Green Day announce Des Moines date

Green Day’s “Revolution Radio” Tour kicks off on March 1, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona and will crisscross its way across North America, making a stop April 3, 2017 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Reserved seat and general admission tickets ($69.50/$49.50/$29.50) go on sale this Friday, Oct. 14 at Noon at Hy-VeeTix.com, 844-55-HYVEE, the Arena Box Office or any Des Moines/Ames Hy-Vee locations.