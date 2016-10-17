Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox coming to Hoyt Sherman Place on Jan. 21

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will play Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office (1501 Woodland Ave.), online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Founded by pianist and arranger Scott Bradlee in 2009, the ensemble reimagines contemporary pop, rock and R&B hits in the style of various yesteryears, from swing to doo-wop, ragtime to Motown — or, as Bradlee himself puts it, “pop music in a time machine.”

The newest album, “The Essentials,” was released on Sept. 30. collects 18 favorites from Postmodern Jukebox’s weekly postings. Bradlee’s choice of material ranges from the ‘80s hard rock of Guns N’ Roses to hits as recent as last year’s Justin Bieber plea, “Sorry.”

POSTMODERN JUKEBOX ON THE WEB:

Website: http://postmodernjukebox.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/postmodernjukebox

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PMJofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pmjofficial/