Proctor Mechanical Corporation wins big at ABC of Iowa Awards Gala

Proctor Mechanical Corporation received several prestigious construction awards from Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa during the association’s annual Excellence in Construction Gala held Oct. 12 in Altoona, Iowa.

In the Commercial and Industrial HVAC category, Proctor received an Award of Excellence for the Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Inc. project in Colfax, Iowa, which involved the furnishing and installation of the plumbing and HVAC for the entire Beck’s facility. In the same category, Proctor also received an Award of Merit for the Moulton Elementary HVAC Replacement project as well as the evening’s only “Merit Alliance Award” for the inclusion of the most ABC of Iowa member companies in the completion of the project. Moulton Elementary is a three-story building more than 100 years old, but Proctor was able to successfully install a new and efficient HVAC system.

In the Commercial and Industrial Plumbing category, Proctor received an Award of Distinction for the Bridges at Ankeny project in Ankeny, Iowa which involved providing sanitary, storm water, domestic water and natural gas systems to the building. Finally, in the Residential and Small Commercial HVAC category, Proctor received an Award of Excellence for providing plumbing and HVAC systems to Bomgaars in Grimes.

Criteria for the project awards included complexity of the project, attractiveness, unusual challenges, innovation, safety and budget compliance.

Proctor Mechanical Corporation also received a Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) award in the Silver certification for continued dedication to providing training and safety in the workplace.

“The awarded projects submitted by Proctor Mechanical Corporation are examples of the innovation and commitment to outstanding craftsmanship that embody merit shop construction. The superior workmanship illustrates the high level of quality produced by merit shop contractors,” said ABC of Iowa President and CEO Greg Spenner.