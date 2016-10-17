Barnstormers to host garage sale Oct. 19-21

The Iowa Barnstormers will be holding a garage sale Oct. 19-21 at Wells Fargo Arena.

Stop by Wells Fargo Arena this week to purchase exclusive Iowa Barnstormers merchandise at a discounted rate. Items for sale include, but are not limited to, t-shirts, hats, game worn jerseys, game footballs, autographed footballs and team-issued merchandise such as warm-up jackets/pants and polos.

The garage sale will be held specifically right outside the Iowa Barnstormers Front Office door on the main concourse level of Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa Barnstormers Garage Sale Hours of Operation

Wednesday, Oct. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information, call (515) 633-2255 or log on to www.theiowabarnstormers.com.