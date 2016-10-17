Ankeny Foundation for the Back to School Gala on Oct. 20

On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., the public is invited to the Back to School Gala, the Ankeny Community School District Foundation fundraiser. Each year, the foundation provides grants and scholarships to assist the educational programming in the Ankeny Community School District. Proceeds from the gala will go toward these grants and scholarship opportunities.

The food, drinks, and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. at the FFA Enrichment Center on the DMACC Campus in Ankeny. The live auction will begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase a ticket and register for the online auction, click here. Tickets are $50 per person and $400 per table.

In 2015, the Ankeny School Foundation provided 41 grants totaling $33,491.33. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 to teachers, clubs, students and parents for use in educational endeavors that benefit students in Ankeny and reach beyond the regular budget limitations of the school system.