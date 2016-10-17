Monday, October 17, 2016

Please ignore this text box. It is used to detect spammers. If you enter anything into this text box, your message will not be sent.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox coming to Hoyt Sherman Place on Jan. 21

10/17/2016

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will play Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office (1501 Woodland Ave.), online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Founded by pianist and arranger Scott Bradlee in 2009, the ensemble reimagines contemporary pop, rock and R&B hits in the style of various yesteryears, from swing to doo-wop, ragtime to Motown — or, as Bradlee himself puts it, “pop music in a time machine.”

The newest album, “The Essentials,” was released on Sept. 30. collects 18 favorites from Postmodern Jukebox’s weekly postings. Bradlee’s choice of material ranges from the ‘80s hard rock of Guns N’ Roses to hits as recent as last year’s Justin Bieber plea, “Sorry.”

POSTMODERN JUKEBOX ON THE WEB:

Website: http://postmodernjukebox.com/

Fleet FeetAmes Chamber

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/postmodernjukebox

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PMJofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pmjofficial/

 

 

 

 

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

most likeableAmes Chamber

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.