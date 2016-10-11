National Association of Women Business Owners Celebration of Excellence Nov. 10

The National Association of Women Business Owners’ Iowa Celebration of Excellence — Annual Awards Program will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Glen Oaks Country Club, 1401 Glen Oaks Drive, West Des Moines. Honorees include Miriam Erickson Brown of Anderson Erickson Dairy (2016 NAWBO Iowa Hall of Fame Legacy Award Inductee); Mary Anne Kennedy of Primary Source (2016 NAWBO Iowa Woman Business Owner of the Year); and Jayne Armstrong of the U.S. Small Business Administration (2016 NAWBO Iowa Advocate of the Year). For more information, contact info@nawboiowa.org.