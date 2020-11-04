Feature Story

World Record

Remember the first time you witnessed “Guinness World Records”? Recall the majesty of seeing a man standing nearly 9 feet tall? Or a woman not quite 3 feet high? Or the person who can juggle fire and eat Doritos with his feet while ordering drive-through cheese sticks and making his own milkshake in record time? (OK, we made up that last one.)

But have you ever wondered if anyone in Iowa has these types of talents?

Robert Wadlow holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest man ever — 8 feet, 11.1 inches.

Ayanna Williams has the record for growing the longest female fingernails on a pair of hands ever — 18 feet, 10.9 inches.

The shortest woman living (mobile) is Jyoti Amge — 24.7 inches.

A person named Super Farmacia Rebeca performed the most mammograms in a 24-hour period — 352.

None of the aforementioned are from Iowa, but keep reading to be even more amazed by the incredible accomplishments by Hawkeye staters. Enjoy.

THE WIDEST TONGUE ON EARTH BELONGS TO EAST HIGH ALUM

Byron Schlenker

Where: Grew up living on Des Moines’ east side; now lives in New York state

When: Current

The “Human Body” section within “The Guinness Book of World Records” is the most popular section, according to Byron Schlenker, and that’s something the East High alum, who now lives in Syracuse, New York, knows something about.

Schlenker never considered his tongue to be extraordinary, but when his daughter brought home a Guinness World Records book and he saw what the record was previously for the world’s widest tongue, he thought, “Hmmm.” The next thing he knew, his daughter was wrestling a measuring tape into his mouth and, lo and behold!… It appeared Schlenker’s tongue could be the widest one known to man. He wrote to Guinness, but their response was disappointing. They outlined a verification process that would cost $5,000 or maybe more.

“Look, I’m just a guy who thought it’d be funny to embarrass his family,” Schlenker remembers thinking. “I’m not spending that.”

But a year later, Guinness reached out with a simplified process, and the rest is history. Schlenker holds the record for having the World’s Widest Tongue at 8.3 centimeters or 3.37 inches.

Ever since the book was published with Schlenker in it, he has been routinely contacted by an assortment of media and random strangers from around the globe.

He limits who he interacts with.

“The thing about Guinness is that they are a class act,” he says. “No matter how weird it can be, they make it seem like it’s the neatest thing in the world. They don’t make you feel bad or weird or exploit you in any way you aren’t comfortable with.”

Large tongues must run in the family genes because Schlenker’s daughter Emily has recorded the widest female tongue on record, measuring 2.89 inches wide.

“One thing we often tell people when they ask to see our tongues is, ‘Are you sure?’ ” says Schlenker. “Because you can’t unsee it!”

FUN FACT: The human tongue consists of eight different muscles.

MOVING DAY

Eric Jaskolka

RECORD: Largest collection of X-Men memorabilia

WHERE: West Des Moines

When: June 28, 2012

The madness began back in 1989 when Eric Jaskolka’s Sunday school teacher — who coincidentally owned a comic book shop — introduced the lad to comics. The youngster eventually expanded his collection to include any type of X-Men memorabilia, and then, while living as an adult in West Des Moines, Jaskolka set Guinness’ world record for having “The largest collection of X-Men memorabilia” on record.

Jaskolka has since moved to Iowa City, and moving his large inventory was laborious, but that hasn’t stopped him from expanding it. The gigantic collection numbered 15,400 items in 2012 when he officially earned his mark.

“I have well over 20,000 now,” he says.

In case you are wondering, Jaskolka’s favorite X-Men character is Wolverine.

LONGEST BEARD ON RECORD BELONGED TO IOWA MAN

Hans Langseth

Where: Kensett, Iowa

When: 1927

As a young man, Hans Langseth let his beard grow out in an attempt to win a contest. After the competition was over, the Norwegian-born man continued letting his whiskers get longer until eventually he had what would later be recognized as the longest beard in recorded history, measuring 17 feet and 6 inches long.

Langseth must’ve been proud of his beard. When he died in 1927 — he was buried in Elk Creek Church Cemetery in Kensett — he wanted his beard to be cut off and saved for posterity. A dutiful son did as his father wanted, and Langseth’s facial hair eventually found its way into the Smithsonian and “The Guinness Book of World Records.”

Source: www.smithsonianmag.com

FUN FACT: Human beard hair grows to only 4 or 5 feet before it dies, but Langseth matted this dead hair into something similar to a

modern-day dreadlock, which led to a much longer and stronger beard.

MINI PIG PERFORMED 13 TRICKS IN 60 SECONDS

Dawn Bleeker

Where: Newton

When: Jan. 16, 2018

Pet tricks aren’t just for dogs and cats, according to Dawn Bleeker, who, along with her 75-pound miniature pig named Joy, set the record for “The most tricks performed by a pig in one minute” by performing 13 such performances.

“Pigs are extremely smart,” she says. “Joy (the pig) has been doing tricks since 8 months old.”

The pig’s repertoire includes sit, shake, spin, play piano, ring bell, roll out the carpet and more.

The dynamic human/pig duo lives in Newton where Dawn runs a movie theater. This is also the primary venue for Joy to perform at, and the pig has become a bit of a local celeb.

FUN FACT: “Pigs are smarter than any other domestic animal,” according to PBS. “Their ability to solve problems…is well-documented, and they are considered by animal experts to be more trainable than dogs or cats.”

3 FAMILY MEMBERS SET 3 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ON SAME DAY

Christa (Hanson) Hunter; Mark Hanson; Christa Hanson

Where: Garner

When: June 2, 2019

Three different members of the Hanson family set world records on the same day. Christa Hanson made the World’s Largest Paper Snowflake — 9.5 feet. Her husband, Mark, made 1,320 juggling catches in three minutes. He had previously set two other Guinness World Records for speed juggling. The Hanson’s daughter, Christa (Hanson) Hunter, officially broke a 17-year-old Guinness World Record by jump roping on a 9-foot, 5.5-inch unicycle. The previous record was 9-foot, 2-inch.

“Hers was, by far, the hardest and the most dangerous,” boasts Mark proudly. “That one might never be broken.”

STUCK IN 60 SECONDS

Taylor Maurer

Where: Sioux City

When: Nov. 15, 2014

Taylor Maurer chose to accept the sticky-note face challenge and nailed it. By attaching 60 notes to her face, an average of one per second, according to Guinness, Maurer made her dream of owning a Guinness World Record a reality. To count toward the record, each sticky note must be attached one at a time to the face’s skin, and once the allotted 60 seconds is over, each note must continue sticking to the participant’s face for at least an additional 10 seconds.

WATCH IT HERE: www.instagram.com/p/BpklPDan0jl/?hl=en

THREW A 2-POUND ROLLING PIN MORE THAN 175 FEET

Lori La Deane Adams

Where: Iowa State Fair

When: Aug. 21, 1979

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Lori La Deane Adams tossed a 2-pound rolling pin 175 feet, 5 inches at Iowa State Fair, which is the “Farthest distance to throw a rolling pin” in recorded history, according to Guinness.

PELLA THINKS IT CAN DANCE… IN WOODEN SHOES

Pella Historical Society

Where: Pella

When: May 8, 2010

The largest clog dance in recorded history happened when 2,605 participants cut a rug at an event organized by the Pella Historical Society for part of the group’s Tulip Time festival.

JUGGLE FIVE BALLS WHILE SWALLOWING A SWORD

Luther Bangert

Where: Iowa City

When: tied July 7, 2013 (tied with Chayne Hultgren)

The most balls juggled while performing a sword swallow is five. The feat was first recorded by Chayne Hultgren at Wonderground in London, in 2012, as he kept the balls aloft for 6.5 seconds. The record was equaled by Luther Bangert in 2013 when he also juggled five balls while performing a sword swallow. He kept the balls aloft for 11.72 seconds. Bangert was born and reared in Donnellson, Iowa, but he is now street performing in New York City.

ATANASOFF–BERRY COMPUTER

Professor John Atanasoff paired with student Clifford Berry to create the first electronic digital computer in world history — the Atanasoff–Berry Computer (ABC).

Where: Iowa State University

When: 1942

FIRST FIVE-ON-FIVE GAME OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL

University of Chicago vs. University of Iowa

Where: Iowa City

When: Jan. 18, 1896

The first game of college basketball (five on five) was between University of Iowa and University of Chicago at Iowa City Armory. Before this game, contests were generally played with between seven and nine players. The final score? Chicago 15, Iowa 12.

THE MOST STRAWS CRACK WHIPPED FROM THE MOUTH IN ONE MINUTE: 55

April Choi, Bethany Byrnes

Where: Cedar Rapids

When: Dec. 2, 2017