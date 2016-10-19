RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts sold to new leadership team

Following 16 years of doing business in the Greater Des Moines Metro and beyond Robb Spearman has announced he is selling RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts to four partners who have made up the leadership team of RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts over the past 18 months. The new owners will be brokers Lance Hanson, Matt Mauro, Ou Meksay and Shane Torres.

“Sixteen years ago I started what is now ranked as the second-most productive real estate company in the Des Moines Metro, building it from one agent to now more than 192. Over the past 18 months I have transferred much of the operation to Lance, Matt, Ou and Shane, and it is now time to make the transition complete,” said Robb Spearman who will remain with the company in an advisory role. “I, long ago, came to the belief that if you trust good people to do a job they will excel, and I am confident that our staff and agents will find this change to be a positive step in the continued growth of RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts.”

In total RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts has 14 offices across Iowa with eight of those being in the Greater Des Moines Metro. While Spearman will continue in an advisory role to the new leadership team he will be spending more time with his family here in the Des Moines Metro and on new business ventures in Scottsdale, Arizona.