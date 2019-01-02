Feature Story

Winter Arts & Entertainment

Don’t get too cozy; central Iowa has many fun things to do this winter.

Iowa’s winter weather is predictably unpredictable, but, sooner or later, arctic winds eventually deliver freezing temps. Be that as it may… don’t give in. Instead, get up. Get out. Get to laughing, living and loving life in the greater Des Moines metropolitan area. The city’s offerings of arts, entertainment, shows and pizzazz don’t hibernate and neither should you. So shake off the frost. Grab a sweater. Muff your ears. Whatever you need to do, it is time to embrace the events calendar bursting with opportunity for Iowa fun. CITYVIEW can’t tilt the Earth’s axis to ensure more sunshine, but highlighting some of the local bright spots is the least we can do. Enjoy.

ART

Culture. Creation. Graphic displays of life. Central Iowa now offers a scintillating buffet of world-class fine art, museums and galleries. A small sampling of the city’s best is listed below.

Susan Collis: “Without You the World Goes On”

Opens Jan. 25, the exhibit will be on display from Jan. 26 through May 12

Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

A rickety old stepladder. A drop cloth. Both are splattered with paint. At first glance, this exhibit appears to be a nearly empty room that is under construction. But upon closer inspection, the attentive visitor discovers a whole lot more. Those splattered paint drops aren’t as they appear. The workman’s drop cloth isn’t what you originally thought. Surprises abound within the “ordinary” objects of Collis’ commentary regarding time, materials, labor and value. On Jan. 25, the Des Moines Art Center offers an evening of music, food and art as it celebrates the opening of the exhibition, Susan Collis: “Without You the World Goes On.” Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and hosted beer and wine will be provided — all are welcome, but reservations are encouraged. The exhibit will then be available for viewing during regular museum hours, from Jan. 26 through May 12.

“Greater Des Moines Exhibited”

Through Jan. 19

Polk County Heritage Gallery, 111 Court Ave.

www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org

“Greater Des Moines Exhibited” is offering its 25th edition. The juried show features more than 40 artists from the Des Moines metropolitan area. The exhibit is judged by Liz Lidgett, art advisor, writer and video host.

Art for the Wild

Thursday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m.

In the atrium at Capital Square, downtown Des Moines

www.blankparkzoo.com

Art for the Wild is a fundraiser consisting of an art show and an auction. The event unites art enthusiasts and wildlife conservationists toward a common goal: saving animals in the wild. Proceeds raised at Art for the Wild help support Blank Park Zoo and the zoo’s conservation efforts. The show features Dr. Amy Dickman, the founder of the Ruaha Carnivore Project.

COMEDY

If laughter is the best medicine, then central Iowa has the prescription for all ills. With the explosion of on-stage comedy in the Des Moines area, listing every event within this magazine wouldn’t be possible, but the following are a few shows you might want to consider circling in red ink.

Rodney Carrington

Friday, March 1, 7 p.m.

Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

www.hoytsherman.org

Rodney Carrington — the multitalented comedian, actor and writer — has sold more than 3 million comedy albums. According to Pollstar, Carrington has been one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the last 10 years. He regularly performs to sold-out crowds, and he is coming to Hoyt Sherman. This event is for mature audiences only.

Cindy Kaza – psychic medium

Wednesday, Jan. 16

desmoines.funnybone.com

Funny Bone Comedy Club, 560 S. Prairie View Drive, Suite 100, Des Moines

Extremely intuitive since childhood, Cindy Kaza’s first memorable experience with a spirit came at the tender age of 10. After losing a childhood friend in a car accident, she awoke in the middle of the night to see that same friend standing next to her bed. Initially, she dismissed the incident, but in her early 20s, she realized she was having psychic and mediumistic experiences and began searching for answers. After significant training, Kaza now tours the nation offering her skills as a clairvoyant (clear seeing), clairaudient (clear hearing) and clairsentient (clear feeling).

“Triple Espresso”

Through Jan. 13

Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/events

WARNING: This highly caffeinated comedy, “Triple Espresso,” is in its seventh engagement at The Temple Theater. Three men tell their tale of their bid for fame and how it ended in four not-so-fabulous minutes of national-TV failure. Hugh Butternut, Buzz Maxwell and Bobby Bean recount their rags-to-rags odyssey and its hysterically bad results.

“Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man”

Jan. 22 – Feb. 10

The Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/events

This romantic tale takes the audience on a “hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo,” as a gay man offers insider “tips” at a local university’s auditorium where the English department holds its monthly meet-the-author event. The moderator, Robyn, is shy and studious. The featured author is Dan Anderson of “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.” With the help of a hunky stage assistant named Stefan, Dan aims to turn this event upside down.

STAGE

The Des Moines metro area offers stage performances at their finest. The area’s larger venues bring in major national productions, while some of the more intimate settings offer up-close-and-personal performances by Iowa’s local talent.

“Ordinary Days”

Jan. 18 – Feb. 3

Rex Mathes Auditorium, 1401 Vine St., West Des Moines

www.tallgrasstheater.org

How do you make real connections in the city that never sleeps — but probably should at some point. This “refreshingly honest and funny musical” tells the tale of four young New Yorkers searching for fulfillment, happiness, love and cabs. Directed and choreographed by Megan Helmers, featuring Charlie Reese.

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”

Jan. 25 – Feb. 10

Des Moines Community Playhouse, 831 42nd St.,

Des Moines

www.dmplayhouse.com

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson confront the moors of Devonshire while working to solve the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1902 novella, “The Hound of Baskervilles.” This cast of 40 quirky characters is played by just five actors.

“The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute”

Friday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.

Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames

www.center.iastate.edu/events

Experience “the best Beatles tribute ever,” as it visits Ames to play live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun” and “Hey Jude.”

Malpaso Dance Company

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Des Moines Civic Center

Established in 2012, Malpaso Dance Company has quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after Cuban dance companies. With an emphasis on a collaborative creative process, the company is committed to working with top international choreographers while nurturing new voices. The company tours with 11 dancers and is led by its original three founders.

“The Lion in Winter”

Feb. 22 – March 3

Kum & Go Theater, Des Moines Social Club

www.iowastage.org

Sibling rivalry, adultery and dungeons are all on display in the story of Henry II, his cunning queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their scheming children, that all have competing ambitions to inherit the kingdom. “Every family has its ups and downs,” says Queen Eleanor, and this royal clan is no exception.

“A Princess Mermaid Ballet”

April 20

Des Moines Civic Center

www.balletdesmoines.org/upcomingseason

Dive under the waves while immersing yourself in a mystical, underwater world. You might even fall in love with a princess mermaid as she falls in love with a man. The Des Moines Community Orchestra will enhance the production by performing an original score.

MUSIC

You gotta fight, for your right, to… Actually, central Iowa offers such easy access to live music, no fighting of any kind is warranted. Be that as it may, the following highlights would definitely be worth an arm-wrestling match.

2019 Winter Jam Spectacular

Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.

Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines

www.jamtour.com

“Joy to the world, the Lord is come!” OK, that was last month. But it’s still winter, and if you still feel like

worshipping — even with non-holiday-season songs — then Winter Jam is the jam. Many of Christian music’s

hottest musicians, including Newsboys United, converge on Wells Fargo Arena for a $15 donation at the door —

no tickets required. That’s a bargain. The Jam’s 2019 lineup also includes former “American Idol” finalist Danny

Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger and others. In addition, the Pre-Jam Party is slated to feature hip-hop

recording artist Ty Brasel, Manic Drive, Dan Bremnes and special guest Adam Agee.

Blake Shelton: “Friends and Heroes 2019”

March 14, 7 p.m.

Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines

www.iowaeventscenter.com

When Blake Shelton realized that fans would benefit from hearing music from his friends and heroes, he decided to bring them along and created the “Friends & Heroes 2019” tour. Special guest Lauren Alaina joins Shelton for the run along with appearances by country icons the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.

Weezer and Pixies with special guest Basement

March 28, 7 p.m.

Wells Fargo Arena

www.iowaeventscenter.com

“If you want to destroy my sweater… Pull this thread as I walk away.” Weezer is coming to Wells Fargo Arena. Enough said. Except for this… “Woo-ee-ooh, I look just like Buddy Holly…”

“Masterworks 4: Nelson Conducts Bernstein”

Saturday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 17, 2:30 p.m.

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmsymphony.org/events

At Joseph Giunta’s invitation, the Des Moines Symphony welcomes conductor John Nelson as he leads a program featuring Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich. Listeners will experience Bernstein’s witty Divertimento, a celebration of American dance dedicated to the Boston Symphony, and Schumann’s expressive Symphony No. 2.

“Masterworks 5: Ellis Island / The New World”

Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 17, 2:30 p.m.

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmsymphony.org/events

Experience Dvorak’s masterful Ninth Symphony, live. This concert celebrates the vivid journey to the New World as immigrant heritage is brought to life.

“Masterworks 6: Simon Sings Porgy & Bess”

Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 28, 2:30 p.m.

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmsymphony.org/events

Iowa native and internationally-renowned singer Simon Estes offers his powerful voice in person, performing selections from Gershwin’s beloved “Porgy & Bess” with the Des Moines Symphony. This special concert also features Luther College’s celebrated Nordic Choir.

FILM

Fun films. Hilarious comedies. Tear-jerking dramatic masterpieces. The upcoming slate of 2019 movies has something for just about anyone. Here are a few samples.

“Escape Room”

Jan. 4

Directed by Adam Robitel, starring Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine and Taylor Russell.

“Life isn’t a science experiment. You can’t contain your world forever. Try doing one thing that scares you…” Six complete strangers answer mysterious messages calling each to an “escape room” — a locked room functioning as a riddle, where freedom is only attainable upon finding its answer. But this room’s game master knows seemingly everything about each of these strangers, and that includes some of their darkest secrets. Find the clues or die. That’s their challenge. Will they survive?

“A Dog’s Way Home”

Jan. 11

Directed by Charles Martin Smith, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Judd, Jonah, Hauer-King, Alexandra Shipp with Wes Studi and Edward James Olmos

“A Dog’s Way Home” is a heartwarming tale of Bella, a dog who embarks on a 400-mile journey home after being separated from her beloved human. This film is an adventure aimed at entertaining the entire family.

“Glass”

Jan. 18

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, starring Bruce Willis, Anya Taylor-Joy, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson

Are they superheroes and supervillains? Or are their minds full of hypnotic delusions of grandeur? The third and final installment of the “Unbreakable” trilogy finally arrives, and according to Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson): “A lot of people are going to die. Are you ready?” M. Night Shyamalan has done it again.

“Miss Bala”

Feb. 1

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, starring Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Anthony Mackie

Surviving requires every bit of cunning, inventiveness and strength that Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) can muster in this action thriller. And after being drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime, she finds a power she never knew she had. Based on the Spanish-language film.

SPORTS

Championship indoor pro football. Pro hockey. Elite amateur hockey. Division I basketball. NBA G League action… Central Iowa’s spectator sports teams offer live action at or near the highest levels of athletics.

Let the excitement begin.

NOTE: The following dates, times and other details are believed to be accurate, but changes are inevitable. Be sure to verify the information as the competition nears.

Iowa Wild – American Hockey League

www.iowawild.com

So far, so great, for the Iowa Wild. The minor league ice hockey team is having its best-ever season. The squad plays NHL minor league home games at Wells Fargo Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Remaining home schedule

Jan. 4 — vs. Rockford IceHogs

Jan. 14 — vs. San Diego Gulls

Jan. 18 — vs. Ontario Reign

Jan. 19 — vs. Ontario Reign (6 p.m.)

Jan. 21 — vs. Rockford IceHogs (noon)

Feb. 8 — vs. San Antonio Rampage

Feb. 9 — vs. San Antonio Rampage (6 p.m.)

Feb. 19 —vs. Texas Stars

Feb. 21 — vs. San Jose Barracuda

Feb. 22 — vs. San Jose Barracuda

March 12 — vs. San Antonio Rampage

March 15 — vs. San Antonio Rampage

March 26 — vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

March 29 — vs. Texas Stars

March 30 — vs. Texas Stars (6 p.m.)

April 2 — vs. Tucson Roadrunners

April 3 — vs. Tucson Roadrunners

April 12 — vs. Chicago Wolves

April 13 —vs. Rockford IceHogs (6 p.m.)

Iowa Wolves – NBA G League

iowa.gleague.nba.com

The Iowa Wolves run-and-gun against NBA G League opponents. G League rosters are chock-full of world-class

basketball talent angling for a shot at the big time. Tip-offs are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Remaining home schedule

Jan. 5 — vs. FWN

Jan. 6 — vs. OKL (6 p.m.)

Jan. 9 — vs. CTN

Jan. 13 — vs. GRD (4 p.m.)

Feb. 1 — vs. SBL

Feb. 2 — vs. MHU

Feb. 5 — vs. OKL (10:30 a.m.)

Feb. 7 — vs. ACC

Feb. 11 — vs. STO

Feb. 20 — vs. TEX

March 3 — vs. RGV (3 p.m.)

March 13 — vs. AUS

March 16 — vs. WIS

Iowa State Men’s Basketball – NCAA Division I

www.cyclones.com

Iowa State University’s home games are played at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames.

Remaining home schedule

Jan. 5 — vs. Kansas (4 p.m.)

Jan. 12 — vs. Kansas State (11 a.m.)

Jan. 19 — vs. Oklahoma State (5 p.m.)

Jan. 30 — vs. West Virginia (6 p.m.)

Feb. 2 — vs. Texas (1 p.m.)

Feb. 9 (Sat)vs TCU (1 p.m.)

Feb. 19 (Tue) — vs. Baylor (8 p.m.)

Feb. 25 (Mon) — vs. Oklahoma (7 p.m.)

March 9 (Sat) — vs. Texas Tech (1 p.m.)

Iowa State Women’s Basketball – NCAA Division I

www.cyclones.com

Iowa State University’s home games are played at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames.

Remaining home schedule

Jan. 9 — vs. TCU (6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 12 — vs. Texas (4 p.m.)

Jan. 19 — vs. Oklahoma (noon)

Jan. 29 — vs. Texas Tech (6:30 p.m.)

Feb. 9 — vs. West Virginia (6 p.m.)

Feb. 16 — vs. Oklahoma State (1 p.m.)

Feb. 23 — vs. Baylor (3 p.m.)

March 4 — vs. Kansas (6:30 p.m.)

Iowa Barnstormers – pro indoor football

www.theiowabarnstormers.com

Led by Heach Coach Dixie Wooten, the Iowa Barnstormers won the United Bowl Championship last season. All home games are played at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines.

Home schedule

March 9 — vs. Green Bay (7:05 p.m.)

April 6 — vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)

May 4 — vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)

May 11 — vs. Quad City (7:05 p.m.)

May 24 — vs. Bismarck (7:05 p.m.)

June 8 — vs. Sioux Falls (7:05 p.m.)

June 15 — vs. Nebraska (7:05 p.m.)

Des Moines Buccaneers — Junior A amateur hockey

www.bucshockey.com

Bucs home games are played at Buccaneer Arena — 7201 Hickman Road, Urbandale. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

unless otherwise noted.

Remaining home schedule

Jan. 4 — vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

Jan. 12 — vs. Omaha Lancers

Jan. 18 — vs. Omaha Lancers

Jan. 26 — vs. Tri-City Storm

Feb. 1 — vs. Central Illinois Flying Aces

Feb. 2 — vs. Tri-City Storm

Feb. 8 — vs. Waterloo Blackhawks

Feb. 9 — vs. Omaha Lancers

Feb. 15 — vs. Waterloo Blackhawks

Feb. 22 — vs. Youngstown Phantoms

Feb. 23 — vs. Youngstown Phantoms

March 5 — vs. Fargo Force (12:05 p.m.)

March 29 — vs. Lincoln Stars

April 5 — Omaha Lancers ♦