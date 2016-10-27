Iowa Wild announce Gaelic Storm concert set for March 18, 2017

The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Gaelic Storm, announced the band will be performing live after the Iowa Wild home game on Saturday, Mar. 18 at 7 p.m. The team’s first announced concert of the year is presented by 100.3 The Bus, Jim Beam and My Satellite Guy.

“We honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate St. Patty’s Day than having a nationally known band that specializes in Irish music come play for our fans”, said President Todd Frederickson. “We are always looking for ways to make the experience of going to an Iowa Wild game better for all fans. We had some great feedback from last year’s Cam concert. Our fans wanted more shows and we plan on announcing a country concert this season.”

Gaelic Storm is a Celtic band that has been touring for more than two decades and performed over 3,000 live shows. The bands musical output includes pieces from traditional Irish music, Scottish music, and original tunes in both the Celtic and Celtic Rock genres. Gaelic Storm released its latest studio album, Matching Sweaters on July 24, 2015.

The group originated from Santa Monica, California and first came to fame by appearing in the movie Titanic in 1997. Gaelic Storm performed “An Irish Party in Third Class” for the hit movie. The appearance sparked their careers with tours opening up across the globe. The group tours over 125 days a year and boasts eight studio albums. Gaelic Storm is mostly known for its energetic Irish music and Scottish traditional music, which has consistently found its way towards the top of billboard world music charts. In all, Gaelic Storm has topped the Billboard World Chart fives time with hits like Blind Monkey, Kiss Me I’m Irish, One More Day Above the Roses and Drink the Night Away (2x).

Fans with tickets to the Iowa Wild game that night can remain in their seats for the postgame Gaelic Storm Celtic concert. Fans must have a ticket to the game in order to see the concert. Tickets start at only $16 and can be purchased at the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office and online at HyVeeTix.com.

VIP Ticket Packages are also available for purchase. The Gold VIP Package is only $20 and includes one (1) VIP On-Ice Pass (center stage, floor standing room ticket) and also a commemorative VIP Lanyard. In order to purchase one of the specialty packages, an Iowa Wild game ticket is needed to gain entrance to the building (sold separately). The Platinum VIP Package (limited availability) includes: (1) Iowa Wild center ice ticket, artist meet & greet, (1) VIP On-Ice pass (center stage, floor standing room ticket), Exclusive access to All-You-Can-Eat & All-You-Can Drink area at the hockey game from 6pm-8pm, Commemorative VIP Lanyard. This package is priced at only $100. Both packages are extremely limited and will go fast.

VIP Ticket Packages can be purchased at Fan Relations during Iowa Wild Home Games starting Oct. 28 and online at IowaWild.com beginning Oct. 27.