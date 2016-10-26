Des Moines Art Center announces grant award from Variety – the Children’s Charity

The Des Moines Art Center is pleased to announce it has received a grant award of $2,500 from Variety – the Children’s Charity for art education for at-risk youth. Variety’s award will help sustain this program as it continues to respond to the growing need for impactful arts education for underserved youth in our community. The goal of the Art Center’s community outreach program is to use art education to inspire at-risk youth to acknowledge their unique identities and use artistic expression to overcome adversity and establish a sense of worth. Each year the Art Center serves more than 20 organizations through this important program.

Variety is also dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged, at-risk, and special needs children. Funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children throughout Iowa. For more information on how to become a part of Variety’s work, visit varietyiowa.com.



