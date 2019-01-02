Winter Arts & Entertainment

Winter Arts & Entertainment1/2/2019
Don’t get too cozy; central Iowa has many fun things to do this winter.
Iowa’s winter weather is predictably unpredictable, but, sooner or later, arctic winds eventually deliver freezing temps. Be that as it may… don’t give in. Instead, get up. Get out. Get to laughing, living and loving life in the greater Des Moines metropolitan area. The city’s offerings of arts, entertainment, shows and pizzazz don’t hibernate and neither should you. So shake off the frost. Grab a sweater. Muff your ears. Whatever you need to do, it is time to embrace the events calendar bursting with opportunity for Iowa fun. CITYVIEW can’t tilt the Earth’s axis to ensure more sunshine, but highlighting some of the local bright spots is the least we can do. Enjoy.
ART
Culture. Creation. Graphic displays of life. Central Iowa now offers a scintillating buffet of world-class fine art, museums and galleries. A small sampling of the city’s best is listed below.
Susan Collis: “Without You the World Goes On”
Opens Jan. 25, the exhibit will be on display from Jan. 26 through May 12
Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines
www.desmoinesartcenter.org
A rickety old stepladder. A drop cloth. Both are splattered with paint. At first glance, this exhibit appears to be a nearly empty room that is under construction. But upon closer inspection, the attentive visitor discovers a whole lot more. Those splattered paint drops aren’t as they appear. The workman’s drop cloth isn’t what you originally thought. Surprises abound within the “ordinary” objects of Collis’ commentary regarding time, materials, labor and value. On Jan. 25, the Des Moines Art Center offers an evening of music, food and art as it celebrates the opening of the exhibition, Susan Collis: “Without You the World Goes On.” Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and hosted beer and wine will be provided — all are welcome, but reservations are encouraged. The exhibit will then be available for viewing during regular museum hours, from Jan. 26 through May 12.
“Greater Des Moines Exhibited”
Through Jan. 19
Polk County Heritage Gallery, 111 Court Ave.
www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org
“Greater Des Moines Exhibited” is offering its 25th edition. The juried show features more than 40 artists from the Des Moines metropolitan area. The exhibit is judged by Liz Lidgett, art advisor, writer and video host.
Art for the Wild
Thursday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m.
In the atrium at Capital Square, downtown Des Moines
www.blankparkzoo.com
Art for the Wild is a fundraiser consisting of an art show and an auction. The event unites art enthusiasts and wildlife conservationists toward a common goal: saving animals in the wild. Proceeds raised at Art for the Wild help support Blank Park Zoo and the zoo’s conservation efforts. The show features Dr. Amy Dickman, the founder of the Ruaha Carnivore Project.
COMEDY
If laughter is the best medicine, then central Iowa has the prescription for all ills. With the explosion of on-stage comedy in the Des Moines area, listing every event within this magazine wouldn’t be possible, but the following are a few shows you might want to consider circling in red ink.
Rodney Carrington
Friday, March 1, 7 p.m.
Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines
www.hoytsherman.org
Rodney Carrington — the multitalented comedian, actor and writer — has sold more than 3 million comedy albums. According to Pollstar, Carrington has been one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the last 10 years. He regularly performs to sold-out crowds, and he is coming to Hoyt Sherman. This event is for mature audiences only.
Cindy Kaza – psychic medium
Wednesday, Jan. 16
desmoines.funnybone.com
Funny Bone Comedy Club, 560 S. Prairie View Drive, Suite 100, Des Moines
Extremely intuitive since childhood, Cindy Kaza’s first memorable experience with a spirit came at the tender age of 10. After losing a childhood friend in a car accident, she awoke in the middle of the night to see that same friend standing next to her bed. Initially, she dismissed the incident, but in her early 20s, she realized she was having psychic and mediumistic experiences and began searching for answers. After significant training, Kaza now tours the nation offering her skills as a clairvoyant (clear seeing), clairaudient (clear hearing) and clairsentient (clear feeling).
“Triple Espresso”
Through Jan. 13
Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines
www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/events
WARNING: This highly caffeinated comedy, “Triple Espresso,” is in its seventh engagement at The Temple Theater. Three men tell their tale of their bid for fame and how it ended in four not-so-fabulous minutes of national-TV failure. Hugh Butternut, Buzz Maxwell and Bobby Bean recount their rags-to-rags odyssey and its hysterically bad results.
“Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man”
Jan. 22 – Feb. 10
The Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines
www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/events
This romantic tale takes the audience on a “hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo,” as a gay man offers insider “tips” at a local university’s auditorium where the English department holds its monthly meet-the-author event. The moderator, Robyn, is shy and studious. The featured author is Dan Anderson of “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.” With the help of a hunky stage assistant named Stefan, Dan aims to turn this event upside down.
STAGE
The Des Moines metro area offers stage performances at their finest. The area’s larger venues bring in major national productions, while some of the more intimate settings offer up-close-and-personal performances by Iowa’s local talent.
“Ordinary Days”
Jan. 18 – Feb. 3
Rex Mathes Auditorium, 1401 Vine St., West Des Moines
www.tallgrasstheater.org
How do you make real connections in the city that never sleeps — but probably should at some point. This “refreshingly honest and funny musical” tells the tale of four young New Yorkers searching for fulfillment, happiness, love and cabs. Directed and choreographed by Megan Helmers, featuring Charlie Reese.
“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”
Jan. 25 – Feb. 10
Des Moines Community Playhouse, 831 42nd St.,
Des Moines
www.dmplayhouse.com
Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson confront the moors of Devonshire while working to solve the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1902 novella, “The Hound of Baskervilles.” This cast of 40 quirky characters is played by just five actors.
“The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute”
Friday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames
www.center.iastate.edu/events
Experience “the best Beatles tribute ever,” as it visits Ames to play live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun” and “Hey Jude.”
Malpaso Dance Company
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Des Moines Civic Center
Established in 2012, Malpaso Dance Company has quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after Cuban dance companies. With an emphasis on a collaborative creative process, the company is committed to working with top international choreographers while nurturing new voices. The company tours with 11 dancers and is led by its original three founders.
“The Lion in Winter”
Feb. 22 – March 3
Kum & Go Theater, Des Moines Social Club
www.iowastage.org
Sibling rivalry, adultery and dungeons are all on display in the story of Henry II, his cunning queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their scheming children, that all have competing ambitions to inherit the kingdom. “Every family has its ups and downs,” says Queen Eleanor, and this royal clan is no exception.
“A Princess Mermaid Ballet”
April 20
Des Moines Civic Center
www.balletdesmoines.org/upcomingseason
Dive under the waves while immersing yourself in a mystical, underwater world. You might even fall in love with a princess mermaid as she falls in love with a man. The Des Moines Community Orchestra will enhance the production by performing an original score.
MUSIC
You gotta fight, for your right, to… Actually, central Iowa offers such easy access to live music, no fighting of any kind is warranted. Be that as it may, the following highlights would definitely be worth an arm-wrestling match.
2019 Winter Jam Spectacular
Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.
Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines
www.jamtour.com
“Joy to the world, the Lord is come!” OK, that was last month. But it’s still winter, and if you still feel like
worshipping — even with non-holiday-season songs — then Winter Jam is the jam. Many of Christian music’s
hottest musicians, including Newsboys United, converge on Wells Fargo Arena for a $15 donation at the door —
no tickets required. That’s a bargain. The Jam’s 2019 lineup also includes former “American Idol” finalist Danny
Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger and others. In addition, the Pre-Jam Party is slated to feature hip-hop
recording artist Ty Brasel, Manic Drive, Dan Bremnes and special guest Adam Agee.
Blake Shelton: “Friends and Heroes 2019”
March 14, 7 p.m.
Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines
www.iowaeventscenter.com
When Blake Shelton realized that fans would benefit from hearing music from his friends and heroes, he decided to bring them along and created the “Friends & Heroes 2019” tour. Special guest Lauren Alaina joins Shelton for the run along with appearances by country icons the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.
Weezer and Pixies with special guest Basement
March 28, 7 p.m.
Wells Fargo Arena
www.iowaeventscenter.com
“If you want to destroy my sweater… Pull this thread as I walk away.” Weezer is coming to Wells Fargo Arena. Enough said. Except for this… “Woo-ee-ooh, I look just like Buddy Holly…”
“Masterworks 4: Nelson Conducts Bernstein”
Saturday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 17, 2:30 p.m.
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
dmsymphony.org/events
At Joseph Giunta’s invitation, the Des Moines Symphony welcomes conductor John Nelson as he leads a program featuring Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich. Listeners will experience Bernstein’s witty Divertimento, a celebration of American dance dedicated to the Boston Symphony, and Schumann’s expressive Symphony No. 2.
“Masterworks 5: Ellis Island / The New World”
Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 17, 2:30 p.m.
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
dmsymphony.org/events
Experience Dvorak’s masterful Ninth Symphony, live. This concert celebrates the vivid journey to the New World as immigrant heritage is brought to life.
“Masterworks 6: Simon Sings Porgy & Bess”
Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 28, 2:30 p.m.
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
dmsymphony.org/events
Iowa native and internationally-renowned singer Simon Estes offers his powerful voice in person, performing selections from Gershwin’s beloved “Porgy & Bess” with the Des Moines Symphony. This special concert also features Luther College’s celebrated Nordic Choir.
FILM
Fun films. Hilarious comedies. Tear-jerking dramatic masterpieces. The upcoming slate of 2019 movies has something for just about anyone. Here are a few samples.
“Escape Room”
Jan. 4
Directed by Adam Robitel, starring Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine and Taylor Russell.
“Life isn’t a science experiment. You can’t contain your world forever. Try doing one thing that scares you…” Six complete strangers answer mysterious messages calling each to an “escape room” — a locked room functioning as a riddle, where freedom is only attainable upon finding its answer. But this room’s game master knows seemingly everything about each of these strangers, and that includes some of their darkest secrets. Find the clues or die. That’s their challenge. Will they survive?
“A Dog’s Way Home”
Jan. 11
Directed by Charles Martin Smith, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Judd, Jonah, Hauer-King, Alexandra Shipp with Wes Studi and Edward James Olmos
“A Dog’s Way Home” is a heartwarming tale of Bella, a dog who embarks on a 400-mile journey home after being separated from her beloved human. This film is an adventure aimed at entertaining the entire family.
“Glass”
Jan. 18
Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, starring Bruce Willis, Anya Taylor-Joy, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson
Are they superheroes and supervillains? Or are their minds full of hypnotic delusions of grandeur? The third and final installment of the “Unbreakable” trilogy finally arrives, and according to Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson): “A lot of people are going to die. Are you ready?” M. Night Shyamalan has done it again.
“Miss Bala”
Feb. 1
Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, starring Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Anthony Mackie
Surviving requires every bit of cunning, inventiveness and strength that Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) can muster in this action thriller. And after being drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime, she finds a power she never knew she had. Based on the Spanish-language film.
SPORTS
Championship indoor pro football. Pro hockey. Elite amateur hockey. Division I basketball. NBA G League action… Central Iowa’s spectator sports teams offer live action at or near the highest levels of athletics.
Let the excitement begin.
NOTE: The following dates, times and other details are believed to be accurate, but changes are inevitable. Be sure to verify the information as the competition nears.
Iowa Wild – American Hockey League
www.iowawild.com
So far, so great, for the Iowa Wild. The minor league ice hockey team is having its best-ever season. The squad plays NHL minor league home games at Wells Fargo Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Remaining home schedule
Jan. 4 — vs. Rockford IceHogs
Jan. 14 — vs. San Diego Gulls
Jan. 18 — vs. Ontario Reign
Jan. 19 — vs. Ontario Reign (6 p.m.)
Jan. 21 — vs. Rockford IceHogs (noon)
Feb. 8 — vs. San Antonio Rampage
Feb. 9 — vs. San Antonio Rampage (6 p.m.)
Feb. 19 —vs. Texas Stars
Feb. 21 — vs. San Jose Barracuda
Feb. 22 — vs. San Jose Barracuda
March 12 — vs. San Antonio Rampage
March 15 — vs. San Antonio Rampage
March 26 — vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
March 29 — vs. Texas Stars
March 30 — vs. Texas Stars (6 p.m.)
April 2 — vs. Tucson Roadrunners
April 3 — vs. Tucson Roadrunners
April 12 — vs. Chicago Wolves
April 13 —vs. Rockford IceHogs (6 p.m.)
Iowa Wolves – NBA G League
iowa.gleague.nba.com
The Iowa Wolves run-and-gun against NBA G League opponents. G League rosters are chock-full of world-class
basketball talent angling for a shot at the big time. Tip-offs are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Remaining home schedule
Jan. 5 — vs. FWN
Jan. 6 — vs. OKL (6 p.m.)
Jan. 9 — vs. CTN
Jan. 13 — vs. GRD (4 p.m.)
Feb. 1 — vs. SBL
Feb. 2 — vs. MHU
Feb. 5 — vs. OKL (10:30 a.m.)
Feb. 7 — vs. ACC
Feb. 11 — vs. STO
Feb. 20 — vs. TEX
March 3 — vs. RGV (3 p.m.)
March 13 — vs. AUS
March 16 — vs. WIS
Iowa State Men’s Basketball – NCAA Division I
www.cyclones.com
Iowa State University’s home games are played at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames.
Remaining home schedule
Jan. 5 — vs. Kansas (4 p.m.)
Jan. 12 — vs. Kansas State (11 a.m.)
Jan. 19 — vs. Oklahoma State (5 p.m.)
Jan. 30 — vs. West Virginia (6 p.m.)
Feb. 2 — vs. Texas (1 p.m.)
Feb. 9 (Sat)vs TCU (1 p.m.)
Feb. 19 (Tue) — vs. Baylor (8 p.m.)
Feb. 25 (Mon) — vs. Oklahoma (7 p.m.)
March 9 (Sat) — vs. Texas Tech (1 p.m.)
Iowa State Women’s Basketball – NCAA Division I
www.cyclones.com
Iowa State University’s home games are played at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames.
Remaining home schedule
Jan. 9 — vs. TCU (6:30 p.m.)
Jan. 12 — vs. Texas (4 p.m.)
Jan. 19 — vs. Oklahoma (noon)
Jan. 29 — vs. Texas Tech (6:30 p.m.)
Feb. 9 — vs. West Virginia (6 p.m.)
Feb. 16 — vs. Oklahoma State (1 p.m.)
Feb. 23 — vs. Baylor (3 p.m.)
March 4 — vs. Kansas (6:30 p.m.)
Iowa Barnstormers – pro indoor football
www.theiowabarnstormers.com
Led by Heach Coach Dixie Wooten, the Iowa Barnstormers won the United Bowl Championship last season. All home games are played at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines.
Home schedule
March 9 — vs. Green Bay (7:05 p.m.)
April 6 — vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)
May 4 — vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)
May 11 — vs. Quad City (7:05 p.m.)
May 24 — vs. Bismarck (7:05 p.m.)
June 8 — vs. Sioux Falls (7:05 p.m.)
June 15 — vs. Nebraska (7:05 p.m.)
Des Moines Buccaneers — Junior A amateur hockey
www.bucshockey.com
Bucs home games are played at Buccaneer Arena — 7201 Hickman Road, Urbandale. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.
unless otherwise noted.
Remaining home schedule
Jan. 4 — vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints
Jan. 12 — vs. Omaha Lancers
Jan. 18 — vs. Omaha Lancers
Jan. 26 — vs. Tri-City Storm
Feb. 1 — vs. Central Illinois Flying Aces
Feb. 2 — vs. Tri-City Storm
Feb. 8 — vs. Waterloo Blackhawks
Feb. 9 — vs. Omaha Lancers
Feb. 15 — vs. Waterloo Blackhawks
Feb. 22 — vs. Youngstown Phantoms
Feb. 23 — vs. Youngstown Phantoms
March 5 — vs. Fargo Force (12:05 p.m.)
March 29 — vs. Lincoln Stars
April 5 — Omaha Lancers ♦