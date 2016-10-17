History of Windsor Heights book now available

A history of Windsor Heights book titled “Out of the Mud — How a Rural Coal Mining Settlement Became the City of Windsor Heights,” by George Hanusa, is in print and is available at the Windsor Heights City Hall, 1145 66th St., Windsor Heights.

It is now also available for purchase at the Windsor Heights Hy-Vee and can be checked out at the Frankin Ave., Urbandale and Clive public libraries.

The 192-page hard cover has photos and text that cover the city’s history from the early 1900s through today. It commemorates the 75th anniversary this year of the incorporation in 1941.

Cost is $15 if purchased on site; $20 if by mail, including shipping and handling. Checks are payable to the Windsor Heights Foundation. Grants received have covered the basic cost of printing, so proceeds above that will go to the Foundation.

Hanusa, a 40-year resident of Windsor Heights, has done extensive research over the past seven years to provide a comprehensive story of the community.

For further information, contact the Windsor Heights City Hall, 1145 66th St., at 279-3662.