Branstad to honor late Hollywood legend Jean Seberg

Branstad to honor late Hollywood legend Jean Seberg10/19/2016
Gov. Terry Branstad will host a proclamation signing to honor Marshalltown native and Hollywood legend Jean Seberg, whose family and friends will be present at the ceremony on Friday, Oct., 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol Building.
October 21 marks the 60th anniversary of Seberg’s discovery after a much-publicized worldwide search for the title role in the movie “Saint Joan” directed by Otto Preminger. The role launched Seberg’s career as a movie star and, later, as an international style icon who popularized the image of the New Wave ingénue (characterized by a pixie haircut, French striped jersey shirt and black capri pants) with contemporaries such as Audrey Hepburn and Mia Farrow. She starred in 34 feature films in Hollywood and Europe, including ”Lilith,” “Airport,” and “Paint Your Wagon” opposite Clint Eastwood.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, a screening of the documentary, “Hollywood Backstories: The Secret Lives of Jean Seberg,” will be held at the State Historical Museum of Iowa, 600 E. Locust St. in Des Moines.
The documentary will be followed by a Q&A with one of its creators, the Emmy-nominated filmmaker Garry McGee; Seberg’s sister, Mary Ann Shuey; and the curator of the Jean Seberg Collection at the Orpheum Theater Center in Marshalltown, Nancy Adams. Afterward, visitors can join State Curator Leo Landis on a tour of the museum’s “Hollywood in the Heartland” exhibit about Iowans and the silver screen.
Hollywood Backstories is presented by Produce Iowa, the state office of media production, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Visit www.iowaculture.gov or call 515-281-5111 for more information.