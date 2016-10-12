Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Polk County Veteran Affairs collecting donated winter coats for veterans

Polk County Veteran Affairs will be collecting new and gently used winter coats, hats and gloves that will be donated to veterans and their families. Items can be dropped off at the VA office at Polk County River Place located at 2309 Euclid Ave., and donations will be accepted until Nov. 3. The giveaway event will take place on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same location.

“We are fortunate to live in a generous community and are counting on that generosity to make certain that our Veteran families have the clothing necessary to stay safe and warm during the harsh Iowa winter,” said Veteran Service Officer Michael Mortensen.

The Polk County Veteran Affairs office provides veterans with assistance filing federal benefit forms and assistance with food, shelter, finances, utilities, transportation, medical needs and funeral expenses. Learn more at www.polkcountyiowa.gov/veteranaffairs/.

