Former Chief of Staff to speak in Des Moines

Col. Lawrence Wilkerson (retired), former Chief of Staff to U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, will speak in Des Moines, Indianola, Pella, and Grinnell from Oct. 11-14. He will address the growing threat of climate change and how the US military is preparing for it. Currently a professor of Government and Public Policy at the College of William and Mary, Colonel Wilkerson is an expert in foreign policy and national security affairs. While the speaking tour is sponsored by numerous environmental and peace groups, Wilkerson will speak to a broad array of the Iowa public including, business, academic, and faith communities. Wilkerson’s public events include:

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. — Central College, Pella

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 11:30 a.m. — Luncheon Trinity Presbyterian Church, Indianola; 7 p.m. Simpson College, Kent Student Center, Indianola

Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. — Grinnell College

Friday, Oct. 14, 4-5:30 p.m. — BOLD Iowa discussion: “Exxon Knew,” 2809 Kingman Blvd., Des Moines; 7:30-9 p.m., “Climate Change, Conflict, & Refugees: Connecting the Dots,” First Christian Church, 2500 University Ave., Des Moines