variety raises nearly $50,000 for children

Fareway Stores, Inc. recently conducted a round up at the register to support Variety – the Children’s Charity. Donations were collected from Monday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 22 in all Fareway locations, with total donations reaching $49,003.59 during the three-week period.

“This opportunity allowed customers to round up to the next dollar or provide an additional donation at the time of purchase,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Our generous customers went above and beyond to provide critical support to underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children in Iowa and the surrounding states — and we’re proud to be a partner in that effort.”

Proceeds from the round up will be distributed regionally and provide funding to more than 90 charities throughout Iowa and the surrounding states for capital projects, essential medical equipment, special programming and transportation. Fareway has been a proud supporter of Variety since 1984, with total contributions equaling more than $1.69 million. Variety is a 501(c3) organization, and donations are tax deductible.

“We appreciate Fareway’s long-standing support of Variety,” said Sheri McMichael, Executive Director of Variety. “We are grateful for these additional funds and thank all the Fareway customers who contributed during the round up in support of Variety — the Children’s Charity. These funds will help Variety improve the lives of children throughout the state.”