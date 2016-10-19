Branstad to honor late Hollywood legend Jean Seberg

Gov. Terry Branstad will host a proclamation signing to honor Marshalltown native and Hollywood legend Jean Seberg, whose family and friends will be present at the ceremony on Friday, Oct., 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol Building.

October 21 marks the 60th anniversary of Seberg’s discovery after a much-publicized worldwide search for the title role in the movie “Saint Joan” directed by Otto Preminger. The role launched Seberg’s career as a movie star and, later, as an international style icon who popularized the image of the New Wave ingénue (characterized by a pixie haircut, French striped jersey shirt and black capri pants) with contemporaries such as Audrey Hepburn and Mia Farrow. She starred in 34 feature films in Hollywood and Europe, including ”Lilith,” “Airport,” and “Paint Your Wagon” opposite Clint Eastwood.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, a screening of the documentary, “Hollywood Backstories: The Secret Lives of Jean Seberg,” will be held at the State Historical Museum of Iowa, 600 E. Locust St. in Des Moines.