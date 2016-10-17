100+ Women Who Care awards $10,275 to Shoes that Fit

100+ Women Who Care donated $10,275 to Shoes that Fit at the organization’s quarterly meeting in August. This local organization will use the funds to purchase new, size-specific shoes, boots and winter coats for Des Moines area children in need. This organization has worked with 32 local elementary schools for the past 15 years filling needs in the community.

Shoes that Fit began in California in 1992. The Des Moines chapter came to existence in 2001 and is a 100 percent volunteer ran organization. The Des Moines chapter is supported by Mediacom.