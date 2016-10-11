Hunt, Woodruff to headline Greater Des Moines Partnership annual dinner

The Greater Des Moines Partnership has announced that its 2017 Annual Dinner will feature the husband and wife duo of Bloomberg View Columnist Albert R. Hunt and “PBS NewsHour” anchor Judy Woodruff as the headlining speakers. The Partnership’s 128th Annual Dinner program will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Downtown Des Moines.

Hunt is a Bloomberg View columnist and regular contributor on Bloomberg Television, where he has worked since 2005. He previously served for 35 years in the Washington, D.C. bureau of The Wall Street Journal. There, he acted as bureau chief and executive Washington editor in addition to roles as a Congressional and national political reporter. Hunt served as a panelist on CNN’s weekly public affairs program “The Capital Gang” for more than 17 years and was a member of CNN’s “Novak, Hunt & Shields.” He has been a regular panelist for NBC’s “Meet the Press” and PBS’ “Washington Week in Review” as well as a political analyst for CBS Morning News. Hunt is the co-author of a series of books on U.S. national elections by the American Enterprise Institute and co-authored the Brookings Institution’s book, “Elections American Style.”

Woodruff is the co-anchor and managing editor of “PBS NewsHour with Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff.” She has covered politics and other news for more than three decades at CNN, NBC and PBS. For 12 years, Woodruff served as anchor and senior correspondent for CNN, where she anchored the program “Inside Politics.” At PBS from 1983 to 1993, she was the chief Washington correspondent for “The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour.” From 1984 to 1990, Woodruff also anchored PBS’ award-winning weekly documentary series “Frontline with Judy Woodruff.” From 2006 to 2013, she anchored a monthly program for Bloomberg Television, “Conversations with Judy Woodruff.” Prior to her time as an anchor, Woodruff was a White House correspondent for NBC News, and wrote the 1982 book “This is Judy Woodruff at the White House.” In 2011, Woodruff was the principal reporter for the PBS documentary “Nancy Reagan: The Role of a Lifetime.”

The Partnership’s Annual Dinner is the Central Iowa business community’s celebration of the past year’s economic and community development successes. The dinner includes a social hour beginning at 5 p.m., with the dinner and program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program includes a presentation of The Partnership’s Annual Report, summarizing the accomplishments of the organization’s work in 2016. Reservations are being accepted online at DesMoinesMetro.com/AnnualDinner. Center stage seating is $150 per person or $1,500 per table, and general seating is $125 per person or $1,250 per table. A table seats 10 people.

Questions should be directed to Katie Hernandez, (515) 286-4913 or khernandez@desmoinesmetro.com. Members of the media are asked to contact Sophia S. Ahmad, Vice President of Public Relations at the Partnership at (515) 286-4919 or sahmad@desmoinesmetro.com.