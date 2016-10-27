Health insurance enrollment and renewal fairs start Nov. 3

The Polk County Health Department, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Broadlawns Medical Center, Primary Health Care, Visiting Nurse Services of Iowa and Mercy Medical Center – Des Moines will host a health insurance enrollment and renewal fair on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 1-8 p.m. at the Evelyn Davis Center (801 University Ave., Unit 3 in Des Moines). Additional enrollment and renewal fairs will be held in November, December and January.

“The health insurance process for individuals and families can be complex and intimidating. It’s challenging to figure out the difference between a deductible, co-pay and a premium,” said Rick Kozin, Polk County Health Department Director. “Come to our enrollment and renewal fair so health insurance professionals can help you decide what the best plan is for your health needs and budget.”

In order to help individuals understand their choices and assist them with the enrollment and re-enrollment process, the enrollment fair will provide individuals with one-on-one enrollment assistance from licensed navigators and certified application counselors. This enrollment fair will provide individuals with detailed information about each Marketplace Health Insurance Plan offered in Iowa and can help determine eligibility for Marketplace subsidies. Spanish interpreters will be available.

“We never know when you or your family will need health insurance,” said Kozin. “Don’t wait to enroll, sign up so you have health insurance when you need it most.”

November 1 is the first day you can enroll, re-enroll or change a 2017 insurance plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace. You have until Dec. 15 to enroll in or change insurance plans for coverage to start Jan. 1, 2017.

In order to complete the enrollment application at the fair, please bring the following information:

Driver’s license or government ID

Social Security Number

Copy of 2015 income tax returns or last pay stub

Email address and account information

Additional enrollment/renewal fairs will be held throughout November, December and January at the following dates, times and locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Goodwill Connection Center, 5355 N.W. 86 th St., Johnston

St., Johnston Monday, Dec. 12 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Goodwill Connection Center, 5921 S.E. 14 th St., Ste. 2300, Des Moines

St., Ste. 2300, Des Moines Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 from 1-8 p.m. at the Altoona Public Library, 700 8th St. S.W., Altoona

To learn more visit www.healthcare.gov or call Nola at (515) 286-3848 with questions about the enrollment/renewal fair.