The best. The ultimate. The elite. The untouchable. The Best Of Des Moines readers poll annually recognizes the premier local institutions and top-notch entities that have earned the attention — and the business — of our readers. Thousands of votes were cast this year by central Iowa residents in support of central Iowa’s best businesses, nonprofits, sports franchises, retail outlets, health care providers, lawyers, journalists, entertainers and so on. When the poll closed, CITYVIEW tallied 13,765 votes in nearly 300 categories, and now it is our great honor to reveal the results. But first, let us be the first to congratulate not only those who finished with the most votes, but also the runners-up and anyone who was nominated. Being recognized as the “Best Of Des Moines,” in any form or fashion, is an amazing accomplishment.

With that said, are you ready? Get set… It’s go time. The city’s most trusted readers’ poll. To the victors go the spoils. Congratulations!

Editor’s note: The nomination process and voting to choose next year’s Best Of Des Moines winners begins in October of 2022. If you don’t agree with this year’s selections, be sure to save the date and cast your votes.

Best New Local Restaurant

Early Bird

Corned Beef Hash, El Gordo, Chicken & Waffle, Huevos Rancheros, Cereal Killer Pancakes…. If you haven’t already, it might be time to meet the menu at Early Bird. It is stacked with incredible eats, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll, who say it is the Best New Local Restaurant in the area. 9250 University Ave., Suite 107, West Des Moines, 515-528-2212; www.earlybirdbrunch.com.

Runners-up: RC’s Diner; Charlotte’s Kitchen

Best Kept Secret On The Local Restaurant Scene

Simon’s

Offering one bar, nine booths, a couple-three tables and a fish aquarium — this popular hotspot is much more than the sum of its parts. No doubt about it, Simon’s is one of the city’s favorite restaurants, but keep it quiet. Simon’s is the Best Kept Secret On The Local Restaurant Scene, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 5800 Franklin Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-3725; www.simonsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Early Bird; Fresko Natural Food

Best Local Restaurant… Period

Simon’s

Simple. Classic food. Quality service. Quaint location. All that, combined with the complimentary red velvet cake frequently served to patrons after meals, and Simon’s has a recipe that adds up to excellence. 5800 Franklin Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-3725; www.simonsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Shanghai Chinese Restaurant; Early Bird

Best Local Fine Dining

Gastro Grub & Pub

Fine dining at its best. Gastro Grub & Pub offers a high-end atmosphere conducive to conversation, plus good service, and, of course, provocative food. Gastro Grub & Pub is once again the Best Local Fine Dining in the Des Moines area, according to Best Of Des Moines voters. 1378 E. Hickman Road, Waukee; www.gastrogrubpub.com.

Runners-up: 801 Chophouse; Simon’s

Best Valley Junction Restaurant

Cooper’s on 5th

Good old-fashioned, bricks-and-mortar shopping can lift your spirits, especially when done within the one-of-a-kind shops of Historic Valley Junction. But it also frequently leaves the shopper with a hefty appetite. Cooper’s on 5th offers first-rate food to fill the void and replenish shoppers with the energy to get back into the buying action. Lunch, dinner, bar or patio, Cooper’s on 5th is the “talk of the town.” 227 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-255-9895; www.cooperson5th.com.

Runners-up: G. Mig’s 5th Street Pub; St. Kilda Collective

Best West Glen Restaurant

Anna Dolce Ristorante

The menu at Anna Dolce Ristorante was made to remind of “the best times of our lives. Flour on our hands. Sneaking a bite or three. Listening to grandma’s stories. Eggplant. Flour. Salt. Homemade sauces. Rolled pasta. Simple ingredients. Lotsa love. … Just like her kitchen. But with a bigger oven. … Simple foods that you’d expect to see on Sunday dinner at Mom’s (or Grandma’s) house — with a modern kick.” Well done. 5585 Mills Civic Parkway, #110, West Des Moines, 515-223-2302; www.annadolceristorante.com.

Runners-up: Banana Leaf; Wellman’s Pub & Rooftop

Best East Village Restaurant

Lucca

Lucca’s “four-course prix fixe” changes weekly, but whichever delectables are offered when you show up will surely delight, according to CITYVIEW readers, who voted the upscale eatery the Best East Village Restaurant for 2022. 420 E. Locust St., Des Moines, 515-243-1115; www.luccadsm.net.

Runners-up: Zombie Burger + Drink Lab; Alba

Best Prairie Trail Restaurant

District 36 Wine Bar & Grille

A locally owned, family restaurant with modern décor and American cuisine. Whether you are in the mood for an 8-ounce hand-cut salmon, or a District Ribeye, a Caribbean Jerk Chicken or an Italian Stuffed Tenderloin… Yum. The readers of CITYVIEW have spoken. District 36 Wine Bar & Grille is the Best Prairie Trail Restaurant in the Des Moines metro area. 1375 S.W. Vintage Parkway, Ankeny, 515-261-2502; www.district36winebar.com.

Runners-up: Fong’s Pizza; Magee’s Irish Pub & Eatery

Best Ingersoll Area Restaurant

Eatery A

Spanish Octopus, served with chorizo, fingerlings and persillade, is just one tasty sounding menu item at Des Moines’ “destination for Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.” Eatery A is known for its offerings of specialty wood-fired pizza and other menu options inspired by eats from Spain, Morocco, Egypt and Italy. Central Iowa has spoken. Eatery A is the Best Ingersoll Area Restaurant for 2022. 2932 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-8085; www.eateryadsm.com.

Runners-up: Sakari Sushi Lounge; Cheese Bar

Best Beaverdale Area Restaurant

Simon’s

The Best Beaverdale Area Restaurant isn’t technically in Beaverdale, but it’s close enough, according to CITYVIEW readers, who voted it as the top spot in the area once again in 2022. House specialties include Sausage Chicken — a chicken breast that is stuffed with Graziano’s sausage, asiago cheese, a little red pepper, topped with alfredo and served over potatoes. 5800 Franklin Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-3725; www.simonsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Christopher’s; The Dam Pub

Best Drake Area Restaurant

Drake Diner

The Drake Diner — located just south of Drake University since 1987 — is an “upscale retro diner” offering classic homemade comfort food. In case you are wondering, yes, breakfast is served all day, according to its website. Tip: The menu lists Cinnamon Swirl French Toast, a homemade cinnamon roll that is sliced, soaked in egg batter and grilled until golden and served with both real butter and warm maple syrup. 1111 25th St., Des Moines, 515-277-1111; www.drakediner.com.

Runners-up: Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers; University Library Café

Best Local American Food

Bubba

Bubba and its superb blend of southern comforts — including the Shrimp & Grits, a Cajun-charred gulf shrimp served with Anson Mills white cheddar grits, collard greens, grilled squash, bell pepper, onion and chili oilis — is the Best Local American Food in the metro, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 200 10th St., Des Moines, 515-257-4744; www.bubbadsm.com.

Runners-up: Americana; Drake Diner

Best Local Vegetarian/Vegan Food

Dirt Burger

A plant-based diet reduces the risk of heart disease by up to 40%, according to some estimates, and the Best Local Vegetarian/Vegan Food in the Des Moines area is served at Dirt Burger, according to CITYVIEW readers. You gotta try this: The Austin Burger features BBQ, vegan cheddar, quick pickled cabbage, red onion and fried jalapeños on a brioche bun. 407 E. Fifth St., Des Moines, 515-850-3890; www.dirtburger.us.

Runners-up: Fresko Natural Food; Veggie Thumper

Best Local Gluten-Free Food

Fresko Natural Food

Gluten got you down? Do you need to keep your stomach free of those not-so-fun allergens? You are in luck. Fresko Natural Food offers the Best Local Gluten-Free Food in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW readers. 909 Locust St., Suite 103, Des Moines, 515-630-7009; www.freskodsm.com.

Runners-up: Louie’s Wine Dive; Main Street Cafe and Bakery

Best Local Italian Food

Tumea & Sons

“When you want your dinner to be Italian special, Tumea & Sons Restaurant is your go-to restaurant,” says the website of this southside eatery. CITYVIEW readers seem to agree, voting Tumea & Sons the Best Local Italian Food in the metro area for 2022. Tip: “We offer the best filet in town,” advises the eatery. 1501 S.E. First St., Des Moines, 515-282-7976; www.tumeaandsons.net.

Runners-up: The Latin King; Cosi Cucina

Best Local Mexican Food

Monterrey

Bienvenidos, amigos. Monterrey is the repeat champion in the category of Best Local Mexican Food, according to central Iowa’s CITYVIEW readers. Multiple locations; www.monterrey123.com.

Runners-up: El Fogon; Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Best Local Thai Food

Cool Basil

Do yourself a favor and order the Panang Curry cooked with coconut milk. If you like that sort of thing, it might be the tastiest choice you make this year. Whatever you order, Cool Basil has been voted Best Local Thai Food in the area, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 1250 86th St., Clive, 515-225-8111; www.coolbasilcliveiowa.com.

Runners-up: Thai Flavors; Lucky Lotus

Best Local Chinese Food

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

To chopsticks or not to chopsticks, that is the question at Shanghai Chinese Restaurant. But this is a sure thing: Shanghai has yet again been voted as the Best Local Chinese Food in the greater Des Moines area, according to CITYVIEW readers. 33 N.E. Carefree Lane, Waukee, 515-987-3111; www.shanghaiwk.com.

Runners-up: Tsing Tsao; China Chef

Best Local Japanese Food

Wasabi

WARNING! Wasabi sauce tastes sublime and perfectly accentuates many of the wonderful flavors within an array of sushi dishes, but although it might look like guacamole, it isn’t. Use it accordingly. Wasabi, the restaurant, is the Best Local Japanese Food in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s readers. Multiple locations; www.wasabidsm.com.

Runners-up: Miyabi 9; Ohana Steakhouse

Best Local Mediterranean Food

Fresh Mediterranean Express

Family meals, wraps, pita sandwiches, entrees and delicious kabobs — steak, chicken, Moroccan chicken — these are the hallmarks of Fresh Mediterranean Express, the Best Local Mediterranean Food in Des Moines, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 15 N.E. Carefree Lane, Waukee, 515-987-6870; www.orderfreshmed.com.

Runners-up: Gazali’s Mediterranean Grill; Opa! Italian and Greek

Best Local Seafood

Waterfront Seafood Market

“It is our pleasure to serve you the freshest fish available,” announces the Waterfront Seafood Market on its website, before adding that its seafood is supplied from around the globe and bought “directly from the fishermen or their brokers, not from processors or other wholesalers” in order to ensure the highest quality. Waterfront Seafood Market has once again been voted the Best Local Seafood in the metro, according to CITYVIEW readers. Waterfront Seafood Market has locations in Ankeny and West Des Moines; www.waterfrontseafoodmarket.com.

Runners-up: Splash Seafood Bar & Grill; Laughing Crab

Best Local Sushi

Sakari Sushi Lounge

When Des Moines wants sushi and wants it right, Sakari Sushi Lounge offers the Best Local Sushi in the area, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 2605 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-288-3381; www.sakarisushilounge.com.

Runners-up: Wasabi; Akebono

Best Local Hibachi

Ohana Steakhouse

Where is the best hibachi in central Iowa? According to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022, that designation yet again belongs to Ohana Steakhouse. FYI: In Hawaiian, Ohana means “family.” 2900 University Ave., West Des Moines, 515-225-3325; www.ohanasteakhouse.com.

Runners-up: Taki Japanese Steakhouse; Tokyo Steak House

Best Local Steakhouse

801 Chophouse

Enjoy breathtaking views of downtown Des Moines while witnessing excellent customer service and, of course, delighting in the first-rate food at 801 Chophouse, the Best Local Steakhouse in the city, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. 801 Grand Ave., Suite 200, Des Moines, 515-288-6000; www.801chophouse.com.

Runners-up: Texas Roadhouse; Iowa Beef Steakhouse

Best Local Brunch/Breakfast

Early Bird

Early Bird is not only the Best New Local Restaurant around, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll, it also offers the Best Local Brunch/Breakfast in the area. 9250 University Ave., Suite 107, West Des Moines, 515-528-2212; www.earlybirdbrunch.com.

Runners-up: Eggs and Jam; Waveland Cafe

Best Local Delicatessen

Hansen’s Manhattan Deli

For hoagies, Italian subs, hot sandwiches, cold subs, salads, soups and more, Hansen’s Manhattan Deli is the Best Local Delicatessen in Des Moines, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. FYI: The Classic New York Pastrami, served warm or cold, offers piled-high pastrami on Black or Marble Rye topped with spicy New York Deli mustard and pickles. 3705 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-274-1208; www.hansensmanhattandeli.com.

Runners-up: Palmer’s Deli & Market; B&B Grocery, Meat & Deli

Best Local Burger

B-Bop’s

The reigning champ in this category for as long as anyone can remember, all of B-Bop’s hamburgers are made from 100% pure ground beef and include catsup, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted bun. B-Bop’s is once again the Best Local Burger, according to readers of CITYVIEW. Multiple locations; www.b-bops.com.

Runners-up: Ben’s Burgers; Lachele’s Fine Foods

Best Local Pizza

Fong’s Pizza

Des Moines offers its residents a high-quality array of pizza options, so this category is hotly contested each and every year. Winning the award of Best Local Pizza is a high honor, and Fong’s Pizza is this year’s champ, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. Multiple locations; www.fongspizza.com.

Runners-up: Gusto Pizza Co.; Bordenaro’s Pizzeria

Best Local Bakery

La Mie Bakery

With its tasty offerings of eats that include eggs, french toast, tartines, artisan pizza, sandwiches, soups and salads, the options at La Mie Bakery have central Iowa asking for more. As such, La Mie is the Best Local Bakery in central Iowa, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 841 42nd St., Des Moines, 515-255-1625; www.lamiebakery.com.

Runners-up: Hiland Bakery; The Bake Shoppe

Best Local Cupcake Shop

Molly’s Cupcakes

“A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness,” said some no-longer-sad soul with a satiated sweet tooth. As such, maybe everybody needs more Molly’s Cupcakes in their life, as the East Village establishment is the Best Local Cupcake Shop in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 215 E. Third St., Des Moines, 515-244-0778; www.mollysdsm.com.

Runners-up: Scratch Cupcakery; Crème Cupcake + Dessert

Best Local BBQ

Smokey D’s BBQ

Smokey D’s BBQ is the winner of more than 90 state BBQ championships and more than 1,000 local, regional and national awards, according to its website, and the local BBQ hotspot can now add another to the list. Smokey D’s BBQ is the Best Local BBQ in the city for 2022, according to CITYVIEW readers. Main location: 5055 N.W. Second Ave., Des Moines, 515-243-2747; www.smokeydsbbq.com.

Runners-up: Jethro’s; Kue’d Smokehouse

Best Local French Fries

B-Bop’s

These hot, fresh and tasty french fries are cooked in zero trans fat and have no cholesterol or shortening. Congratulations, B-Bop’s, for winning the title of Best Local French Fries, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. Multiple locations; www.b-bops.com.

Runners-up: Ben’s Burgers; Django

Best Local Chicken Wings

Jethro’s

Jethro’s offers Amazing Slow Smoked Wings (bone in), Bubba’s Boneless Wings and an assortment of Jethro’s Housemade Sauces. However you like your wings, Jethro’s boasts the Best Local Chicken Wings around, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. Multiple locations; jethrosdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: The Chicken Coop Sports Bar & Grill; Gerri’s

Best Local Nachos

University Library Café

Goals for 2022? Eat more nachos. If you are likewise yearning to increase your nacho intake, the Best Local Nachos in the area, according to CITYVIEW readers, exist at University Library Café. Library Nachos are made of fresh flour tortillas topped with pinto beans, shredded cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, salsa, mild banana pepper rings and sour cream. 3506 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-0433; thelibrarydm.com.

Runners-up: Jethro’s; The Dam Pub

Best Local Tacos

Tasty Tacos

Hungry? Order two flour tacos — a fluffy flour shell, filled with seasoned beef, lettuce and cheese — add an order of succulent, cream-cheese-filled jalapeño poppers, and don’t you dare forget to grab a squeeze bottle of the homemade hot sauce that truly makes the meal. Tasty Tacos offers the Best Local Tacos in town, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Multiple locations; www.tastytacos.com.

Runners-up: MALO; Flame the Taqueria

Best Local Tenderloin

Smitty’s Tenderloin Shop

Smitty’s has a stranglehold on the award for pork tenderloins. The southside eatery regularly wins this title due to its simple, but delicious, sandwich based on the handmade, breaded pork goodness that has satisfied central Iowa appetites since 1952. 1401 Army Post Road, Des Moines, 515-287-4742.

Runners-up: Goldie’s Ice Cream Shoppe; Jethro’s

Best Local Bar Food

Francie’s Bar & Grill

This southside sports bar is a longtime local favorite that draws raves for its outdoor patio, classic bar food menu, and top-notch service. For these reasons and more, Francie’s Bar & Grill has once again been named tops for Des Moines’ Best Local Bar Food, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. Tip: The Philly Buffalo Chicken sandwich features grilled chicken breast strips marinated in buffalo wing sauce, sautéed green peppers and onions with pepper cheese and wild buffalo spread on an Italian roll. 2100 Wakonda View Drive, Des Moines, 515-285-5207; www.franciesbarandgrill.com.

Runners-up: Angry Goldfish Pub and Eatery; G. Mig’s 5th Street Pub

Best Local Coffee/Coffeehouse

Smokey Row Coffee Co.

This humongous coffee shop with high ceilings is frequently filled to the brim with happy — and highly caffeinated — people who are having fun while ingesting the treat of their choice. Located in the Sherman Hill Neighborhood — just west of downtown, just south of I-235 — Smokey Row Coffee Co. offers 5,000 square feet of piping hot drink offerings, frozen sweet beverages, a menu full of comfort food, plus board games, entertainment options and an atmosphere that is conducive for quality first dates — take a look around and you’ll see them — business meetings, college-class collaborations, study groups, occasional live music, and other occasions for people to meet up socially. 1910 Cottage Grove, Des Moines, 515-244-2611; www.smokeyrow.com.

Runners-up: Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure; Horizon Line Coffee

Best Local Wine Selection at a Restaurant

Louie’s Wine Dive

Red, white, rose and sparkling, whatever your spirit of choice, Louie’s Wine Dive has been named the Best Local Wine Selection at a Restaurant for 2022, according to readers of CITYVIEW. Tip: Along with your favorite wine, try the Flank Steak with brussels sprouts hash, red wine demi glace, crispy tobacco onions, goat cheese and chive smashed red potatoes. 4040 University Ave., Suite A, Des Moines, 515-777-3416; www.louieswinedive.com.

Runners-up: Fresko Natural Food; District 36 Wine Bar & Grille

Best Local Power Lunch

Centro

“An urban Italian eatery” located in downtown Des Moines, Centro specializes in “delicious Italian-inspired food” that has once again earned it the title as being the Best Local Power Lunch, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. FYI: Centro offers coal-fired pizzas and calzones made with garlic and olive oil. 1003 Locust St., Des Moines, 515-248-1780; www.centrodesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Palmer’s Deli & Market; Bubba

Best Local Place to Chow After 2 a.m.

Fong’s Pizza

Home to the original Crab Rangoon Pizza, Fong’s Pizza specializes in pizza, handmade appetizers, sandwiches, salads, gluten friendly, vegetarian and vegan selections. It is also the Best Local Place to Chow After 2 a.m., according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. Tip: Fong’s is also well known for its tiki drinks and craft beer. Multiple locations; www.fongspizza.com.

Runners-up: Big Tomato Pizza; Abelardo’s Mexican Restaurant

Best Local Hangover Food

Mullets

While celebrating the hairstyle that’s “business in the front and party in the back,” the large menu selection at Mullets — burgers, sandwiches, poboys, Woody’s BBQ and an awesome breakfast menu — has earned it the title of Best Local Hangover Food in the city, according to CITYVIEW readers. Mullets is an American Riverside bar and grill with a two-level patio, views of downtown, a large outdoor fun area and more. 1300 S.E. First St., Des Moines, 515-244-1443; www.mulletsdm.com.

Runners-up: B-Bop’s; Early Bird

Best Local First Date Spot

Gastro Grub & Pub

With its offerings of new and delicious made-from-scratch options every week, Gastro Grub & Pub makes it easier to get to know someone new to you. Maybe that’s why Gastro Grub & Pub has been recognized as the Best Local First Date Spot in the metro, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 1378 E. Hickman Road, Waukee; www.gastrogrubpub.com.

Runners-up: Simon’s; Fresko Natural Food

Best Local Restaurant Patio

Gastro Grub & Pub

Sunshine, good eats and great conversation, that’s the agenda while dining on the patio at Gastro Grub & Pub, the Best Local Restaurant Patio in central Iowa, according to readers of CITYVIEW. FYI: “Yes We Allow Dogs On Our Patio!” writes Gastro on its website. 1378 E. Hickman Road, Waukee; www.gastrogrubpub.com.

Runners-up: Eatery A; Mullets

Best Local Place to Get a Donut

Hurts Donut Company

“Hurts Donut is the rebel of all donuts,” the company says on its website. “Each unique flavor, a love letter to our customers. Our donuts break all the rules with their uniform-free toppings and amped up flavors.” The donut shop must be doing something right, as it is once again the Best Local Place to Get a Donut, according to CITYVIEW readers. And don’t forget, Hurts Donut is “Open 25 hours a day, 8 days a week!” 5513 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 105, West Des Moines, 515-267-1671; www.wannahurts.com.

Runners-up: ChuChu Donuts; Donut Hut

Best Local Caterer

Cyd’s Catering

The fresh, gourmet, high-end food from Cyd’s has central Iowa salivating. Offering fuss free and memorable events, Cyd’s Catering is once again the Best Local Caterer in the city, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 515-208-2091; www.cateringbycyd.com.

Runners-up: Taste! To Go; Great Caterers of Iowa

Best Local Restaurant Supply Company

Bolton & Hay, Inc.

Bolton & Hay, Inc. is the Best Local Restaurant Supply Company, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. The local company boasts a long track record of helping local eateries help their customers. 4333 Park Ave., Des Moines, 800-362-1861; www.boltonhay.com.

Runners-up: Hockenbergs; Iowa-Des Moines Supply

Best Local Vietnamese Food

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

Chow Mein, Lo Mein, Szechwan Prawns, Kung Bao Shrimp and Chicken, Fried Rice, Bamboo Shoots and other flavorful specialties, Shanghai Chinese Restaurant is the Best Local Vietnamese Food in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. 33 N.E. Carefree Lane, Waukee, 515-987-3111; www.shanghaiwk.com.

Runners-up: A Dong; Vietnam Cafe

Best Local Food Truck

Charlotte’s Kitchen

Try the Nashville hot breaded chicken sandwich and wash it down with a chocolate milkshake. The food at Charlotte’s Kitchen is “made with love and soul, just like Grandma.” Visit during normal business hours or reserve the food truck for special occasions. Yum. 6150 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, 515-859-6257; www.charlotteskitchendsm.com.

Runners-up: Top Bun Food Truck; Chicken Heat

Best Local Chocolate/Candy Store

Chocolaterie Stam

Ruby chocolate, old-world chocolate, milk chocolate, fine chocolate, boxes of chocolate… Chocolate is the perfect gift to enthrall, embrace and impress. Likewise, Chocolaterie Stam is yet again the Best Local Chocolate/Candy Store in the Des Moines metro area, according to readers of CITYVIEW. Chocolate. Chocolate. Chocolate. Multiple locations; www.stamchocolate.com.

Runners-up: Chocolate Storybook; Beaverdale Confections

Best Local Korean Food

Sook’s Korean Kitchen

The authentic Korean food at Sook’s Korean Kitchen — like the spicy pork, beef bolgogi, fried apple dumpling and other tasty morsels — have made this Asian-cuisine food truck the Best Local Korean Food in the city, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 515-577-4790; sookskoreankitchen.com.

Runners-up: Basic Bird; Mandarin Grill & Sushi Bar

Best Local Ice Cream or Gelato Shop

The Outside Scoop

Ice cream? You scream? You better believe central Iowa screams for ice cream. And The Outside Scoop answers the call as the Best Local Ice Cream or Gelato Shop in the area, according to readers of CITYVIEW in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Located in Ankeny, Indianola and in its pink trucks throughout the Des Moines area, 515-444-8234; www.outside-scoop.com.

Runners-up: Black Cat Ice Cream; Snookies Malt Shop

Best Local Store (Overall)

Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry Gallery

By “combining art, technique, education, safety, and the best jewelry available to provide you with the ultimate piercing experience,” Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry Gallery has won the hearts and minds of CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters who have named it Best Local Store (Overall) for 2022. 13101 University Ave., Suite 2, Clive, 515-868-4653; www.prysmpiercing.com.

Runners-up: Many Hands Thrift Market; Tandem Brick Gallery

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Mr. B

Mr. B brings you the finest quality in men’s dress clothing, suiting, business casual, shoes and denim, while serving customers and their lifestyles. Mr. B is also the Best Local Men’s Clothing Store in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 1995 N.W. 86th St. Clive, 515-276-8589; www.mrbclothing.com.

Runners-up: Fontenelle Supply Co.; Hensley’s Big & Tall Outfitters

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Empress Threads

This women’s clothing boutique offers “Boho chic with a touch of country sass.” Jewelry, home decor, handmade greeting cards, locally made soy candles, soap, wax melts and other such items are also known to be sold there, and a percentage of the store’s proceeds get passed on to local music and art programs. Empress Threads is the Best Local Women’s Clothing Store in the area, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 4812 Maple Drive, Pleasant Hill, 515-262-8392; find them on Facebook.

Runners-up: MARNē; The Funky Zebras

Best Local Thrift Shop

Many Hands Thrift Market

“Many Hands envisions a world where people transform together, through the presence of Jesus Christ, to be called people, living with purpose, unleashing God-given talents and resources to bring Good News in a broken world.” That’s the mission at Many Hands, and proceeds from the store support its nonprofit ministry — Many Hands for Haiti — supporting local and global missions that help transform the path of poverty. Multiple locations; www.manyhandsthrift.com.

Runners-up: Goodwill; The Salvation Army Thrift Stores

Best Local Resale/Consignment Boutique

Worn

Up to 60% of the hangers in American closets hold clothes that are rarely if ever used. Worn is central Iowa’s Best Local Resale/Consignment Boutique, according to CITYVIEW readers, and it can help you with that. Multiple locations, 515-224-6880; www.thewornstore.com.

Runners-up: Stuff etc; Style Encore

Best Prairie Trail Store

Purple Poppy Boutique

“Offering comfortable and versatile clothing and accessories along with warm, welcoming and heartfelt service, Purple Poppy carries ladies clothing, accessories and gift items, plus men’s and children’s lines. Purple Poppy Boutique is the Best Prairie Trail Store for 2022, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 1615 S.W. Main St., Ankeny, 515-249-3782; purplepoppyboutique.com.

Runners-up: Tanique; Mainstream Boutique

Best Local Frame Shop

Tandem Brick Gallery

Tandem Brick Gallery has been framing since 1977 and uses “only the highest quality materials and state-of-the-art equipment.” For its custom picture framing and other services, Tandem Brick Gallery is the Best Local Frame Shop around, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 2722 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-1031; www.tandembrickgallery.com.

Runners-up: The Great Frame Up; Dot’s Gallery & Frame Shop

Best Local Bridal Shop

Schaffer’s

For top styles designed by Allure Bridals, Blue by Enzoani, Blush by Hayley Paige, Calla Blanche, Eddy K, Enzoani, Hayley Paige, L’amour by Calla Blanche, Maggie Sottero, Pronovias, Rebecca Ingram, Sottero & Midgley, Theia, W Too, Watters, Willowby by Watters and others, for brides who want to dazzle on the big day, Schaffer’s is the Best Local Bridal Shop, according to central Iowa voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 5445 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-288-0356; www.schaffers.com.

Runners-up: Weddings By Design; Something Blue

Best Local Tuxedo Shop

Skeffington’s Formal Wear

For weddings, proms or other formal occasions, “We offer Service, Style and Selection!” says Skeffington’s Formal Wear, the Best Local Tuxedo Shop in the city, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Multiple locations; www.skeffingtons.com.

Runners-up: Weddings By Design – The Tux Shop; Schaffer’s

Best Local Children’s Store

The Learning Post

Educational supplies, toys, gifts, puzzles, games and other handy items to help people help kids learn. Since 1977, The Learning Post has been supplying the kids of central Iowa with fun ways to ingest knowledge. 2761 100th St., Urbandale, 515-331-8008; learningposttoys.com.

Runners-up: Janes – Family Shop; Once Upon a Child

Best New Local Store

Suzy’s Kitchen & Gifts

Looking for a Warmies Black White Cow? Or Ooly Beary Sweet Mini Scented Highlighters? Or Trudeau Ramekins and other fun items? The Best New Local Store in central Iowa, according to readers of CITYVIEW, is Suzy’s Kitchen & Gifts. 4830 Maple Drive, Pleasant Hill, 515-360-4071; www.suzyskitchenandgifts.com.

Runners-up: Storyhouse Bookpub; Sweet Endeavors Honey

Best Local Music Store

Rieman Music

Music. It is the soundtrack of our lives. Making music, when done well, is like giving a gift to the world. To give your gift to the world, check out the instruments at Rieman Music, the Best Local Music Store in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. Multiple locations; www.riemanmusic.com.

Runners-up: Zzz Records; Uptempo Music

Best Local New or Used Book Store

Beaverdale Books

Since 2006, Beaverdale Books has sourced central Iowa with new books of all genres. The local shop also supports and represents more than 500 local authors in its “Iowa Author” section and offers its “Meet the Author” event series that entertains and informs. FYI: Beaverdale Books hosts author events, book clubs, writers groups, and it offers discounts for teachers, book clubs and veterans. 2629 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-5400; www.beaverdalebooks.com.

Runners-up: Half Price Books; Wall of Books

Best Local Car Dealership (Domestic)

Stivers Ford Lincoln

If you’re looking to purchase your new dream car, the Best Local Car Dealership (Domestic) is Stivers Ford Lincoln, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. Stivers Ford Lincoln prides itself “on being the most reliable and trustworthy Ford dealer around. Our inventory is filled with some of the sweetest rides you’ve ever seen.” 1450 E. Highway 6, Waukee, 1-800-747-2744; www.stivers-waukee-ford.com.

Runners-up: Karl Chevrolet; Willis Automotive

Best Local Car Dealership (Foreign)

Willis Automotive

Family owned and locally operated since 1947, Willis Automotive has once again been voted as the Best Local Car Dealership (Foreign) in central Iowa, according to readers of CITYVIEW. Did you know: Willis offers “complimentary pick up and delivery anywhere in the state of Iowa,” some exclusions apply. 2121 100th St., Clive, 855-638-1176; www.willisautocampus.com.

Runners-up: Ramsey Subaru of Des Moines; Toyota of Des Moines

Best Local Motorcycle Shop

Big Barn Harley-Davidson

Touring bikes, sport bikes, cruisers, trikes. Whether you are looking for a bike, clothing, merchandise, collectibles, parts or service, “you’ll find it at Big Barn.” Big Barn Harley-Davidson has once again been voted the Best Local Motorcycle Shop by central Iowa’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 81 N.W. 49th Place, Des Moines, 515-265-4444; www.bigbarnhd.net.

Runners-up: Baumer’s Cycle; Struthers Brothers

Best Local Bicycle Shop

Bike World

Treks, Giants, Momentums and so much more. Bike World is the Best Local Bicycle Shop once again, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. “On your left!” Multiple locations; www.bikeworldiowa.com.

Runners-up: Kyle’s Bikes; Ichi Bike

Best Local Liquor Store

Ingersoll Wine & Spirits

For wine, champagne and many varieties of spirits, the Best Local Liquor Store in central Iowa is Ingersoll Wine & Spirits, according to CITYVIEW readers. 3500 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines; 515-255-3191; www.ingersollwine.com.

Runners-up: Central City Liquors; Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits

Best Local Wine Store

WineStyles

“Taste, Learn and Enjoy.” That’s the motto at WineStyles Tasting Station, which is committed to delivering “unmatched quality and customer service while continuing to build a community gathering place where food, drinks and friends are celebrated in a ‘Clubhouse’ atmosphere.” It all adds up to WineStyles being the Best Local Wine Store in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. Multiple locations; www.winestyles.com.

Runners-up: Ingersoll Wine & Spirits; Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits

Best Local Grocery Store

Hy-Vee

The helpful smiles of Hy-Vee have central Iowa loving their trips to the grocery store. As such, Hy-Vee has once again been voted the Best Local Grocery Store in the area by CITYVIEW readers. Multiple locations; www.hy-vee.com.

Runners-up: Fareway; Aldi

Best Local Jewelry Store

Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry Gallery

The experts at Prysm Body Piercing combine art, technique, education, safety and jewelry to provide you with “the ultimate piercing experience.” Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry Gallery is the Best Local Jewelry Store in the area according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 13101 University Ave., Suite 2, Clive, 515-868-4653; www.prysmpiercing.com.

Runners-up: Josephs Jewelers; Christopher’s Fine Jewelry

Best Local Antique Store

The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall

It is hip to be old school, and The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall (BAAM) is the “Ultimate Antique Shopping Experience” and more. For fantastic finds, according to CITYVIEW readers, BAAM is the Best Local Antique Store in central Iowa. 701 N.E. 50th Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-0082; www.brassarmadillo.com/desmoines.

Runners-up: The Picker Knows Antiques & Collectibles; 35th Street Antiques

Best Local Art Gallery

Kunzler Studios

For ceramics, paintings, art classes, art events, art shows, artistic gifts and other art-related needs, Kunzler Studios is once again the Best Local Art Gallery around, according to CITYVIEW readers. 324 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-279-0322; www.kunzlerstudios.com.

Runners-up: Moberg Gallery; Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design

Best Local Hardware Store

O’Donnell Ace Hardware – Beaverdale

Nails. Spackle. Sand. Mud. Plumbing repair items. Nuts. Bolts. Rakes. Shovels. Wheelbarrows. Painting supplies. Ace Hardware stores are members of the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the industry. Each Ace Hardware is unique in order to meet the needs of its local community. Whatever your hardware needs are, central Iowa readers of CITYVIEW say that O’Donnell Ace Hardware – Beaverdale is the Best Local Hardware Store in the area. 2727 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-4245; www.odonnellhardware.com.

Runners-up: Waukee Hardware & Rent-it Center; True Value – West Des Moines

Best Shopping District

Historic Valley Junction – West Des Moines

Obtain a new outfit, shop at a cocktail bodega, make your own custom candle, be wowed by an up-and-coming new artist, pick up an Iowa-sourced snack, or enjoy any number of the other unique shopping activities at this premier central Iowa shopping destination. Valley Junction’s quaint and compact district is loaded with locally owned boutiques selling apparel, home decor, vintage and antique items, candy, specialty gifts as well as art galleries, print shops and experiential businesses. Enjoy. Along and around Fifth Street in West Des Moines, 515-222-3642; www.valleyjunction.com.

Runners-up: Historic East Village; Jordan Creek

Best Local Flower Shop

Boesen the Florist

Flowers say, “I love you.” Flowers say, “Thank you.” Flowers say, “I’m sorry.” Flowers say, “I feel your pain.” When you need someone to hear they are special, central Iowa says Boesen the Florist is the Best Local Flower Shop in the area, according to readers of CITYVIEW. Multiple locations; www.boesen.com.

Runners-up: Wildflower; Plaza Florist & Gifts

Best Local Gift Shop

Bing’s

Games, socks, art poles, kids gifts and games…. Selling things that make people happy, Bing’s is the Best Local Gift Shop, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 213 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-279-3141; bingsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Tandem Brick Gallery; give.

Best Local Place to Buy Makeup

Ulta Beauty

For top-notch beauty supplies — makeup, skin care, hair products, nails and more — Ulta Beauty is the Best Local Place to Buy Makeup according to readers of CITYVIEW. Multiple locations; www.ulta.com.

Runners-up: Vanity & Glamour Cosmetics; Sephora

Best Local Place to Purchase a Musical Instrument

Rieman Music

For fretted instruments like guitars and ukuleles, for keyboards, for percussion apparatuses, for orchestra music makers and more, Rieman Music has once again been voted the Best Local Place to Purchase a Musical Instrument by CITYVIEW readers for 2022. Multiple locations; www.riemanmusic.com.

Runners-up: Uptempo Music; Professional Music Center

Best Local Computer Repair Shop

Little Dog Tech

Little Dog Tech will manage all aspects of your business’ complex IT infrastructure and make IT easy. As such, Little Dog is the Best Local Computer Repair Shop in central Iowa, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 5946 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines, 515-422-1995; www.littledogtech.com.

Runners-up: Dymin Systems; iTech Gurus

Best Local Phone Repair Shop

Mobile Spot

Fixing all makes and models of cell phones and tablets while offering an impressive array of pre-owned devices, Mobile Spot has been voted the Best Local Phone Repair Shop by central Iowa’s CITYVIEW readers. 8421 University Blvd., Clive, 515-223-7719; www.mymobilespot.com.

Runners-up: CPR – Cell Phone Repair; iTech Gurus

Best Local Place to Get a Costume

Theatrical Shop

Offering costumes for children and adults, accessories, dance wear, hats, makeup, rhinestones, fabrics and trim, masks, wigs, novelties, costume rentals and a store full of fun, the Theatrical Shop in West Des Moines’ Historic Valley Junction is once again the Best Local Place to Get a Costume, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 145 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-274-3661; www.theatricalshop.com.

Runners-up: Party City; Atomic Garage

Best Local Pawn Shop

Solar Loan & Sales

What is a pawn shop? Many people are hesitant to come into the pawn shop because they are unsure how it works, according to Solar Loan & Sales on its website, but pawning gold or other valuables is an easy process. Bring in gold or other valuables for examination and testing, and after the shop determines a value, the staff make an offer to either buy it or to lend you money using that item as collateral. Solar Loan & Sales is the Best Local Pawn Shop in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW readers. 3311 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 888-244-7084; www.solarpawn.com.

Runners-up: The Pawn Store; A to Z Pawn

Best Local Convenience Store

Casey’s General Stores

The pizza may have made Casey’s famous, but it takes much more than that to earn the title of Best Local Convenience Store. Congratulations, Casey’s General Stores, on your all-around excellence. But please do keep the piping-hot slices coming. Multiple locations; www.caseys.com.

Runners-up: Kwik Star; Kum & Go

Best Local Place to Buy Cigars/Tobacco

David’s Fine Tobaccos

Selling tobacco products for cigars, pipes, hookahs and more since 1956, the Best Local Place to Buy Cigars/Tobacco is David’s Fine Tobaccos, according to CITYVIEW readers in 2022’s Best Of Des Moines voting. 9759 University Ave., Clive, 515-278-8701; www.davidsfinetobaccos.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Cigar Company; Cigar Source

Best Local E-Cigarette Shop

Central Iowa Vapors

Boasting a great selection of top quality brands to meet each individual’s vaping needs, Central Iowa Vapors is the Best Local E-Cigarette Shop for 2022, according to readers of CITYVIEW. Multiple locations; www.iowaecigs.com.

Runners-up: Unkl Ruckus’s Smoking Emporium & Skate Shop; 515 Vape & Disc Golf

Best Local Mall

Jordan Creek Town Center

With more than 1.3 million square feet, Jordan Creek Town Center is the state’s biggest shopping complex. It is also the Best Local Mall, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. For shopping, entertainment, events, eats, live music or to peruse establishments such as Banana Republic, Apple, Best Buy, Buckle, American Eagle, Barnes & Noble, or to view a blockbuster movie in its 20-screen movie theater, Jordan Creek is tough to beat. 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-440-6255; www.jordancreektowncenter.com.

Runners-up: Valley West Mall; Merle Hay Mall

Best Valley Junction Store

Bing’s

Valley Junction won this year’s award for being the Best Shopping District, and Bing’s has once again been named the Best Valley Junction Store, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. That’s high praise. 213 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-279-3141; www.bingsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Hinge; MoMere

Best West Glen Store

WineStyles

“The best wines are the ones you drink with friends,” observes WineStyles Tasting Station. Offering “the best in wine, craft beer, fine chocolates, artisanal cheeses and other gourmet items,” WineStyles is the Best West Glen Store, according to CITYVIEW readers. Bring your friends. WineStyles – West Glen is located at 5515 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 120, West Des Moines, 515-224-9463; www.winestyles.com.

Runners-up: Josephs Jewelers; Worn

Best East Village Store

Raygun

CITYVIEW readers have spoken, and they say that Raygun is the Best East Village Store for 2022. 505 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-288-1323; www.raygunsite.com.

Runners-up: KIN; AllSpice Culinarium

Best Beaverdale Area Store

Back Country

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrowmindedness,” said the famous author Mark Twain. If that is true, then Back Country in Beaverdale has been helping to broaden minds by preparing customers for travel with a blend of clothing and equipment since 1974. 2702 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-0031; www.theoriginalbackcountry.com.

Runners-up: Beaverdale Books; O’Donnell Ace Hardware

Best Drake Area Store

Groovy Goods Daydreams

Des Moines’ “one-stop hippie shop” is the Best Drake Area Store for 2022, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting. 2300 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-274-2799; www.groovy-goods.com.

Runners-up: Ancient Ways; Zumi

Best Ingersoll Area Store

Tandem Brick Gallery

Shopping in the historic Ingersoll area with its boutiques, cafes, restaurants and other hotspots is a favorite pastime for local shoppers, so being the Best Ingersoll Area Store is a genuine honor for Tandem Brick Gallery, which has yet again won the honor, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. Known for its selection of unique gifts, quality framing and for helpful and happy service, Tandem Brick Gallery is the champ. 2722 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-1031; www.tandembrickgallery.com.

Runners-up: Chocolaterie Stam; Zzz Records

Best Local Furniture Store

Homemakers

Beds, dressers, mirrors, nightstands, bunk beds, cribs, kitchen tables, dining room sets, home theaters, home entertainment options, futons, recliners, sofas, loveseats, coffee tables… You get the idea. For the Best Local Furniture Store in central Iowa, Homemakers is the choice, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 10215 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, 515-276-2772; www.homemakers.com.

Runners-up: Amish Haus Furniture; Redekers Furniture

Best Local Home Decor Store

Real Deals

Clocks, mirrors, lamps, fine art, metal wall art, candles, kitchen and bath items, furniture, seasonal decor… The Best Local Home Decor Store in central Iowa is Real Deals, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. Stores in Adel and Waukee; www.realdeals.net.

Runners-up: Homemakers; accents + interiors

Best Jordan Creek Area Store

Scheels

With its first-rate offerings of fishing gear, hunting attire, shooting equipment and other sporting-related goods, central Iowa voters say Scheels is the Best Jordan Creek Area Store for 2022. 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, Building 4000, West Des Moines, 515-727-4065; www.scheels.com.

Runners-up: Coachlight Clinic & Spa; Dillard’s

Best Local Appliance Store

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Want to deck out your kitchen? Wall ovens, freezers, drawer warmers, compactors, and much more can be found at Nebraska Furniture Mart, which has once again won the title of Best Local Appliance Store in central Iowa, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 15500 Hickman Road, Clive, 515-727-6500; www.nfm.com.

Runners-up: Warners’ Stellian; Metro Appliance

Best Local Shoe Store

Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.

“From cozy comfort to stylish and hip, Brown’s has been fitting feet for more than a hundred years. The reliable treads at Brown’s are available for online shopping, ordering, and in-store pick up. “Each store is locally owned and offers shoe styles to fit that community.” Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. is the Best Local Shoe Store for 2022, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Multiple locations; www.brownsshoefitcompany.com.

Runners-up: Fit To Be Tied; Von Maur

Best Local Pool and Spa Store

Central Iowa Pool & Spa

Looking to make a splash? For in-ground pools, above-ground pools or anything in between, Central Iowa Pool & Spa is the Best Local Pool and Spa Store, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 5360 N.E. 14th St., Des Moines, 515-263-6900; www.soakandswim.com.

Runners-up: Valley Pool & Hot Tubs; WCI Pools & Spas

Best Local Greenhouse

Goode Greenhouses

The Goode family has been in business at the same location since 1905, according to the company’s website, and it prides itself on providing the best-quality plants, products and personal service. Goode grows its own poinsettias, easter lilies, bedding plants and fall mums, while also shipping in Florida-grown foliage plants. It all adds up to Goode Greenhouses being the Best Local Greenhouse around, according to green-thumbed CITYVIEW readers. 1050 N.E. 50th Ave., Des Moines, 515-262-6504; www.goodegreenhouses.com/index.cfm.

Runners-up: Canoyer Garden Center; Piney Ridge Greenhouse

Best Local Skate Shop

Subsect Skateshop

Subsect Skateshop is “skater owned and skater ran.” Subsect is also the Best Local Skate Shop in the area, according to readers of CITYVIEW in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 309 E. Walnut St., Des Moines, 515- 276-4365; subsect-skateshop.myshopify.com.

Runners-up: Unkl Ruckus’s Smoking Emporium & Skate Shop; Slap Shot Hockey Shop

Best Whiskey

Prairie Fire – Iowa Distilling Company

Bringing hardcore heat, this cinnamon-flavored whiskey has central Iowa saying, “Bottoms up!” Prairie Fire, made by Iowa Distilling Company, is once again the Best Whiskey around, according to CITYVIEW readers. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: Cedar Ridge; Templeton Rye

Best Vodka

IngeniOZ Vodka – Dehner Distillery

By creating “Earth’s most refined vodka from Midwest corn,” IngeniOZ Vodka by Dehner Distillery is the Best Vodka in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll in 2022. www.ingeniozvodka.com.

Runners-up: Tito’s Handmade Vodka; Swell Zone Vodka – Iowa Distilling Company

Best Rum

Rumcoqui

A coconut cream liqueur crafted with 100% natural coconut flavor and infused with dairy cream, Rumcoqui is a smooth delicacy and central Iowa’s Best Rum, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. Drink responsibly. www.rumcoquirumcoqui.com.

Runners-up: Steel Drum Rum – Iowa Distilling Company; Captain Morgan

Best Local Craft Beer

Confluence Brewing Company

Making hand-crafted beer for Des Moines to call its own, Confluence Brewing Company — south of downtown near Gray’s Lake — has the Best Local Craft Beer, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines, 515-285-9005; www.confluencebrewing.com.

Runners-up: Exile Brewing Company; Lua Brewing

Best New Local Bar

Secret Admirer

Serving hot drinks, long drinks, beer, wine, spirit-free drinks and more, Secret Admirer calls itself “a quaint and airy indoor bar with a skyline-facing urban/garden/park-inspired patio.” CITYVIEW readers call it the Best New Local Bar in Des Moines for 2022. 110 S.W. Fifth St., Des Moines; www.secretadmirerdsm.com.

Runners-up: Coa Cantina; Good News, Darling

Best Local Patio Bar

300 Craft & Rooftop

Located in the heart of downtown Des Moines and offering skyline views of the metro, 300 Craft & Rooftop serves up a fun blend of craft beer, cocktails, a rooftop patio, custom art, dancing and more — not to mention it is the ideal place to watch fireworks after an I-Cubs game. As such, 300 Craft & Rooftop is the Best Local Patio Bar again in 2022, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 300 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, 515-288-3414; Facebook

Runners-up: The Bartender’s Handshake; Lua Brewing

Best Local Irish Pub

Sully’s Irish Pub

Did you know that Sully’s offers $3 Fireballs and $3 Guinness pints “all day every day,” according to its website. If green is your thing and you are “Irish 365 days a year,” then you might be interested to learn that Sully’s Irish Pub is the Best Local Irish Pub, according to readers of CITYVIEW. FYI: Sully’s is the oldest Irish bar in the metro, according to its website, and it has a dog-friendly patio. 860 First St., West Des Moines, 515-255-9970; www.sullysdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Magee’s Irish Pub & Eatery; Cooney’s Tavern

Best Local Dive Bar

Toads Tavern

On Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor was attacked. That day remains in infamy. What you might not know is that, on that same day, a cozy east-side tavern located at East 30th and State streets opened. Its name has changed — it is now known as Toads Tavern — but the well-worn bar top is the same as when the establishment opened. The neighborhood bar boasts lots of regulars and is known for drink specials, reasonable prices and its unique happy hour — an eight-hour affair that runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays. Toads offers billiards, darts, video games, a video bowling machine and board games. The board games might not get used much, but the bar top does. It is 80-plus years and counting, and it should be good for that many more. 3002 State Ave., Des Moines, 515-264-TOAD (8623); www.toadstavern.net.

Runners-up: Carl’s Place; Mannings

Best Local Fancy-Pants Bar

Hello, Marjorie

Cocktails, beer and “damn fine times” are all on the agenda at Hello, Marjorie, the Best Local Fancy-Pants Bar in the metro, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 717 Locust St., Des Moines, 515-369-2296; www.hellomarjorie.com.

Runners-up: Juniper Moon; The Winchester Public House

Best Local Hipster Spot

The Bartender’s Handshake

Marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate… Yep. Patrons are known to roast their own s’mores at The Bartender’s Handshake. That, plus the carefully crafted cocktails, unique wines and beer flavors galore, have led CITYVIEW voters to once again name The Bartender’s Handshake as the Best Local Hipster Spot in the city. 3615 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-630-3008; www.thebartendershandshake.com.

Runners-up: The Lift; Bellhop

Best Local Sports Bar

Johnny’s Hall of Fame

Whether you prefer the Dallas Clark Rarebit Burger or the Hoiberg Fried Egg Burger, central Iowa has spoken, and Johnny’s Hall of Fame is the Best Local Sports Bar in the metro, according to CITYVIEW readers. Tip: The Warner Wings, inspired by the Iowa Barnstormers QB who turned into a Super Bowl MVP, Kurt Warner, are a favorite at Johnny’s. 302 Court Ave., Des Moines, 515-280-6679; www.johnnyshalloffame.com.

Runners-up: Spectators Sports Bar & Grill; Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

Best Local Bar (Overall)

300 Craft & Rooftop

300 Craft & Rooftop offers views of downtown Des Moines, the city’s skyline, and the big screen at Principal Park. When you take all of that and add in the craft beer, cocktails and food…. 300 Craft & Rooftop is the Best Local Bar (Overall), according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 300 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, 515-288-3414; www.facebook.com.

Runners-up: Mannings; Iowa Distilling Company

Best Prairie Trail Bar

Whiskey River

Whether you enjoy grabbing a drink after work — weekday Happy Hours, 3-6 p.m. — or partying on the rooftop patio overlooking The District, Whiskey River offers cold drinks and boasts “great food.” Central Iowa voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting agree, naming it the Best Prairie Trail Bar for 2022. 1350 S.W. Vintage Parkway, Ankeny, 515-802-7250; www.whiskeyriverankeny.com.

Runners-up: Magee’s Irish Pub & Eatery; District 36 Wine Bar & Grille

Best Drake Area Bar

University Library Café

The Drake neighborhood’s top spot for craft beer and creative bar fare is the University Library Café, according to CITYVIEW readers who voted it the Best Drake Area Bar. 3506 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-0433; thelibrarydm.com.

Runners-up: Lefty’s Live Music; Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

Best Beaverdale Area Bar

The Dam Pub

The Dam Pub is the place to eat, drink and play, “but not necessarily in that order.” It is also the Best Beaverdale Area Bar for 2022, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 2710 Beaver Ave, Des Moines, 515-279-4449; www.dampubdsm.com.

Runners-up: Cooney’s Tavern; GoodSons

Best Downtown Bar

300 Craft & Rooftop

Quality beer, seasonal cocktails, superb views of the city… 300 Craft & Rooftop has once again been voted the Best Downtown Bar by voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 300 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, 515-288-3414; www.facebook.com.

Runners-up: Hello, Marjorie; The Stuffed Olive

Best West Side Bar

Shotgun Betty’s

Patrons at Shotgun Betty’s enjoy cracking a cold one or sipping on an ice-cold Crown Royal Regal Apple, which is said to be “the only thing we have on tap. YEE-YEE!” The Best West Side Bar for 2022 is Shotgun Betty’s, according to central Iowa’s CITYVIEW readers. 5535 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 100, West Des Moines, 515-309-0744; www.facebook.com/shotgunbettys.

Runners-up: The Winchester Public House; Wellman’s Pub and Rooftop

Best East Village Bar

Coa Cantina

Coa Cantina bills itself as “Des Moines’ Finest Tequila Bar,” and this popular establishment is located in the heart of the East Village. Plus, it is dog friendly. What more do you need to know? Coa is the Best East Village Bar for 2022, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting. 425 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-280-3097; www.facebook.com/Coacantina.

Runners-up: Bellhop; The Garden Restaurant and Show Lounge

Best East Bar

Toads Tavern

Belly up and enjoy. Toads Tavern is the city’s Best East Bar, according to readers of CITYVIEW in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 3002 State Ave., Des Moines, 515-264-TOAD (8623); www.toadstavern.net.

Runners-up: East Side Eddie’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill; Gerri’s

Best South Bar

Francie’s Bar & Grill

You are in good hands at Francie’s, according to CITYVIEW readers who have once again voted it as the Best South Bar in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. Locally owned and operated, Francie’s features American-style lunch and dinner offerings as well as domestic and specialty beers “in a casual environment welcoming to everyone.” 2100 Wakonda View Drive, Des Moines, 515-285-5207; www.franciesbarandgrill.com.

Runners-up: Mannings; The Angry Goldfish Pub & Eatery

Best Local Winery

Jasper Winery

This in-town winery just south of downtown Des Moines features a modern tasting room for sampling by-the-glass flights of top-notch spirits. Jasper’s locally grown grapes and innovative wine styles have impressed patrons for years, and, once again, Jasper Winery is the Best Local Winery around, according to central Iowa’s CITYVIEW readers. 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines, 515-282-9463; www.jasperwinery.com.

Runners-up: Covered Bridges Winery; Summerset Winery

Best Local Brewery

Confluence Brewing Company

Central Iowa has seen an influx of local breweries in recent times, so winning in this category is no cinch. Congratulations to Confluence Brewing Company, the winner of the title in the category of Best Local Brewery, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines, 515-285-9005; www.confluencebrewing.com.

Runners-up: Exile Brewing Company; Lua Brewing

Best Local Moscow Mule

The Copper Cup

The Jeremiah Sweet Tea Vodka menu option at The Copper Cup consists of simple syrup, fresh sage, sage leaf garnish and ginger beer. Meanwhile, the Firestarter boasts Fireball Liqueur, Apple Pucker, fresh lime juice and ginger beer. Whatever you choose to sip from your copper cup, The Copper Cup has once again attained the title of Best Local Moscow Mule in central Iowa, according to voters in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Drink responsibly. 207 Fourth St., Des Moines, 515-554-2606; Facebook.

Runners-up: 300 Craft & Rooftop; Toads Tavern

Best Local Bloody Mary

Mullets

Mullets Famous Bloody Mary is made from a secret award-winning recipe with vodka and served with a rum salt “that will make you lick your glass.” For the Best Local Bloody Mary in central Iowa, Mullets wins the award, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 1300 S.E. First St., Des Moines, 515-244-1443; www.mulletsdm.com.

Runners-up: Eggs and Jam; Iowa Distilling Company

Best Local Bar to Play Games

Up-Down

Stocked with 40-plus retro arcade games — mostly from the 1980s and 1990s — Up-Down fits nicely into the downtown East Village, which is well-known for its unique array of boutiques and a fun array of one-of-a-kind establishments. The offerings at Up-Down include life-size Jenga and Connect Four, plus pinball, skee-ball, Nintendo and Sega gaming options, and too many other fun things to list. Tip: Games cost a quarter, according to Up-Down’s website, and the drink menu includes an extensive craft beer selection. 500 E. Locust St., Des Moines, 515-243-4322; www.updownarcadebar.com/des-moines.

Runners-up: Smash Park; Operating Room

Best Local Place To See Beautiful People

PURE Salon

Step in. Sit. Relax. That’s the recipe at PURE Salon. The outcome? PURE Salon is the

Best Local Place To See Beautiful People, according to CITYVIEW readers. Multiple locations; www.mypuresalon.com.

Runners-up: Coachlight Clinic & Spa; The Garden Restaurant and Show Lounge

Best Local Happy Hour

Eatery A

Enjoy good food and easy conversation with friends while enjoying the patio and happy hour offerings at Eatery A. This Ingersoll Avenue hotspot and its menu of Mediterranean-inspired eats offers the Best Local Happy Hour around, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 2932 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-8085; www.eateryadsm.com.

Runners-up: Toads Tavern; 300 Craft & Rooftop

Best Local Bartender

Ashley Traver at Iowa Distilling Company

A little of this, a pinch of that, a pour of something else and vióla! Tasty. Ashley Traver of Cumming’s Iowa Distilling Company is the Best Local Bartender in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: April Melroy at Mannings; Bill Landis at Greenwood Lounge

Best Local Martini Menu

The Stuffed Olive

Menu options include birthday cake vodka martinis — vanilla or chocolate, a bloody mary martini, a dirty banana martini and an espresso martini. “The martini is regarded as a classy cocktail, evoking elegance, sophistication and an air of hedonism,” says the menu at The Stuffed Olive. Some even say it is “the king of cocktails.” The martini stands for prosperity and a devil-may-care attitude. For premium martinis, The Stuffed Olive is second to none, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 208 Third St., Des Moines, 515-243-4456; www.thestuffedolive.com/dsm.

Runners-up: The Lift; Irina’s

Best Local Margarita

Coa Cantina

The word “margarita” translates into “daisy flower” in Spanish. In New Testament Greek, a margarita is a “pearl.” But at Coa Cantina, margaritas mean sweet, salty, refreshing and don’t forget the tequila. Coa’s classic margarita hits all these high notes, makes mouths water and is the Best Local Margarita in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines Poll. 425 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-280-3097; www.facebook.com/Coacantina.

Runners-up: Mi Mexico; El Fogon

Best Local Dance Club

The Garden Restaurant and Show Lounge

After more than three decades east of the river in downtown Des Moines, The Garden has moved to a new location; it’s still in the East Village, and the nightlife continues to wow central Iowa residents. CITYVIEW readers have once again named it the Best Local Dance Club in the area.

525 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.grdn.com.

Runners-up: Blazing Saddle; Voodoo Lounge

Best Local Drag Queen

Mae Banks

Congratulations to Mae Banks, the city’s Best Local Drag Queen, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll voters for 2022.

Runners-up: Chanelle Principle; Tyona Diamond

Best Local Place to Karaoke

AJ’s on East Court

Rip into it. Let it go. Feel the love and lose yourself in song. If this speaks to you, then remember the name, AJ’s on East Court. It is the Best Local Place to Karaoke, according to CITYVIEW readers. AJ’s offers Concert Karaoke every night starting at 7 p.m. Sing like a rock star. 419 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-1888; www.ajsbar.com.

Runners-up: Buddy’s Corral; Cattoors on Grand

Best Local Place for a Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

Your Private Bar

When your time is up — or maybe it is ready to begin — but you need one last night to let go of everything from before, this is it. The hurrah to end all hurrahs. Your Private Bar is the Best Local Place for a Bachelor/Bachelorette Party, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting. Enjoy. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Bottle & Bottega; AJ’s on East Court

Best Local Trivia Night

Smash Park

Pop quiz! Which body parts keep growing your whole life?… Who invented the telephone?… Who wrote “War and Peace”?… Who was president of the Confederacy during the Civil War?… If you found yourself blurting out the answers to the aforementioned, then The Best Local Trivia Night, according to CITYVIEW readers, is at Smash Park. But you probably already knew that. 6625 Coachlight Drive, West Des Moines, 515-313-0700; www.smashpark.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Distilling Company; The Hall

Best Local Distillery

Iowa Distilling Company

Handcrafted creations consisting of only the finest natural ingredients including first-rate Iowa produce. Iowa Distilling Company is the Best Local Distillery in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. Giddy up. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: Foundry Distilling Company; Revelton Distilling Company

Best Local LGBTQ Hangout

The Garden Restaurant and Show Lounge

Known for its fun array of jaw-dropping drag events, dancing, live shows, food and a few cocktails, The Garden Restaurant and Show Lounge is the Best Local LGBTQ Hangout in the area, according to CITYVIEW readers. 525 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.grdn.com.

Runners-up: Blazing Saddle; Black Sheep

Best Whiskey Menu

Bubba

Bubba has the Best Whiskey Menu in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines Readers Poll. 200 10th St, Des Moines, 515-257-4744; bubbadsm.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Distilling Company; Fresko Natural Food

Best Local Drag King

Jack Frost

Jack Frost has won the award of Best Local Drag King in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll voting.

Runners-up: Shane Sparks; Grimm Foxx

Best Local DJ

DJ DAS Entertainment

For on-the-spot tunes that engage the ears, get a DJ who injects just the right energy into your event. The Best Local DJ in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW readers, is DJ DAS Entertainment. Located in Des Moines, 515-339-0353; www.dj-das.com.

Runners-up: DJ Taylor Gonzalez; DJ Raj

Best Local Rooftop Bar

300 Craft & Rooftop

Enjoying a favorite beverage while overlooking downtown Des Moines on the gigantic patio at 300 Craft & Rooftop, it all adds up to a fun night out at 300 Craft & Rooftop, the Best Local Rooftop Bar in the greater Des Moines metro area, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 300 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, 515-288-3414; www.facebook.com.

Runners-up: The Garden Restaurant and Show Lounge; Wellman’s Pub and Rooftop

Best Local Dog-Friendly Bar

Kinship Brewing Company

Woof. Roof. Yip. Whatever language your canine cares to speak, the Best Local Dog-Friendly Bar in central Iowa is Kinship Brewing Company, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. Kinship even features a half-acre dog park for its customers and their four-legged friends. Dogs are welcome on the patio as long as they are leashed and follow the posted pet policy guidelines. Bow wow. 255 N.W. Sunrise Drive, Waukee, www.kinshipbeer.com.

Runners-up: Sully’s Irish Pub; Coa Cantina

Best Local Mobile Bar Service

Your Private Bar

The Best Local Mobile Bar Service in central Iowa, according to readers of CITYVIEW in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll, is Your Private Bar. Unique. Modern. Customizable. Your Private Bar is offered for private events and other special occasions such as off-site corporate events, birthday parties or anniversaries. Tailor the event space to your needs to attain a unique experience. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Apres Bar Co.; Booze Cruzer Mobile Cocktail Co.

Best Local Place to Play Golf

Waveland Golf Course

Built in 1901, Waveland is said to be the oldest municipal golf course west of the Mississippi River. The 18-hole course consists of ample slope, mature trees, well-wooded hillsides and challenging greens. The Best Local Place to Play Golf for 2022, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll, is the Waveland Golf Course. 4908 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-248-6302; www.golfwaveland.com.

Runners-up: Wakonda Club; The Legacy Golf Club

Best Local Community to Live In

Beaverdale

The Des Moines metro area offers an abundance of first-rate neighborhoods, but Beaverdale is the Best Local Community to Live In, according to CITYVIEW readers in this year’s Best Of Des Moines voting. www.beaverdale.org.

Runners-up: Urbandale; Ankeny

Best Local Place to Worship

Lutheran Church of HOPE

Eternal love and pure joy that endures into infinity. Jesus Christ is on the agenda at Lutheran Church of HOPE. Lutheran Church of HOPE is once again the Best Local Place to Worship in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Amen. For your information: Are you someone who is interested in the Bible but may be struggling to get started or to stick with it? HOPE offers an extensive online list of classes that aim to help. The church also hosts a multitude of events each month, from Alcoholics Anonymous to Prayer-Shawl Making to a “SALT Study for Women: Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table.” 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-222-1520; www.hopewdm.org.

Runners-up: Holy Trinity Catholic Church; New Hope Assembly of God

Best Local Nonprofit

Many Hands for Haiti

Perusing the aisles at Many Hands Thrift Market allows for fun finds and gently used but useful items, and it’s for a good cause. The thrift stores operate to support the nonprofit ministry called Many Hands for Haiti. Proceeds from Many Hands Thrift Market go towards supporting local and global missions that help transform the path of poverty. Multiple locations; www.manyhandsthrift.com.

Runners-up: LifeServe Blood Center; Ronald McDonald House Charities

Best Local School District

Waukee Community School District

Education creates better citizens, allows for better-paying jobs and shapes our future leaders. Congratulations on all of the above. Waukee Community School District is the Best Local School District in the area, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines Poll. 560 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, 515-987-5161; www.waukeeschools.org.

Runners-up: Des Moines Public Schools; Ankeny Community School District

Best Local Event Planner

White Willow Events

Celebration time. That is the specialty at White Willow Events, a full-service wedding and event planning company, offering “unforgettable weddings and social events.” White Willow works to tailor events that meet each client’s specific needs while creating a seamless, worry-free celebration. 3801 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-650-3393; www.whitewilloweventsia.com.

Runners-up: Let’s Slumber It; Party On Des Moines

Best Local Party/Event Transportation

Majestic Limo & Coach

Special rides for special occasions or for people with a desire to make someone special feel special, Majestic Limo & Coach offers luxury sedans, SUVs, Sprinter shuttle vans, charter and coach buses, party buses and limousine buses. Arrive in style with Majestic, the Best Local Party/Event Transportation in the metro, according to CITYVIEW readers. 515-650-5555; www.majesticlimo.com.

Runners-up: Front Row Transportation; NPI Limo Service

Best Local Paint & Sip Art Studio

Bottle & Bottega

Need a fun date night idea? What about something for a girls night out? Do you need to plan a bachelorette or birthday party? If so, Bottle & Bottega is the Best Local Paint & Sip Art Studio in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 1301 Locust St., Suite E, Des Moines, 515-505-7111; www.paintingwithatwist.com.

Runners-up: Painting With a Twist; The Knotty Nail

Best Local Place to Hold a Corporate Event/Party

Your Private Bar

Your Private Bar and its special blend of offerings is conducive to hosting upscale, elegant and high-class events, or a fun and casual tiki-bar type of pool party. Either way, Your Private Bar has central Iowa saying it is the Best Local Place to Hold a Corporate Event/Party, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines for 2022. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Smash Park; Holiday Inn Des Moines Downtown

Best Local Place for a Wedding Reception

Holiday Inn Downtown

Here comes the bride. All dressed in white. Now it’s time to party, and the best place to begin happily ever after is Holiday Inn Downtown, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/desmoines/dsmdw/hoteldetail.

Runners-up: Curate; Rollins Mansion

Best Local Place to Gamble

Prairie Meadows

When central Iowa is looking to plunk down a little something to enjoy some excitement, Prairie Meadows is the Best Local Place to Gamble, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting. 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona, 515-967-1000; www.prairiemeadows.com.

Runners-up: Lakeside Hotel & Casino; Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel

Best Local Musician

Damon Dotson

This local singer/songwriter and guitarist is earning high praise for his brand of music. Dotson has opened for legendary performers BB King, Willie Nelson and The Beach Boys during his decade-plus of wowing crowds with tunes from original albums. Dotson performs both solo and with a band. If you can find a Damon Dotson show, book it. Dotson is this year’s Best Local Musician, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. twitter.com/damondotson?lang=en

Runners-up: CeCe Stewart; James Biehn

Best Local Band

Whiskey Bizkit

Powerful. Moving. Entertaining. All this and more comes straight at audiences directly into the heart and soul. With big-time talent and vocals that rock, Whiskey Bizkit, a three-piece band from Des Moines, has been voted the Best Local Band by CITYVIEW readers for 2022. 515-657-0673; Facebook.

Runners-up: Dick Danger Band; The Nadas

Best Local Place to Go for a Comedy Show

Teehee’s Comedy Club

If you want a busted gut, a slapped knee or just a good-old fashioned fun night out, then voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll say that Teehee’s Comedy Club is the Best Local Place to Go for a Comedy Show. You’ve been warned. 1433 Walnut St., Des Moines, 515-414-1251; www.teeheescomedy.com.

Runners-up: Funny Bone Comedy Club; Hoyt Sherman Place

Best Local Artist

Kelly Kunzler

Kelly Kunzler takes the title once again as the Best Local Artist in the area, according to Best Of Des Moines voters for 2022. Did you know: Kunzler shows his art at the family-owned Kunzler Studios as an artist in residence for The Least of These Foundation. Kunzler Studios is located at 324 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-279-0322; www.kunzlerstudios.com/kelly-kunzler.

Runners-up: James Navarro; Pat Millin

Best Local Live Music Venue

Wooly’s

Musicians flock to entertain at Wooly’s, and central Iowa has taken note of the East Village club with an impressive array of top-tier bands. Wooly’s is the Best Local Live Music Venue in the area for 2022, according to Best Of Des Moines voters. 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines, 515-244-0550; www.woolysdm.com.

Runners-up: Noce; Hoyt Sherman Place

Best Local Theatrical Venue

Des Moines Community Playhouse

With its relevant array of powerful performances presented live and by local talent, the Des Moines Community Playhouse has grown into central Iowa’s favorite, as witnessed by its 100-plus years of plot twists, roaring applause and continual encores. Also, the Playhouse is once again the Best Local Theatrical Venue in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Bravo. 831 42nd St., Des Moines, 515-277-6261; www.dmplayhouse.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Civic Center; Tallgrass Theatre

Best Local Place to Catch a Flick

Flix Brewhouse

Lights, camera…. Action! And don’t forget the first-rate food options at Flix Brewhouse, the Best Local Place to Catch a Flick, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll voting. And now for our feature presentation. Shush! 3800 Merle Hay Road, #1300, Des Moines, 515-612-9200; www.flixbrewhouse.com/des-moines.

Runners-up: The Palms Theatres & IMAX – Waukee; Fleur Cinema & Café

Best Local Museum

Des Moines Art Center

Priceless art stockpiled and exhibited for free. What more could you want? CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters have once again named the Des Moines Art Center as the Best Local Museum in the area. 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-277-4405; www.desmoinesartcenter.org.

Runners-up: Science Center of Iowa; State Historical Museum of Iowa

Best Local Place to Have a Kid’s Birthday Party

Great Escape – Pleasant Hill

The Best Local Place to Have a Kid’s Birthday Party, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll, is Great Escape – Pleasant Hill. Great Escape is a locally owned family entertainment center featuring two dozen bowling lanes, laser tag, 50-plus arcade games, virtual reality and a restaurant. 655 N.E. 56th St., Des Moines, 515-263-1700; www.greatescapeiowa.com.

Runners-up: Let’s Slumber It; Pump It Up

Best Local Place to Take Your Kids

Blank Park Zoo

Where do you go to see a 450-pound African lion? Or to learn about the Aldabra Tortoise, which can live for well more than 50 years? Did you know that one-third of the human food supply depends on pollinators? The Blank Park Zoo is the only accredited zoo in the state of Iowa, and it is the Best Local Place to Take Your Kids, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines, 515-285-4722; www.blankparkzoo.com.

Runners-up: Science Center of Iowa; Des Moines Children’s Museum

Best Local Place to Take Visitors

John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Nestled neatly within downtown Des Moines’ Western Gateway District, the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park boasts more than two dozen artistic masterpieces sprawling across 4.4 acres. As such, central Iowa has once again named it the Best Local Place to Take Visitors. The sculpture park is located at 15th and Locust in downtown Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org/visit/pappajohn-sculpture-park.

Runners-up: Des Moines Art Center; Fresko Natural Food

Best Local Annual Event

Iowa State Fair

Funnel cakes. People watching. A Ferris wheel. The Midway. Incredible feats of agriculture. State pride. All that and much, much more draw one million or more people annually to the Iowa State Fair, the Best Local Annual Event in the area, according to our readers in the Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. Tip: Superstar Carrie Underwood returns to the Grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. The Fair takes place near East 30th and East University Avenue in Des Moines. 515-262-3111; www.iowastatefair.org.

Runners-up: Des Moines Arts Festival; World Food & Music Festival

Best Local Sports Team

Iowa Cubs

The crack of the bat. The roar of the crowd. The energy and enthusiasm of world-class athletes competing not only to win, but also to hone their craft and compete at the highest level. That’s Iowa Cubs baseball, the winner in the category of Best Local Sports Team for 2022. One Line Drive, Des Moines, 515-243-6111; www.iowacubs.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Buccaneers; Iowa Wild

Best Local Place to Go Swimming

Adventureland – Adventure Bay

Splish. Splash. Adventureland’s Adventure Bay is the Best Local Place to Go Swimming, according to CITYVIEW readers for 2022. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com.

Runners-up: Clive Aquatic Center; Life Time Des Moines

Best Local Place To Bowl

Great Escape

For the ultimate bowling experience, Great Escape has the hearts of CITYVIEW readers, who once again have named it the Best Local Place to Bowl. 655 N.E. 56th St., Des Moines, 515-263-1700; www.greatescapeiowa.com.

Runners-up: Warrior Lanes; Air Lanes

Best Local Indoor Sporting Event

Des Moines Buccaneers

“LET’S GO BUCS!… LET’S GO BUCS!… LET’S GO BUCS!…” Central Iowa puckheads adore the Des Moines Buccaneer ice hockey team and have voted it the Best Local Indoor Sporting Event in the area, according to our readers.

Runners-up: Iowa Wild; Iowa Barnstormers

Best Local Outdoor Sporting Event

Iowa Cubs

Peanuts? Check. CrackerJack? Check. Rooting for the home team? No doubt. Central Iowa loves going to the ballgames at Principal Park to enjoy Iowa Cubs Triple-A baseball action. The Best Local Outdoor Sporting Event for 2022? The Iowa Cubs. Check. One Line Drive, Des Moines, 515-243-6111; www.iowacubs.com.

Runners-up: Drake Relays; Iowa State Football

Best Local Farmers Market

Downtown Farmers’ Market

For farm-fresh fruits, Iowa-grown vegetables, people watching and tasty home cooking, the Downtown Farmers’ Market is second to none, according to readers of CITYVIEW, who voted it the Best Local Farmers Market in the city for 2022. Historic Court District in downtown Des Moines; www.desmoinesfarmersmarket.com.

Runners-up: Historic Valley Junction – West Des Moines; Uptown Ankeny Farmer’s Market

Best Local Camping Spot

Jester Park

Pitch a tent. Crack a cold soda. Stab a stack of graham crackers sandwiching some chocolate and marshmallow… When it is time for telling ghost stories under a midnight sky, the Best Local Camping Spot in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW readers, is Jester Park. If you own boots made for walking, hiking, tramping through mud and for camping — or even if you don’t — grab your tent, bug spray and sleeping bag and enjoy the outdoors. 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger, 515-323-5338; www.polkcountyiowa.gov/conservation/parks-trails/jesterpark.

Runners-up: Cherry Glen Campground – Saylorville Lake; Cutty’s Camping Resort

Best Local Place to Have an Adult Birthday Party

Your Private Bar

Your Private Bar is the Best Local Place to Have an Adult Birthday Party, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Bottle & Bottega; AJ’s on East Court

Best Local Travel Agency

Creative Vacations

“It’s better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times,” said a wise sage. If you concur, the Best Local Travel Agency in the area is Creative Vacations, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. See the world. 515-963-4458; www.creativevacations.com.

Runners-up: Allied Travel; AAA

Best Local Escape Room

Breakout Games

Escape normal life for 60 minutes at a time and experience this unique “immersive entertainment” with friends and family. You can be the hero of the story. Explore an island. Find the kidnapper. Restore ancient relics to their rightful owner. Breakout Games is the Best Local Escape Room option in the area, according to CITYVIEW readers. 3763 86th St., Urbandale, 515-414-8760; www.breakoutgames.com/des-moines.

Runners-up: Escape Chambers; The Escape Rooms – West Des Moines

Best Local Wedding Venue

Curate

Precision. Execution. Excellence. These are some of the traits that customers demand for engineering important events. Curate’s East Village event space is the Best Local Wedding Venue in the metro, according to CITYVIW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 322 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, 515-523-0147; www.curatedsm.com.

Runners-up: The Tea Room; Decades Event Center

Best Local Event Decor/Rental Company

Bella Flora

Experience. Creativity. Precise execution. Don’t settle for less. Make your event unique and distinctive with Bella Flora, the Best Local Event Decor/Rental Company in the area, according to this year’s voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 3100 Justin Drive, Urbandale, 515-554-6964; www.bellafloraeventdesign.com.

Runners-up: Your Private Bar; Let’s Slumber It

Best Local Special Events Venue (Non Wedding)

Your Private Bar

When central Iowans need a gathering to go just right, look no further than the Best Local Special Events Venue (Non Wedding) in the area. Congratulations, Your Private Bar, the voters have spoken. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Curate; Bottle & Bottega

Best Local Spot to Pop the Question

Iowa State Capitol

When you know you found “the one,” and you know it’s time to plan for forever, the Best Local Spot to Pop the Question is the Iowa State Capitol, according to CITYVIEW readers. The Iowa State Capitol is located in downtown Des Moines.

Runners-up: John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park; AJ’s on East Court

Best Local Pharmacy

Hy-Vee

Congratulations, Hy-Vee, central Iowa says you are once again the Best Local Pharmacy in the area, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. Multiple locations; www.hy-vee.com.

Runners-up: Medicap; Walgreens

Best Local Place to get LASIK Eye Surgery

Wolfe Eye Clinic

If your eyesight isn’t what you’d like it to be, Wolfe Eye Clinic might be able to help you with that. Wolfe is once again the Best Local Place to get LASIK Eye Surgery in central Iowa, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Multiple locations; www.wolfeeyeclinic.com.

Runners-up: LasikPlus; Des Moines Eye Surgeons

Best Local Place to Kickbox

Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping – Jordan Creek

Extreme support. Extreme encouragement. Extreme accountability. Extreme results. If you are “sick of mindlessly running on a treadmill” or lacking consistent motivation to work out, Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping wants to help. Lose weight, boost energy, improve your overall health… Whatever your fitness goal, “you’ll fit in at Farrell’s, regardless of age or abilities.” 7450 Bridgewood Blvd., Suite, 225 & 230, West Des Moines, 515-207-5311; www.extremebodyshaping.com.

Runners-up: Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping – Altoona; RoundKick Gym

Best Local Martial Arts Studio

RoundKick Gym

Teaching self-defense workshops and techniques for effective and practical self defense, RoundKick Gym offers Muay Thai for all ages in Carroll and Urbandale. 4421 112th St., Urbandale, 515-276-5254; www.roundkickgym.com.

Runners-up: Dojos Family Martial Arts; Farrell’s Martial Arts

Best Local Group Fitness

Pure Barre – West Des Moines

Lift. Tone. Burn. Transform yourself mentally and physically at Pure Barre, a workout inspired by pilates, yoga and ballet. Make yourself better. Do it with a team. Do it for you. And help others at the same time. Group classes focus on low-impact, small movements that strengthen and tone your entire body in 50 minutes or less. 12655 University Ave., Suite 140, Clive, 515- 350-3813; www.purebarre.com.

Runners-up: The Sandlot; SISU Strength Academy

Best Local Running Event

IMT Des Moines Marathon

Logging 26.2 miles in a single day is no picnic, but anyone can finish a picnic. Once this is over… everyone is a champion. The IMT Des Moines Marathon is one of the Top 20 Marathons of the decade in the U.S., according to The BibRave 100, and CITYVIEW readers have once again voted it as the Best Local Running Event for Best Of Des Moines in 2022. www.desmoinesmarathon.com.

Runners-up: DAM to DSM; Des Moines Turkey Trot

Best Local Personal Trainer

Collin Seymour – SHF Performance

Hup, two, three, four…. Hup, two, three, four. You don’t need a drill sergeant; you need a coach. Be fit. Get taut. Feel full of energy. If that’s the goal, central Iowa’s favorite personal trainer can help. Collin Seymour – SHF Performance is the Best Local Personal Trainer in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. www.seymourhealthandfitness.com.

Runners-up: Lexi Vaughn – Aspen Athletic Clubs – Ankeny; Haley Powers-Risdal – Anytime Fitness Downtown

Best Local Orthodontist

Dr. James Stork – Stork Orthodontics

The power of a smile is amazing. When we smile, according to experts, facial muscles send feedback to the brain that can boost one’s mood. When central Iowa needs help improving its smile, Dr. James Stork – Stork Orthodontics is the Best Local Orthodontist around. “A smile is happiness you’ll find right under your nose.” Let your smile shine bright. 4090 Westown Parkway, Suite 101, West Des Moines, 515-608-8830; www.storkorthodontics.com.

Runners-up: Dr. Melissa Bernhardt – Bernhardt and Smith Orthodontics; Dr. Kyle Mann – Mann Orthodontics

Best Local Place to Work Out

The Sandlot

Grind. Conquer. Compete. “Strength and power are relative. Everyone can move weight. Not everyone can move people.” The Sandlot offers a specific three-tier approach that is a fluid system and is in place to “constantly remind you why you are here. Do not be fooled, each program differs only in skill and desired end goal.” Know your “why.” The Sandlot is the Best Local Place to Work Out, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 4825 EP True Parkway, West Des Moines, 719-352-1086; www.sandlotdsm.com.

Runners-up: SISU Strength Academy; Life Time Des Moines

Best Local Yoga Studio/Instructor

Lindsay Bordwell – Yoga + Co.

“No ego, no memberships, no BS,” and most classes are for a “free-will donation” and aim to give your mind, body and soul what they need. Donations also go toward investing into the community and making the world a better place, according to the website of Yoga + Co. Lindsay Bordwell – Yoga + Co. has once again been voted as the Best Local Yoga Studio/Instructor in central Iowa, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 2326 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-835-9895; www.yogaandcodsm.com.

Runners-up: Hannah Cutler – Rooted Yoga + Fitness; Mary McCarthy

Best Local Maternity Care or Birthing Center

MercyOne

“MercyOne Central Iowa operates four not-for-profit, Catholic medical centers, as well as two specialty hospitals, providing a total of 965 licensed beds,” according to its website. “With more than 7,000 colleagues and a medical staff of more than 1,000 physicians and allied health professionals, MercyOne Central Iowa is one of Iowa’s largest employers.” It is also the Best Local Maternity Care or Birthing Center in central Iowa, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines voting. 1111 Sixth Ave., Des Moines, 515-247-3121; www.mercyone.org.

Runners-up: Iowa Methodist Medical Center; Broadlawns

Best Local Place to Get Your Eyelashes Done

La Vida Foundry – Nikcole Jones

Simple? Impeccable? Vivacious? When your lashes need to be perfect, CITYVIEW readers say that the Best Local Place To Get Your Eyelashes Done is at La Vida Foundry with Nikcole Jones. 300 E. Grand Ave., Suite 160, Des Moines, 515-777-8748; www.lavidafoundry.com/s/appointments.

Runners-up: Star’s Beauty Bar; DSM Lash Lounge

Best Local Place to Get a Massage

Ocean Breeze Massage

Every human body is unique, thus the massage treatment for each person should be custom tailored specifically for each client, every session. When you visit Ocean Breeze Massage, they will work to get your body working its best again. 2612 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-999-5606; www.oceanbreezemassage.abmp.com.

Runners-up: Coachlight Clinic & Spa; East Village Spa

Best Local Massage Therapist

Jenny Wailes – Ocean Breeze Massage

Life is hectic, but don’t be too busy to be the best you. Relax. Rejuvenate. Replenish. When it’s time for a recharge, readers of CITYVIEW say that Jenny Wailes of Ocean Breeze Massage is the Best Local Massage Therapist for 2022. 2612 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-999-5606; www.oceanbreezemassage.abmp.com.

Runners-up: Natalie Ramirez – Serenity Couture Salon Spa; Natasha Smith – Body Balance Therapeutic Massage

Best Local Place to Get Your Nails Done

Thia’s Nails

Effort, hard work, dedication and outstanding client care, that’s the aim at Thia’s Nails. For these reasons and more, when it comes to manicures, pedicures and other nail needs, Thia’s Nails is the Best Local Place to Get Your Nails Done, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. Congratulations. 4521 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, 515-287-6245; Facebook.

Runners-up: East Village Spa; Oscar Nail Bar

Best Local Herbal/Nutritional Supplement Store

Campbell’s Nutrition

For people who want to boost their health, Campbell’s Nutrition comes to the rescue. The longtime local favorite for nutritional and health food is a trusted source for herbal and nutritional supplements, according to central Iowa’s CITYVIEW readers, who named it the Best Local Herbal/Nutritional Supplement Store. Multiple locations; www.campbellsnutrition.com.

Runners-up: Greenstate CBD; Your CBD Store

Best Local Tattoo Shop

Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing

Design is a specialty at Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing, thus it’s no surprise that Lucky Gal is once again the Best Local Tattoo Shop in Central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters for 2022. Multiple locations; www.luckygaltattoo.com.

Runners-up: Iron Heart Tattoo & Body Piercing; Warrior Tattoo Studio

Best Local Body Piercing Shop

Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry Gallery

The artistry, technique, education and safety at Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry Gallery has culminated in it being recognized as the Best Local Body Piercing Shop, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 13101 University Ave., Suite 2, Clive, 515-868-4653; www.prysmpiercing.com.

Runners-up: Mint Piercing; Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing

Best Local Place for Cosmetic Surgery

Des Moines Plastic Surgery

Dr. David Robbins is a “Quadruple Board Certified Plastic Surgeon,” according to his company website, and “ranked in the top 1% of plastic surgeon providers in the United States by Allergan.” That, plus his 15 years of experience exclusively in cosmetic surgery, have helped Des Moines Plastic Surgery earn the title Best Local Place for Cosmetic Surgery, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 6420 Coachlight Drive, Suite 100, West Des Moines, 515-221-9999; www.dsmplasticsurgery.com.

Runners-up: Coachlight Clinic & Spa; Heartland Plastic Surgery

Best Local Permanent Makeup Salon

Pinpoint Permanent Cosmetics

Amplify your beauty. From microblading to permanent makeup, Pinpoint Permanent Cosmetics offers “high-quality treatments in a clean, safe environment.” As such, Pinpoint Permanent Cosmetics has been named the Best Local Permanent Makeup Salon in central Iowa by CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 2635 Berkshire Parkway, Suite 100, Clive, 515-823-8579, www.pinpointpermanentcosmetics.com.

Runners-up: Lena’s Permanent Makeup; Heartland Plastic Surgery

Best Local Tanning Salon

Bronze515 Custom Airbrush Tanning

Your skin is your largest organ, and you need to protect it. Sunless spray tanning is an alternative to the harsh sun and tanning beds. Central Iowa’s go-to place for a UV-free glow is Bronze515 Custom Airbrush Tanning. “Bronzing beauties in the 515 is our specialty.” Any season is tanning season at Bronze515, the Best Local Tanning Salon in central Iowa according to CITYVIEW readers in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Bronze515 is located in Ames as well as at 3981 100th St., Urbandale, 515-218-5443; www.bronze515.com.

Runners-up: Tanique Sunless Tanning & Boutique; Sun Tan City

Best Local Waxing Salon

MetroWaxx

Waxing the legs, face, brow, bikini area, and other body parts leaves your skin smooth, soft and clean while removing hair from the root so it doesn’t grow back as quickly. MetroWaxx is the Best Local Waxing Salon in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. Multiple locations; www.metrowaxx.com.

Runners-up: East Village Spa; Serenity Couture Salon Spa

Best Local Place for Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatment

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Looking good frequently means you are feeling good, too. Coachlight Clinic & Spa offers many procedures including BOTOX, lip filler, Juvederm Filler, Kybella (chin fat), Sculptra, HydraFacial, SkinTyte, PRP Hair Loss Replacement, laser lift, laser resurfacing, lash lift, tattoo removal, and an array of other services. For these and more, Coachlight has been named the Best Local Place for Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatment for 2022, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 6420 Coachlight Drive, Suite 200, West Des Moines, 515-221-9999; www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: Heartland Plastic Surgery; Koch Facial Plastic Surgery & Spa

Best Local Spa

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

If you know what’s good for you, Coachlight offers a 210-minute “Relax Spa Package” that they call the “ultimate day spa experience.” The treatment begins with a 60-minute Lemongrass & Mimosa Body Scrub, followed by a 90-minute Herbal Massage, and a 60-minute spa HydraFacial. “If you can dream it, we can make it happen,” advises Coachlight Clinic & Spa, the Best Local Spa in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 6420 Coachlight Drive, Suite 200, West Des Moines, 515-221-9999; www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: East Village Spa; Serenity Couture Salon Spa

Best Local Holistic Health Center

Ocean Breeze Message

Stressed? Sore? Anxious? Need to sleep better? For those wanting to improve their health holistically, The Best Local Holistic Health Center in central Iowa is Ocean Breeze Message, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines voting. 2612 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, 515-999-5606; www.oceanbreezemassage.abmp.com.

Runners-up: Perspire Sauna Studio; The LiveWell Clinic

Best Local Hair Salon

PURE Salon

Bad hair day? Needing a new, modern style? For the best hair possible, the Best Local Hair Salon in the metro area for 2022, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters, is PURE Salon. Multiple locations; www.mypuresalon.com.

Runners-up: La Vida Foundry; Neon Heart Salon

Best Local Health Food Store

Campbell’s Nutrition

“We all eat, and it would be a sad waste of opportunity to eat badly,” said a certain wise sage. If you concur, you might be a patron at Campbell’s Nutrition, the Best Local Health Food Store in the area, according to readers of CITYVIEW in this year’s Best Of Des Moines voting. Multiple locations; www.campbellsnutrition.com.

Runners-up: Natural Grocers; Gateway Market

Best Local Family Planning Services

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood is once again the winner in the category of Best Local Family Planning Services, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Multiple locations; www.plannedparenthood.org.

Runners-up: InnerVisions HealthCare; Agape Pregnancy Center

Best Local Chiropractor

True Roots Chiropractic

True Roots Chiropractic works to “restore your health by addressing the root cause of concerns through neurologically based chiropractic care.” The Ingersoll-area practice is also the Best Local Chiropractor in the metro, according to central Iowa’s CITYVIEW readers. 2301 Ingersoll Ave., Suite 200, Des Moines, 515-612-7701; www.truerootschiro.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Family Chiropractic; Vero Chiropractic

Best Local Doctor

Dr. Eugene Cherny – Heartland Plastic Surgery

Heartland Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery offers cosmetic surgery and other services that aim to enhance your natural beauty. Looking your best can make you feel your best and push you into being the best version of you. Dr. Eugene Cherny of Heartland Plastic Surgery is the Best Local Doctor, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 10611 Hickman Road, Urbandale, 515-254-2265; www.heartlandps.com.

Runners-up: Dr. David Robbins – Des Moines Plastic Surgery; Collette M. Kono, PA-C – UnityPoint

Best Local Eye Clinic

Wolfe Eye Clinic

The Wolfe Eye Clinic’s eye specialists help people see better, and that’s been the aim for more than a century. As such, readers of CITYVIEW have once again named it the Best Local Eye Clinic in the area. Bullseye. Multiple locations; www.wolfeeyeclinic.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Eye Surgeons; Elite Eye Care

Best Local Audiologist

Diana Hanson – Iowa Ear Center

Did you know that ears are continuously working, even as you sleep? Ears also help people with balance, they “self clean,” and ears contain the smallest bones in the body. Plus, your earlobes keep on growing throughout the human lifetime. If you have any other questions about the ear, the Best Local Audiologist in the metro is Diana Hanson of Iowa Ear Center, according to CITYVIEW voters in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 12499 University Ave., Suite 200

Clive, 515-418-9960; www.iowaearcenter.com.

Runners-up: Jennifer Brown – The Iowa Clinic; Dawn Baldwin – The Iowa Clinic

Best Local Hospital

MercyOne

Providing treatment to improve the health and wellbeing of patients in central Iowa, MercyOne is the Best Local Hospital in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. 1111 Sixth Ave., Des Moines; 515-247-3121, www.mercyone.org.

Runners-up: UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center; Methodist West Hospital

Best Local Physical Therapist

Core Physical Therapy

Getting to the core issue of your pain is the key to alleviating it. Understand your pain, assess your body, create a personalized treatment plan… That’s the process at Core Physical Therapy, the Best Local Physical Therapist in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Get you your life back. Multiple locations; www.coreptiowa.com.

Runners-up: Breathe. Physical Therapy & Wellness; Champions Recovery Room

Best Local Dentist Office

Fleur Dentistry

Your smile radiates joy, enthusiasm and confidence. It tells the world about you. Fleur Dentistry helps people smile, bigger, better and brighter by being the Best Local Dentist Office in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 4551 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, 515-287-2493; www.fleurdentistry.com.

Runners-up: Dental Associates; The Dental Loft

Best Local Pediatrician

Dr. Brian Waggoner – Waggoner Pediatrics of Central Iowa

The Best Local Pediatrician in central Iowa, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines voting, is once again Dr. Brian Waggoner of Waggoner Pediatrics of Central Iowa. The good doctor and his team aim to provide the best treatment by providing state-of-the-art care in a tried-and-true manner. 2555 Berkshire Parkway, Suite A, Clive, 515-987-0051; www.waggonerpediatrics.org.

Runners-up: Dr. Daniel Pelzer – The Iowa Clinic; Dr. Rana Al-Durrah – MercyOne Johnston Pediatrics Care Clinic

Best Local Dermatologist

Dr. Erin Ducharme – Ducharme Dermatology, P.C.

Your skin is your body’s biggest organ. Take care of it. For warts, hives, rashes, acne, shingles, dry skin, or something more serious, Dr. Erin Ducharme at Ducharme Dermatology is the Best Local Dermatologist in the area, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines voting. The clinic’s team addresses dermatologic needs in a warm and welcoming environment and provides a full array of medical, surgical and cosmetic services to address skin, hair and nail issues. 16349 Sheridan Ave #101, Clive, 515-987-0333; www.ducharmedermatology.com.

Runners-up: Dr. Timothy Abrahamson – Greater Des Moines Dermatology P.C.; Dr. Andrew Bean – Dermatology P.C.

Best Place for Laser Hair Removal

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Laser hair removal means long-term hair removal, and that means your life just became somewhat easier and smoother. If Laser hair removal is on your agenda, the Best Place for Laser Hair Removal, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022, is Coachlight Clinic & Spa. FYI: “Reduction of unwanted hair has become one of the most popular nonsurgical procedures performed at Coachlight Clinic & Spa,” according to the company’s website. “The most common areas treated include the upper lip, cheeks, chin, neck, chest, legs, back, and bikini area.” 6420 Coachlight Drive, Suite 200, West Des Moines, 515-221-9999; www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: Milan Laser Hair Removal; Heartland Plastic Surgery

Best Local Orthopedic Clinic

DMOS Orthopaedic Centers

Get your life back. Get your body back. Get your smile back. If getting back in the game is on your agenda, DMOS Orthopaedic Centers can help, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters who once again named it the Best Local Orthopedic Clinic in the area. Multiple locations; www.dmos.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Ortho; Capital Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

Best Local Place for Cryotherapy

CryoSpa Mind & Body Wellness

“Your journey to wellness starts here.” That’s the boast at CryoSpa Mind & Body Wellness, the Best Local Place for Cryotherapy, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. “15 minutes after a session: I really do feel more relaxed and more focused. It seems to me that my breathing is deeper (a little like after practicing yoga!)” said one NeuroSpa user on the company website. Why wait? 11895 Hickman Road, Suite 600, Urbandale, 515-270-7009; www.cryospaiowa.com.

Runners-up: KryoVitality; Hassel Family Chiropractic

Best Local Mental Health Therapist

Sarah McElhaney – Willow Grove Therapy Group

“Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don’t.” With that in mind, Willow Grove Therapy Group works to offer quality psychological services to adults, children and families in the Des Moines metro, including individual, couples, and family therapy, EMDR, psychological assessment and biofeedback. The health providers use evidence-based approaches tailored to each individual and aimed at making a lasting difference. The Best Local Mental Health Therapist in the area is Sarah McElhaney and Willow Grove Therapy Group, according to central Iowa’s CITYVIEW readers. 5000 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-984-0225; www.willowgrovetherapy.com.

Runners-up: Ashley Mori – Restorative Counseling; Jim Wilwerding – New Heights Counseling Resources

Best Local CBD Store

Your CBD Store

Your CBD Store is the Best Local CBD Store in the metro, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. Congratulations! Multiple locations; www.getsunmedhemp.com/s.

Runners-up: Greenstate CBD; Med Pharm Iowa

Best Local Allergist or Immunologist

Dr. Vuong Nayima – Iowa Allergy, Asthma and Immunology

“We will provide the same care we’d like our own family to receive, every patient, every time.” That’s the promise of Dr. Vuong Nayima and Iowa Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the Best Local Allergist or Immunologist in the city, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters for 2022. Multiple locations, 515-410-9400; www.iowaallergyclinic.com.

Runners-up: Dr. Whitney Molis – Pediatric and Adult Allergy; Dr. Jennifer Petts – The Iowa Clinic

Best Spiritual and Alternative Healing Center

Perspire Sauna Studio

“Ignite the wellness within. Offering an infrared sauna that combines the centuries-old practice of sauna with the modern science of infrared technology and red light therapy, Perspire Sauna Studio is the Best Spiritual and Alternative Healing Center in the Des Moines area, according to CITYVIEW readers who voted in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 140 Jordan Creek Parkway, Suite 155, West Des Moines, 515-221-8464; www.perspiresaunastudio.com.

Runners-up: Inner Space; Des Moines Acupuncture Clinic

Best Elected Official

Kim Reynolds – Governor State of Iowa

Serving her home state of Iowa as its current governor since 2017, Kim Reynolds (R) is the first female to win the state’s highest elected office. She is also the Best Elected Official, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-281-5211; www.governor.iowa.gov.

Runners-up: Cindy Axne – U.S. Representative; Frank Cownie – Mayor of Des Moines

Best Local Home Painter

Blue Line Painting

A full-service interior and exterior painting company, Blue Line Painting is the Best Local Home Painter in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 515-314-1755; Facebook.

Runners-up: Peterson Painting; Kreative Koatings, Inc.

Best State University in Iowa

Iowa State University

Iowa has three state universities — Iowa State University, University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa — but the best, according to CITYVIEW readers, is Iowa State University. FYI: Iowa Agricultural College and Model Farm (now Iowa State University) was officially established on March 22, 1858, according to ISU’s website. In the fall of 2021, the school reported a total enrollment of 30,708 students — 25,808 undergraduate students. Ames, 515-294-4111; www.iastate.edu.

Runners-up: University of Iowa; University of Northern Iowa

Best Private College or Private University in Iowa

Drake University

“We provide an exceptional learning environment that prepares students for meaningful personal lives, professional accomplishments, and responsible global citizenship,” boasts the Drake website. “We do this by fostering collaborative learning among students, faculty, and staff and by integrating the liberal arts and sciences with professional preparation.” The mid-sized private school must be doing something right, as it has once again been recognized by CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters as the Best Private College or University in Iowa. 2507 University Ave., Des Moines, 1-800-44-DRAKE; www.drake.edu.

Runners-up: Simpson College; Grand View University

Best Community College in Iowa

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC)

After finishing DMACC, 98% of graduates are either employed or continuing their education. What more do you need to know? Des Moines Area Community College is the Best Community College in Iowa, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. DMACC has multiple campuses; www.dmacc.edu.

Runners-up: Indian Hills Community College; Iowa Central Community College

Best Local Doggy Daycare/Boarding

4Paws Unleashed

A full-service pet facility offering dog daycare, All Pet Boarding, Grooming and Training, 4Paws Unleashed has been named the Best Local Doggy Daycare/Boarding by voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. Multiple locations; www.4pawsunleashed.com.

Runners-up: Downtown Doggy Daycare; Ankeny Bark Avenue

Best Local Employer

Summit Homes

Summit Homes is the Best Local Employer, according to readers in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Congratulations! 816-326-2909; www.summithomesia.com.

Runners-up: Collins Community Credit Union; Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry Gallery

Best Local Home Improvement Company

Renewal By Andersen

Upgrades. Improvements. Repairs. Make your home a happy place. Renewal By Andersen is the Best Local Home Improvement Company in central Iowa, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 517 Railroad Ave., West Des Moines, 515-274-9700; www.renewalbyandersen.com.

Runners-up: Home Solutions of Iowa; JCorp Design Build

Best Local Dog Groomer

Doggies By Dannie – Dannie Ritter

Individualized pet care that comes to you. Doggies By Dannie – Dannie Ritter is the Best Local Dog Groomer in town, according to central Iowa’s CITYVIEW readers. The mobile grooming service offers personal, one-on-one care and attention for your pet. 515-577-4339; www.doggiesbydannie.com.

Runners-up: Stylin’ Paws Salon; Dirty Dog DSM

Best Local Moving Company

Adamantine Spine Moving

Making “customer service magic,” one move at a time, while working extra hard to make sure that you are completely satisfied with your move, Adamantine Spine Moving is the Best Local Moving Company in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 4701 N.W. Urbandale Drive, Des Moines, 515-305-2605; www.spinemoving.com.

Runners-up: Two Men and a Truck; The Affordable Movers

Best Local Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union

Veridian is a member-owned, nonprofit financial cooperative that returns earnings to its members in the form of better rates and lower fees. It is also once again the Best Local Credit Union in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting. Multiple locations; www.veridiancu.org.

Runners-up: GreenState Credit Union; Community Choice Credit Union

Best Local Bank

Bankers Trust

Money might not buy happiness, but it does buy a lot of other stuff. Bankers Trust will help you take care of your hard-earned money. Bankers Trust is the Best Local Bank in the area, according to voters in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Bank on it. Multiple locations; www.bankerstrust.com.

Runners-up: West Bank; Wells Fargo

Best Local Internet Provider

Mediacom

Boom goes the Internet. Mediacom has once again been named the Best Local Internet Provider in the area, according to CITYVIEW readers. 1-800-479-2082; www.mediacomcable.com.

Runners-up: CenturyLink; Mi-Fiber

Best Local Auto Shop

Beckley’s Automotive Services

Offering “everything your car needs,” Beckley’s Automotive Services is the Best Local Auto Shop in the city, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. “After 40 years, we know how to solve problems quickly and prevent them in the first place,” the company says on its website. “You’ll avoid needless expense and time without your car.” 901 Eighth St., Des Moines, 515-220-2723; www.beckleyauto.com.

Runners-up: Shade Tree Auto; FinishLine Auto Works

Best TV Station for News

KCCI Channel 8

Bad news. Great news. Hard news. Hard-to-hear news. When central Iowa needs news, KCCI Channel 8 is the Best TV Station for News, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. www.kcci.com.

Runners-up: WHO TV Channel 13; WOI Channel 5

Best TV Station for Sports

WHO TV Channel 13

Buzzer beaters? Heartbreakers? Overtime thrillers? For the inside scoop on central Iowa sports action, WHO TV Channel 13 is the Best TV Station for Sports, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. www.whotv.com.

Runners-up: KCCI Channel 8; WOI Channel 5

Best TV Station for Weather

KCCI Channel 8

Thundersnow? Derecho? Sharknados? Don’t cancel your picnic plans until consulting with KCCI Channel 8, central Iowa’s Best TV Station for Weather, according to CITYVIEW readers in this year’s Best Of Des Moines voting. www.kcci.com.

Runners-up: WHO TV Channel 13; WOI Channel 5

Best Local TV Anchor

Laura Terrell – KCCI Channel 8

Telling stories is more than just getting the facts, according to Laura Terrell. It’s also about reporting with sensitivity and compassion. She must be doing something right, because Terrell is the Best Local TV Anchor in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. www.kcci.com.

Runners-up: Erin Kiernan – WHO TV Channel 13; Dan Winters – WHO TV Channel 13

Best-Looking Male Media Personality

Dan Winters – WHO TV Channel 13

An undeniable dreamboat, Dan Winters has been turning heads in the metro ever since he first got the green light at WHO. Congratulations once again dapper Dan Winters of WHO TV Channel 13 News, you are the area’s Best-Looking Male Media Personality, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. www.whotv.com.

Runners-up: Steve Karlin – KCCI Channel 8; Ed Wilson – WHO TV Channel 13

Best-Looking Female Media Personality

Laura Terrell – KCCI Channel 8

This local Emmy award-winning news anchor and reporter for KCCI has been recognized with a National Edward R. Murrow award and several other Iowa Broadcast News Association awards. In other news, Terrell is also the the Best-Looking Female Media Personality in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting. www.kcci.com.

Runners-up: Erin Kiernan – WHO TV Channel 13; Rheya Spigner – KCCI Channel 8

Best Local Sports Commentator or Columnist

Keith Murphy – WHO TV Channel 13

Late-game heroics? Locker room drama? Controversial coaching shenanigans? Hear all about it from Keith Murphy of WHO TV Channel 13. The local sports icon has once again claimed the title as central Iowa’s Best Local Sports Commentator or Columnist, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. www.whotv.com.

Runners-up: Elgin Rucker – KCCI Channel 8; Scott Reister – KCCI Channel 8

Best Meteorologist

Ed Wilson – WHO TV Channel 13

Snow? Sleet? Rain? Sunshine? When local residents need to know, they turn to Ed Wilson of WHO TV Channel 13, voted the Best Meteorologist in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. www.whotv.com.

Runners-up: Jason Sydejko – KCCI Channel 8; Jeriann Ritter – WHO TV Channel 13

Best Radio Voice That Turns You On

Bud Hartley – KFMG

Get a load of the vocals on Bud Hartley. Yowzers. The Best Radio Voice That Turns You On for 2022 belongs to Bud Hartley of KFMG, according to readers of CITYVIEW. www.kfmg.org.

Runners-up: Andy Hall – Lazer 103.3 FM; Mark Simmet, Iowa Public Radio

Best Radio Station

KFMG 98.9 FM

KFMG-LP is a Low Power community radio station that broadcasts to the city of Des Moines and its suburbs. The station’s studios and offices are donated by and located in Mainframe Studios at Ninth and Keo streets in downtown Des Moines. The listener-supported station regularly takes the title of Best Radio Station in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting, and 2022 is no exception. Congratulations, KFMG 98.9 FM, and keep the quality local programming coming. www.kfmg.org.

Runners-up: Lazer 103.3 FM; KXnO 1460 AM

Best Radio Personality

Ron Sorenson – KFMG 98.9 FM

Ron Sorenson loves acoustic sound, golfs avidly and lives with his collection of music, T-shirts and used putters. He “was progressive before progressive was cool” and started working at KFMG in the 1960s. Sorenson now works as the station’s general manager. He is on the air every weekday afternoon, according to the station’s website. Congratulations, Ron Sorenson, you are once again the choice of central Iowa voters for in the category of Best Radio Personality in central Iowa, according to central Iowa’s CITYVIEW readers. www.kfmg.org.

Runners-up: Simon Conway – WHO 1040 AM; Andy Hall – Lazer 103.3 FM

Best Local Real Estate Agent

Greg Steward – RE/MAX Precision

Dedicated to helping clients find the home of their dreams, Greg Steward of RE/MAX Precision is the Best Local Real Estate Agent in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters for 2022. 2202 Woodlands Parkway, Clive, 515-681-3802; www.steward-realestate.com.

Runners-up: Tim Scheib – Scheib Real Estate Team; Drew Slings – RE/MAX Concepts

Best Local Automotive Salesperson

Ron Floyd – Bob Brown GMC Buick

Ron Floyd at Bob Brown GMC Buick is the Best Local Automotive Salesperson in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 1405 S.E. Oralabor Road, Ankeny, 515-289-5911; www.bobbrownbuickgmc.com.

Runners-up: Todd Lee – Willis Cadillac; Steve Johnson – Hummel’s Nissan

Best Local Photographer

Tracy Marie Photography

“There is one thing the photograph must contain,” according to Robert Frank, “the humanity of the moment.” When central Iowa needs its humanity captured, Tracy Marie Photography is the Best Local Photographer to do so, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 515-240-3648; www.tracymariephotography.org.

Runners-up: Inspirations by Kara – Kara Hoegh; Brooke Pavel Photography

Best Local Financial Planner

Loren Merkle – Merkle Retirement Planning

Money. We all need it. Most people want more of it. It takes hard work to get it. Make sure you manage it like a pro. When central Iowa needs a professional money manager for its financial planning needs, Loren Merkle – Merkle Retirement Planning is the Best Local Financial Planner in the area, according to central Iowa’s CITYVIEW readers. 1860 S.E. Princeton Drive, Grimes, 515-278-1006; www.merkleretirementplanning.com.

Runners-up: Jacob Repp – Principal Financial Group; Justin Bjerke – Edward Jones

Best Local Insurance Agent

Cody Crumes – American Republic

Cody Crumes of American Republic has once again won the title of being the Best Local Insurance Agent in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. Congratulations. 950 Office Park Road, West Des Moines, 515 223-5447; www.crumesinsurance.com/contact-us.

Runners-up: Ben Buenzow – Buenzow Insurance Group; Blake Newton – Country Financial

Best Local Mortgage Company

Key Mortgage Group

Need help finding the right mortgage product? Every borrower is different. But the mission of Key Mortgage Group is to help as many people as possible become homeowners. When central Iowa wants to unlock their homeownership dreams, the key to making it happen could be at Key Mortgage Group, the Best Local Mortgage Company in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 2670 106th St., Urbandale, 515-735-3036; www.kmglending.com.

Runners-up: Midwest Family Lending; Fidelity Bank

Best Local Vet Clinic

Oaks Veterinary Clinic

Indebted and grateful. That’s the feeling of some of the animal lovers who visit Oaks Veterinary Clinic. For sick or hurting canines, kittens, gerbils, bunnies or others of the animal kingdom, Oaks is once again the Best Local Vet Clinic in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. 2030 27th St., Des Moines, 515-279-3654; www.gokeymortgage.com.

Runners-up: Value Vet; Starch Pet Hospital

Best Local Home Builder

Summit Homes

People are usually happiest at home. If you want to build a happy place, and if you want it done right, CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters say the Best Local Home Builder in the area is Summit Homes. 816-326-2909; www.summithomesia.com.

Runners-up: Dreamscape Homebuilders; MainBuilt

Best Local Landscaper

Plant Life Designs

“Why isn’t my hydrangea blooming?” Plant Life Designs was created to answer questions like this and to “help people discover the full potential of their living space through the use of landscape design.” The local landscape company must be doing something right, because central Iowa’s Best Of Des Moines voters named it the Best Local Landscaper in the area for 2022. 29154 360th St., Van Meter, 515-996-8888; www.plantlifedesigns.com.

Runners-up: Ted Lare Creative Landscape Design + Build; A+ Lawn & Landscape

Best Local Chamber of Commerce

Urbandale Chamber

The Best Local Chamber of Commerce in central Iowa is the Urbandale Chamber, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 2830 100th St., Suite 110, Urbandale, 515-331-6855; www.uniquelyurbandale.com.

Runners-up: West Des Moines Chamber; Grimes Chamber & Economic Development

Best Local Customer Service (Overall)

Merkle Retirement Planning

Merkle Retirement Planning is an independent financial services firm that helps individuals create retirement strategies using a variety of investment and insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives. “Your retirement. Your way. Have the retirement you’ve always dreamed of.” And the best part? Merkle offers the Best Local Customer Service (Overall) in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. 1860 S.E. Princeton Drive, Grimes, 515-278-1006; www.merkleretirementplanning.com.

Runners-up: Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry Gallery; Adamantine Spine Moving

Best Local Law Firm

Baer Law Office

When you need a good lawyer, Baer Law Office is the Best Local Law Firm in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. 838 Fifth Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-2000; www.baerlawoffice.com.

Runners-up: Wasker, Dorr, Wimmer & Marcouiller, P.C.; Hope Law Firm

Best Local Daycare

Generation Next

“As children grow, we want them to become confident with their ability to function in a group setting and to be a productive member of that group,” says the website for Generation Next Child Development Center and Preschool. Generation Next “is focused on each child’s individual development,” and it is the Best Local Daycare in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. Multiple locations; www.generationnextia.com.

Runners-up: Cadence Academy; Step Ahead Childcare & Preschool

Best Local Marketing Agency

Nexus 6

Being “stupidly creative” is the secret at Nexus 6, the Best Local Marketing Agency in the metro, according to readers of CITYVIEW for 2022. Nexus 6 is ready to tell your story. 1603 22nd St., West Des Moines, 515-303-0103; www.nexus6.io.

Runners-up: TwoTone Creative; Hatch

Best Local Apartment Complex

The Village @ Gray’s Lake

Home, sweet, home. The Best Local Apartment Complex in the area is The Village @ Gray’s Lake, according to voters in this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 2270 Bell Ave., Des Moines, 515-452-7484; www.thevillagedm.com.

Runners-up: The Parker @ Seventh; Cascades at Jordan Creek

Best Local HVAC Company

Schaal Plumbing, Heating and Cooling

Central Iowa’s preferred source for professional air-conditioning and heating services, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022, is Schaal Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, the Best Local HVAC Company in the area. 5670 N.W. Beaver Ave., Johnston, 515-808-5125; www.callschaalyaall.com.

Runners-up: Modern Heating and Air; Bell Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning

Best Local Senior Living Community

Edencrest

By providing “exceptional care in an extraordinary environment” along with “unparalleled lifestyle experiences” for its residents, Edencrest’s offerings of independent and assisted living, as well as memory care services, add up to the Best Local Senior Living Community in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. Multiple locations; www.edencrestliving.com.

Runners-up: Deerfield; Calvin Community

Best Local Place for Tax Preparation

Coco & Ermels

Death and taxes. That is all anyone can take for granted in this life, according to Ben Franklin. But when April 15 rolls around, the goal is usually to scratch the smallest check that’s legally possible. For reducing tax burdens, executing expert tax strategies and for properly attaining write offs and deductions, CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters say that Coco & Ermels is the Best Local Place for Tax Preparation for 2022. 925 Ninth St., West Des Moines, 515-223-1457.

Runners-up: Insight CPA; McGowen Hurst Clark & Smith

Best Local Recruiter Or Search Firm

Palmer Group

By placing qualified candidates into good gigs, Palmer Group has once again earned the title for being the Best Local Recruiter Or Search Firm in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting for 2022. 3737 Woodland Ave., Suite 200, West Des Moines, 515-225-7000; www.thepalmergroup.com.

Runners-up: Career Search Associates; RC Search Group

Best Local Bathroom Facility

Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry Gallery

By maintaining a neat-and-clean commode that is well kept and ready to roar after a roost, Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry Gallery sits atop the throne as the Best Local Bathroom Facility in central Iowa, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 13101 University Ave., Suite 2, Clive, 515-868-4653; www.prysmpiercing.com.

Runners-up: Von Maur; Bike World

Best Local Hotel

Surety Hotel

A recent hotel building boom has led to increasing competition in this category, but to the victor go the spoils. Surety is a modern grand hotel that aims to usher an “exciting new era in downtown Des Moines.” The area’s Best Local Hotel is Surety Hotel, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 206 Sixth Ave., Des Moines, 515-985-2066; www.suretyhotel.com.

Runners-up: Holiday Inn Downtown; Des Lux Hotel

Best Local Plumber

H & H Plumbing

People don’t usually think about their home’s plumbing system, until… disaster. Then it is difficult to think about anything else. If you find yourself in that proverbial or literal boat, CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters say that H & H Plumbing is the Best Local Plumber in the city. 32411 170th St., Granger, 515-277-5755; www.handhplumbing.net.

Runners-up: Holt Plumbing & Heating, Inc.; Schaal Plumbing, Heating and Cooling

Best Local Electrician

Lux Electric

New construction? Finishing your basement? Electrical repairs? Lux Electric is a Des Moines-based electrical company that focuses on wiring new homes and assisting homeowners with their electrical projects. From adding one outlet to wiring an entire house, their team has the knowledge and skills necessary for your project. Lux Electric is the Best Local Electrician, according to this year’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Des Moines, Iowa, 515-988-1593; www.electriciansdesmoinesia.com.

Runners-up: Empire Power & Controls; Baker Electric

Best Local Flooring Company

Louie’s Floor Covering

Providing flooring services in the Des Moines area for 50-plus years, this family-owned and operated Ingersoll mainstay offers carpet, installation, carpet squares, pre-finished wood flooring, wood laminate, ceramic tile, VCT tile and vinyl flooring. Not to mention Louie’s also installs tile jacuzzis and fireplace hearths. Don’t cry over spilled milk, says central Iowa’s Best Of Des Moines voters, call Louie’s Floor Covering, the Best Local Flooring Company again in 2022. 2709 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-243-8608; www.louiesfloorcovering.com.

Runners-up: The Flooring Guys; Royal Flooring

Best Local Roofing Company

Home Solutions of Iowa

Stay dry. It’s that simple. Home Solutions of Iowa can help with that. “Any exterior remodeling product you choose to put on your home should be a lasting and high-performing investment,” the company states on its website. “Our lineup of products includes some of the most reliable and trustworthy brands in the industry – such as our LeafGuard® Brand Gutters and GAF® asphalt roofing — all of which are backed by exclusive product and workmanship warranties.” HSI offers peace of mind. 16180 S.E. Laurel St., Waukee, 515-999-2896; www.homesolutionsiowa.com.

Runners-up: Right Roofing, Siding and Windows; Bakeris Roofing

Best Local Contractor

Home Solutions of Iowa

If doing it yourself is overrated, hire someone to help. Home Solutions of Iowa is the Best Local Contractor in central Iowa, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 16180 S.E. Laurel St., Waukee, 515-999-2896; www.homesolutionsiowa.com.

Runners-up: Amazed Construction Services; Zenith Design + Build

Best Local Interior Designer

Joani Henderson

The Best Local Interior Designer in the city is Joani Henderson, according to CITYVIEW’S Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. Congratulations! 2701 86th St., 515-276-7201; accentsdm.com.

Runners-up: Jessica Rae – Alt Design Studio; Nita Upchurch – The Redefined Home

Best Local Pest Control Company

The Bug Man

When you are tired of attempting to get ‘em one at a time with a flyswatter, escalate your bug-reduction action and call in the big guns. The Bug Man is this year’s Best Local Pest Control Company, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. 515-285-6900; www.thebugmaniowa.com.

Runners-up: Preferred Pest Control; Pro-Staff Termite & Pest Control

Best Local Cleaning Company

The Queen of Clean

Do you need your office space to be spic-and-span? Could your carpets use a once over? Or maybe you need some post-construction pick up? For nearly any type of chaotic clutter, The Queen of Clean is the solution, according to central Iowa’s Best Of Des Moines voters, who named it the Best Local Cleaning Company in the area for the fourth year in a row. 4949 Pleasant St., Suite 101, West Des Moines, 515-528-8723; www.thequeenofcleania.com.

Runners-up: By George It’s Clean; The Approved Cleaners

Best Local Co-Working Space

Gravitate

Free coffee, fast Wi-Fi, conference rooms, event space and more for freelancers, entrepreneurs and workers who enjoy a “productive happy place.” Gravitate is once again the Best Local Co-Working Space in central Iowa, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll. Note: Gravitate’s fifth local co-working location is on the way for early 2022. According to the company’s website, Gravitate East Village will be located at 505 E. Grand Ave., Suite 200, in Des Moines. Multiple locations; 515-207-8105; www.gravitatecoworking.com.

Runners-up: Blue Bean; Collaborate DSM

Best Local Preschool

Holy Trinity Catholic Church and School

Boasting “exceptional teachers and staff who are committed to: creative innovation in the curriculum and classroom; interactive inspiration within distance learning assignments; actively engaging students so they become lifelong learners,” Holy Trinity Catholic School is a safe, nurturing place for your child to grow surrounded with faith-filled learning, according to its website. It is also the metro’s Best Local Preschool, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines poll for 2022. 2926 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-3162; www.holytrinitydm.org.

Runners-up: Generation Next; Shepherd’s Flock Early Learning Center

Best Local Swim School

Natavi

With pool temperatures ranging from 88-90 degrees Fahrenheit and an ambient temperature in its natatorium of 90-96 degrees Fahrenheit, Natavi offers a 10,000-square-foot swim facility for pool activities and swim lessons, while prioritizing water safety and comfort. For these reasons and more, CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters have once again recognized Natavi as the Best Local Swim School in Central Iowa. 275 S.W. Brookside Drive, Grimes, 515-300-3282; www.nataviswim.com.

Runners-up: Goldfish Swim School; Foss Swim School

Best Local Home Inspection Company

Safeguard Inspections, LLC

Like a hawk. That’s what you want from your home inspection company. Someone who can protect what is likely your single biggest financial investment. Safeguard Inspections, LLC is the Best Local Home Inspection Company in the area, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voting.

Runners-up: Wiemann Home Inspection; Bode Home Inspections

Best Local Foundation Repair Company

B.A.M.! Basements & Masons

By offering a lifetime warranty that is transferable to a subsequent property owner, B.A.M.! sets itself apart. “It’s like the difference between buying a tire with an innertube versus a solid rubber tire,” B.A.M.! boasts of its basement waterproofing services. “One can get punctured and go flat while the other is guaranteed never to go flat.” A wise person builds his house upon a rock-solid foundation, and B.A.M.! Basements & Masons can help you be the wise person, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters, who have once again named B.A.M! the city’s Best Local Foundation Repair Company. B.A.M.! Basements and Masons, 5327 N.W. Second St., Des Moines, www.bambasements.com.

Runners-up: Midwest Foundation Repair; Basement RX

Best Local Corporate Gifting Company

Your Private Bar

Giving is better than receiving, no doubt, and, when it’s time to give, give the gift that makes your dollars make sense. The winner in the category of Best Local Corporate Gifting Company is Your Private Bar, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines Readers poll. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Happy DSM; Heart of Iowa Market Place