Feature Story

Winter Arts & Entertainment Guide

CITYVIEW’s quest to eradicate hibernation continues.

Wicked arctic blasts have invaded central Iowa, and Old Man Winter now occupies the region. This evil bully rules with an ice-cold fist while brandishing bad intentions and intimidating the citizenry with malicious sub-zero temperatures.

Be on high alert, but fear not! Although CITYVIEW couldn’t fit every worthy event into this, our annual Winter Arts and Entertainment Guide, we jam-packed these pages with a sizzling slate of fun local offerings. Used properly, this issue is the antidote necessary to jolt you from your post-holiday coma and keep you sane at least through St. Patrick’s Day. So remember to tuck this magazine into a safe place, and when you feel besieged with winter weariness, get out and enjoy Des Moines. Here’s how…

ART

Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave.,

Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Through Feb. 9: “Susan Rothenberg as Printmaker.” “Susan Rothenberg as Printmaker” features more than two-dozen prints by Rothenberg. The American artist is known for her nearly abstract, glyph-like paintings and drawings of horses, but just as compelling is her work displaying the human figure.

Other winter exhibitions at the Art Center:

•Jan. 10 – April 15: Hedda Sterne: “Imagination and Machine”

•Jan. 17 – May 17: Anna Gaskell: “Judith Loves Martha”

•Feb. 8 – May 17: Karla Black: “20 Years”

•Feb. 14 – May 10: Researchers: “Women Artists Inspired by Science”

Polk County Heritage Gallery, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines; www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org

Through Jan. 13: “Greater Des Moines Exhibited.” An annual juried show featuring more than 40 central Iowa artists.

Anderson Gallery at Drake University, Des Moines; www.drake.edu/art-design/studentresources/exhibitions

Through Feb. 14: “Visual Disobedience: Iowa Artists Dissent, Propose, Actualize!” Showcasing 17 Iowa artists’ work addressing race, immigration, identity, capitalism, consumerism, patriotism, artistic freedom and challenging power.

State Capitol Law Library, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; https://iowaculture.gov/calendar

Through Jan. 31: Art at the Library: “Portrait Studies of Utopian High Society.” Newton artist Guy Loraine’s paintings of traditional quilt blocks on fragments of Amana Colonies blanket ends.

State Historical Museum of Iowa, 600 E. Locust St., Des Moines; https://iowaculture.gov/calendar

Through Friday, Jan. 31: Art at the Café: Identification. Des Moines artist Laura Travnicek mimics reality with unsettling familiarity by combining unrelated self-portraits and forcing new relationships between the subjects.

Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way,

Des Moines; www.mainframestudios.org

Mainframe Studios is a nonprofit providing workspace to artists of many disciplines. The partially renovated 160,000-square-foot facility features more than 70 modern studios and dozens of tenants, including glass blowers, game developers, jewelers, painters, photographers, illustrators, designers and ceramicists.

STAGE

“Brilliant Traces”

Jan. 3-5, Jan. 10-12: Theatre Midwest performing at Grand View University’s Viking Auditorium; www.theatremidwest.org

As a blizzard rages outside an isolated cabin in the woods, the two people trapped inside are forced to sort out their lives.

“The Diary of Anne Frank”

Jan. 24 – Feb. 9: Des Moines Community Playhouse, 831 42nd St., Des Moines;

www.dmplayhouse.com

“Where there’s hope, there’s life,” wrote Anne Frank. For nearly two years, Anne and her family hid alongside another family in a secret Amsterdam attic to avoid Nazi deportation. The youth’s journal documents the experience and her belief that “in spite of everything, people are truly good at heart.” In 1945 Anne died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Her story lives on.

“The Office! A Musical Parody”

Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.: Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines;

www.hoytsherman.org

It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third-largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming at Dunder Mifflin. Don’t miss this unauthorized parody that is one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history.

“Come From Away”

Jan. 28 – Feb. 2: Des Moines Civic Center;

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. “Come Away From” the musical takes audiences into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them after planes were ordered to land following the tragic events of 9/11.

“Waitress”

Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m.: Stephens Auditorium, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu/events

“Waitress” tells the story of an expert small-town pie maker who aspires to greener grass on the bigger-city side of life’s proverbial fence. While working to win a baking contest, an uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood and well-made pie ensues.

“Wonder of the World”

March 27 – April 12: Rex Mathes Auditorium, 1401 Vine St., West Des Moines;

www.tallgrasstheater.org

When a woman discovers her husband’s dirty little secret hidden in his sweater drawer, she flees to Niagara Falls — the honeymoon capital of the world — frantically searching for the life she thinks she missed out on. In the process, she encounters a suicidal alcoholic, a lonely tour-boat captain, a pair of bickering private detectives and a strange caper involving a gargantuan jar of peanut butter.

“A Piece of My Heart”

March 27 – April 5: Ankeny Community Theatre, 1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny;

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

A powerful true story of six women who went to Vietnam — five nurses and a country western singer booked by an unscrupulous agent to entertain the troops. The play portrays each woman before, during, and after her tour in the war-torn nation and ends as each leaves a personal token at the memorial wall in Washington.

“A Wonderful Wizard of Oz”

Saturday, April 11: Civic Center; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

Follow Dorothy and her friends down the yellow brick road in this family favorite. The Ballet Des Moines performance also features the Des Moines Community Orchestra playing live.

COMEDY

Upcoming headliners at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 560 S. Prairie View Drive, Suite 100,

West Des Moines; www.desmoines.funnybone.com.

•Jan. 2-4: Rob Little

•Jan. 9-11: Paul Mecurio

•Jan. 16-18: Chris Franjola

•Jan. 23-25: Jon Reep

•Jan. 30 – Feb. 1: Mike Malone, featuring Keifer Thompson

•Feb. 6-8: Donnie Baker

•Feb. 27-29: Chris Porter

•March 2: Kurtis Conner

•March 5-8: Greg Morton

•March 12-14: Tammy Pescatelli

•March 19-21: Ivan Decker

•March 24: Mick Foley

•April 2-4: Josh Blue

•April 19: The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds

•April 24-25: Christina P, “Ride or Die Tour”

Jan. 4: “No Sleep” at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; woolysdm.com. A unique stand-up comedy experience that mixes laughter with music and culture.

Jan. 10: Kathleen Madigan: “8 O’Clock Happy Hour” at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

Jan. 22-26: “Little Black Dress” at Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org. Billed as “hilarious” with show-stopping musical numbers, “Magic Mike” influenced dancing and loads of improvised mayhem.

Jan. 23: “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” at Des Moines Civic Center; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org. Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, listener contestants and celebrity guests through a comedic review of current events.

Jan. 26: Lewis Black at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

Feb. 4-23: Lisa Lampanelli’s “Losin’ It!” at Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org.

Feb. 7-8; March 6-7: Comedy Xperiment at Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org. Comedy XPeriment is the longest running improvisation troupe in central Iowa.

March 7: Nate Bargatze: “Good Problem To Have” at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

March 21: Jeanne Robertson at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

April 1: Jeff Dunham: “Seriously!?” at Wells Fargo Arena; www.iowaeventscenter.com. Jeff Dunham boasts record-breaking viewership for his standup specials on Netflix, NBC and Comedy Central. Now the comedian/ventriloquist takes aim at filling Wells Fargo Arena.

April 21 – May 10: “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” at Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org.

MUSIC

Botanical Blues, Sundays in January, February and March at 2 p.m., Botanical Garden; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com

Botanical Blues is a weekly music concert series hosted at the Botanical Garden every Sunday through the end of March. The event features some of the best blues music in the Midwest and food and drinks from Trellis Café.

•Jan. 5: Blue Two – Bob Dorr and Jeff Petersen

•Jan. 12: Bob Pace

•Jan. 19: Cindy Grill and Alan Smith featuring Krista Haugland

•Jan. 26: J.D. Flanagan and Pat Hemann

•Feb. 2: The Drama Kings

•Feb. 9: Ducharme-Jones

•Feb. 16: Stutterin’ Jimmy and the Goosebumps

•Feb. 23: CeCe Stewart and the Radio Train

•March 1: Del “Saxman” Jones and Scott Dawson

•March 8: Jodi Bodley and Dewey Cantrell

•March 15: Bryce Janey

•March 19: Robert Cray

•March 22: Dennis Kain

•March 29: Matt Woods

Winter Jam Spectacular 2020, Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.,

Wells Fargo Arena; www.jamtour.com; www.iowaeventscenter.com

Billed as “Christian music’s largest annual tour,” Winter Jam returns to central Iowa’s largest arena with some of the genre’s hottest attractions. The show is general admission and doesn’t pre-sell tickets. Attendees gain admittance with a $15 donation at the door.

Hairball with special guest Bonne Finken, Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Iowa State Fairgrounds, Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center;

www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.

A “bombtastic” celebration of arena rock.

Mat Kearney: “City of Black & White Revisited Tour” with Eli Teplin, Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

Mat Kearney’s intimate acoustic tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of his breakout album, “City of Black & White” by re-recording some of his favorites with a new perspective.

Jason Aldean: “We Back,” Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena; www.iowaeventscenter.com

The reigning ACM “Artist of the Decade” boasts 23 No. 1 hits, and all eight of his previous studio albums have been certified Gold or Platinum.

The Isley Brothers: 60th Anniversary of “Shout” Tour, Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., Meskwaki Veterans Convention Center; www.meskwaki.com/live-entertainment/isley-brothers

Celebrating 60 years of “Shout.”

Paul Ellis, Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m., First Unitarian Church of Des Moines, 1800 Bell Ave., Des Moines;

www.ucdsm.org/concerts

This troubadour is a singer/songwriter who is a folky storyteller and has a tattoo of Woody Guthrie.

MercyMe: “20/20,” Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.,

Wells Fargo Arena; www.iowaeventscenter.com

“Surrounded by You glory…What will my heart feel…Will I dance for you Jesus…Or in awe of You be still…Will I stand in your presence…Or to my knees will I fall…Will I sing hallelujah…Will I be able to speak at all…I can only imagine…I can only imagine…”

Cher: “Here We Go Again,” Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena; www.iowaeventscenter.com

What more needs to be said… This is Cher. Here we go again. Can’t wait.

SPORTS

Iowa Wild – American Hockey League

www.iowawild.com

The Iowa Wild ice hockey team plays NHL minor league home games at Wells Fargo Arena.

Remaining home schedule

•Jan. 3 — vs. Rockford IceHogs (7 p.m.)

•Jan. 17 — vs. San Jose Barracuda (7 p.m.)

•Jan. 18 — vs. San Jose Barracuda (6 p.m.)

•Jan. 20 — vs. Texas Stars (noon)

•Jan. 24 — vs. Manitoba Moose (7 p.m.)

•Jan. 25 — vs. Manitoba Moose (6 p.m.)

•Jan. 31 — vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (7 p.m.)

•Feb. 5 — vs. San Antonio Rampage (7 p.m.)

•Feb. 8 — vs. Stockton Heat (6 p.m.)

•Feb. 9 — vs. Stockton Heat (3 p.m.)

•Feb. 11 — vs. San Antonio Rampage (7 p.m.)

•Feb. 14 — vs. San Diego Gulls (7 p.m.)

•Feb. 15 — vs. San Diego Gulls (6 p.m.)

•Feb. 25 — vs. Chicago Wolves (7 p.m.)

•March 15 — vs. San Antonio Rampage (3 p.m.)

•March 18 — vs. San Antonio Rampage (7 p.m.)

•March 20 — vs. Milwaukee Admirals (7 p.m.)

•March 27 — vs. Rockford IceHogs (7 p.m.)

•March 28 — vs. Rockford IceHogs (12:30 p.m.)

•April 8 — vs. Manitoba Moose (7 p.m.)

•April 10 — vs. Manitoba Moose (7 p.m.)

Iowa Wolves basketball – NBA G League

https://iowa.gleague.nba.com

The Iowa Wolves play G League basketball at Wells Fargo Arena. Home games offer fans a close-up look at NBA-caliber talent.

Remaining home schedule

•Jan. 4 — vs. Memphis Hustle (7 p.m.)

•Jan. 6 — vs. Memphis Hustle (7 p.m.)

•Jan. 15 — vs. Santa Cruz Warriors (7 p.m.)

•Feb. 1 — vs. Agua Caliente Clippers (7 p.m.)

•Feb. 4 — vs. Westchester Knicks (7 p.m.)

•Feb. 10 — vs. Stockton Kings (7 p.m.)

•Feb. 23 — vs. South Bay Lakers (7 p.m.)

•March 8 — vs. Santa Cruz Warriors (7 p.m.)

•March 21 — vs. Texas Legends (7 p.m.)

•March 23 — vs. Austin Spurs (7 p.m.)

•March 25 — vs. Stockton Kings (7 p.m.)

Drake University Men’s Basketball – NCAA Division I

https://godrakebulldogs.com

Drake home games are played at the Knapp Center in Des Moines.

Remaining home schedule

•Jan. 4 — vs. Indiana State (5 p.m.)

•Jan. 7 — vs. Loyola (8 p.m.)

•Jan. 15 — vs. Illinois State (7 p.m.)

•Jan. 26 — vs. Missouri State (3 p.m.)

•Feb. 1 — vs. Southern Illinois (5 p.m.)

•Feb. 5 — vs. Bradley (8 p.m.)

•Feb. 16 — vs. Evansville (3 p.m.)

•Feb. 19 — vs. Valparaiso (7 p.m.)

•Feb. 29 — vs. UNI (TBA)

Iowa State Men’s Basketball – NCAA Division I

www.cyclones.com

ISU home games are played at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Remaining home schedule

•Jan. 8 — vs. Kansas (7 p.m.)

•Jan. 11 — vs. Oklahoma (7 p.m.)

•Jan. 21 — vs. Oklahoma State (7 p.m.)

•Jan. 29 — vs. Baylor (8 p.m.)

•Feb. 8 — vs. Kansas State (7 p.m.)

•Feb. 15 — vs. Texas (1 p.m.)

•Feb. 22 — vs. Texas Tech (5 p.m.)

•Feb. 25 — vs. TCU (6 p.m.)

•March 3 — vs. West Virginia (8 p.m.)

Des Moines Buccaneers – Junior A amateur hockey

www.bucshockey.com

Bucs home games are played at Buccaneer Arena, A.K.A: “The Madhouse on Hickman” in Urbandale.

Remaining home schedule

•Jan. 3 — vs. Tri-City (7:05 p.m.)

•Jan. 4 — vs. Tri-City (6:05 p.m.)

•Jan. 10 — vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)

•Jan. 24 — vs. Team USA (7:05 p.m.)

•Jan. 25 — vs. Muskegon (6:05 p.m.)

•Feb. 8 — vs. Cedar Rapids (6:05 p.m.)

•Feb. 14 — vs. Chicago (7:05 p.m.)

•Feb. 22 — vs. Youngstown (6:05 p.m.)

•Feb. 27 — vs. Green Bay (6:35 p.m.)

•March 6 — vs. Omaha (7:05 p.m.)

•March 7 — vs. Omaha (6:05 p.m.)

•March 14 — vs. Cedar Rapids (6:05 p.m.)

•March 20 — vs. Sioux Falls (7:05 p.m.)

•March 21 — vs. Sioux Falls (6:05 p.m.)

•March 22 — vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints (3:05 p.m.)

•April 3 — vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)

•April 17 — vs. Waterloo Black Hawks (7:05 p.m.)

Iowa Barnstormers – pro indoor football

www.theiowabarnstormers.com

Led by new Head Coach Ameer Ismail, the Iowa Barnstormers look to improve on the team’s recent success, including last season’s playoff run and an IFL championship in the prior year. All home games are played at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines. Home games begin April 3.

Drake Relays at Drake Stadium

•April 22-25 ♦

OTHER FUN EVENTS IN THE METRO

Through May 25: Yoga Under the Stars at Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines. For more information, visit www.sciowa.org/programs-and-events/adult-programs/yoga-under-the-stars.

Jan. 11: CITYVIEW’s Fire & Ice is an interactive, hockey-themed winter pub crawl. Hockey-themed games will be on hand, and free transportation between bars will be provided by Chauffeurs of Distinction. The event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. in Valley Junction. For more information, visit www.dmcityview.com/fire-ice.

Feb. 16: Crossroads: A Journey with the Blues. Hal Reed and Kent Burnside, winners of the 2019 Iowa Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category, perform. The event is scheduled for 1:30-4 p.m. at Franklin Avenue Library. For more information, visit www.dmpl.org.

Feb. 21: CITYVIEW’s Chocolate Walk at West Glen. Chocolate food and chocolate cocktails sampled with family and friends while enjoying chocolate and shopping at West Glen. Plus… Chocolate. For more information, visit chocolatewalk.dmcityview.com.

March 7: Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival at Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive. More than 10,000 slices of bacon are on the agenda at the 13th Annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival. This year’s theme is “Baconritaville.” For more information, visit www.blueribbonbaconfestival.com.

Ongoing: Back-to-School Wine Educational Series at WineStyles Tasting Station, 5515 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite #120, West Des Moines. Classes are in session and these aptitude tests for your palate are worth “studying” for. For more information, visit www.winestyles.com/back-to-school. ♦