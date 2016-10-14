John R. Grubb YMCA receives donation from Hubbell Golf Classic

Hubbell Realty Company presented the John R. Grubb YMCA with a check for $16,000, the proceeds were the result of the Hubbell Extreme Charity Golf Classic held in September at the Copper Creek Golf Club in Pleasant Hill.

The 2016 Hubbell Extreme Charity Golf Classic welcomed over 250 golfers and sponsors from dozens of local companies in support of three local charity organizations. The event offered the chance to not only golf and enjoy the 19-year-old golf course in Pleasant Hill which added The Bunker Sports Pub & Grill this spring, but more importantly, support and raise money for local organizations making significant impacts across Central Iowa.

“We know that this donation is going right to work in our community at the John R. Grubb YMCA,” said Rick Tollakson, president and CEO of Hubbell Realty Company. “The work of the John R. Grubb YMCA educates and empowers youth across the metro which strengthens our community for people of all ages.”

The John R. Grubb YMCA is one of nine YMCA locations throughout the metro and is located north of downtown in the River Bend neighborhood. One of their main programs is the Starfish Academy which targets low-income students needing extra support with reading. The program has shown tremendous success in ensuring students do not fall behind.

In addition to the funds raised, Hubbell Realty associates also volunteer and support the organization and its mission. TJ Jacobs, vice president, CBRE|Hubbell Commercial serves as the 2016-17 chair for the annual campaign at the Waukee YMCA, Bill Wright, senior vice president, CBRE|Hubbell Commercial, is a member of the Metro YMCA Board of Directors, and Riley Hogan, vice president, CBRE|Hubbell Commercial, was a board member in 2015, and will serve as the VP chairman for the YMCA Healthy Living Center in 2017. In addition, Tollakson serves as the Chairman of the YMCA of Greater Des Moines Metro Board of Directors.

This year’s event raised 50 percent more than last year’s record donation, a testament to the giving spirit of local businesses and the importance of the work of the three non-profit groups.

The executive director of the John R. Grubb YMCA, Cameron Nicholson said, “On behalf of the students and families in our Starfish Academy program, we would like to thank Hubbell Realty and its contributors for the generous donation to our program. Starfish Academy is a literacy enrichment summer camp targeting low-income students from the Des Moines Urban areas, who need extra support in the summer so that they may be at reading level by the 3rd Grade. Together we will positively influence their future success here in Des Moines.”