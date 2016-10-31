With complete streets projects, cities invite healthful use by active people

Four new Complete Streets Tactical Starts projects are on-the-ground and making it easier for people to walk, bike and take transit in Greater Des Moines. These projects include a new type of bicycle parking on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines, a portable parklet on 66th Avenue in Windsor Heights, a safer trail crossing of N.W 60th Avenue in Johnston, and a dedicated bike lane and sharrows on South Fifth Street in Carlisle.

The Complete Streets Tactical Starts Mini-Grants Program was funded by The Wellmark Foundation and administered by the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The program sought to fund projects that remove barriers to daily physical activity, promote more active transportation, and improve the health outcomes of the community.

“The Wellmark Foundation applauds the changes these communities have done to the built environment by making active transportation easier for their citizens,” said Stephanie Perry, Wellmark Foundation manager. “These projects represent sustainable change which can improve the overall well-being of the communities.”

The grant program was part of a larger effort by region’s cities to adopt complete streets policies. To date, nine cities in the region have adopted complete streets policies, including all of the cities implementing the Complete Streets Tactical Starts projects. More information on complete streets and the grant program can be found at dmampo.org/complete-streets.

Two additional projects have been funded, an expansion of the Des Moines BCycle bike-share program and a new connection between the Neal Smith Trail and Sixth Avenue in Des Moines. These two projects will be completed in 2017.

Each of these projects demonstrated complete streets principles and will help add transportation options to the community, improve public health outcomes, and demonstrate positive solutions that can be used throughout the region. For more information, call or email the MPO staff at 515-334-0075 or info@dmampo.org.