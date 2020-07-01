Human Resources

Celebrating small wins

Celebrations can help keep employees motivated and engaged during times of disruption and change. Don’t just wait for big accomplishments to pause and celebrate as lofty goals are not the only ones worth recognizing. Smaller wins can often go unnoticed while we focus more on mistakes and shortcomings. Oasis, a Paychex® Company, recommends celebrating little wins as meaningful steps toward reaching bigger goals, while also building momentum and reinforcing good habits.

A few examples of smaller wins that deserve celebrating:

• Reaching a milestone on an important project.

• Lending a helping hand to colleagues.

• A colleagues’ tenured milestone

• Maintaining a consistent, positive attitude.

• Contributing to the conversation and sharing ideas.

Recognizing smaller accomplishments will keep your team going. Acknowledging incremental progress and regularly celebrating small wins keep morale high and will help to guide your team towards bigger wins in the future.

For more information please visit www.OasisAdvantage.com. ♦

Donna Gilbert Meek

Sr. Manager, PEO Service

dgilbertmeek@oasispeo.com

405-830-0115