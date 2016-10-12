Gloria Steinem makes appearance at Johnston campaign event

By Kathleen Summy

Womens rights activist Gloria Steinem spoke at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Johnston Wednesday, Oct. 12. The event was held at the home of Maridith and Jeff Morris. Maridith Morris is a candidate for state representative in House District 39, which includes part of Johnston and Grimes.

Volunteers were asked to make one call each as part of an early voting phone bank at the end of Steinem’s speech.

Steinem touched on the topics of women’s reproductive rights, equal pay and the recent reports of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s attitude toward women. She remarked on former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment following an affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.

“In truth, I was always hoping (Hillary) was having a nice sex life, too,” Steinem said.