Feature Story

Fall Arts & Entertainment Guide

A jam-packed autumn season includes must-see live music, theater, sports and art events from all around the area.

Are you ready for some fall entertainment? Prepare to fill up on fine art, up-close theater and on-stage action, spectator sports, brisk outdoor autumn weather and fun festivals. CITYVIEW’s Fall Arts and Entertainment Guide for 2019 is loaded with all of the aforementioned and much more.

The autumn winds may be whipping, the leaves are sure to soon be dropping, and our daily high temperatures are already in decline, but summer’s end is just the beginning of an onslaught of high-end entertainment options.

Central Iowa now boasts so many activies that we couldn’t possibly print them all here, but we hope you find this issue useful and hang onto it for awhile to help you navigate the impressive assortment of central Iowa entertainment highlights. Ready? Get set. Enjoy!

NOTE: Dates and times are subject to change.

Music highlights

Offering a diverse mix of bands, artists and music genres, Des Moines concert venues provide raucous entertainment. From Wooly’s to Wells Fargo Arena, from Vaudville Mews to the Civic Center, from local start-up bands to major national artists, the local music scene satisfies tastes of all kinds. The following is a list of quality sounds and unmissable live

performances.

Sept. 7 — Sought-after country artist Cody Johnson performs at the newly built Water Works Park Amphitheater

in Des Moines. Johnson blends a 1990s style of country with 21st-century sound coupled with a rowdy and

passionate stage presence. For ticket information, visit www.dsmwaterworkspark.com. NOTE: The new Water Works Park music venue also hosts Socical Distortion and Flogging Molly on Sept. 10, and Maren Morris on Sept. 26.

Sept. 12 — The Cadillac Three has perfected party anthems by adding a little southern twang. The country rock

trio makes its way to Wooly’s for your enjoyment this fall. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Sept. 14 — Independent country artist Aaron Watson comes all the way from Texas to Brenton Skating Plaza, with

his roots in tow, while delivering music with a warm smile that is fueled by a wild spirit. For ticket information, visit www.nitefalldsm.com.

Sept. 22 — Hall of Fame honorees Wayne Page and Pete Simonson headline a full slate of jazz on a special night for some of the area’s top local talent. The Jazz 2019 Hall of Fame festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Noce. Visit www.nocedsm.com for tickets. All proceeds help fund youth programming events of the Community Jazz Center of Greater Des Moines.

Sept. 24 — Andrea Domenici is a young Italian pianist living in New York City. The up-and-coming musical talent is coming to Des Moines accompanied by fellow Italian Fabrizio Sciacca on the bass violin. The duo plays at Caspe Terrace in Waukee, and a meet-the-artist dessert reception will follow the concert. Visit www.musicians.allaboutjazz.com/andreadomenici for more information.

Oct. 1 — The best-selling and arguably the most-celebrated R&B group of all-time, Boyz II Men, brings its Grammy Award winning classics to the Des Moines Civic Center. For ticket information, visit www.desmoinesperformingarts.org.

Oct. 3 — Storied rock band Switchfoot plots an ambitious double-set at Hoyt Sherman Place. Part acoustic and part full-blown rock concert, the Grammy winning band puts on a show unlike any other. For ticket information, visit www.hoytsherman.org.

Oct. 6 — Up-and-coming singer/songwriter Jade Bird is a breath of fresh air on the musical landscape. Bird’s fresh face plays at Wooly’s in October. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Oct. 7 — The groundbreaking Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Heart, will go crazy on Iowa when they perform at Wells Fargo Arena. They are supported by rock visionaries Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. For ticket information, visit www.iowaeventscenter.com.

Oct. 9 — Intergalactic metal band GWAR once again voyages to Wooly’s for a night of shredding and head banging. The bloody night will be complete with sinister costumes and on-stage battles. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Oct. 12 — Punk diehards The Distillers have extended their reunion tour to the fall, landing themselves at Wooly’s to perform a classic arrangement of upbeat and catchy punk jams. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Oct. 16 — The hip-hop group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, known for their soulful grooves and harmonies, will melodically take Wooly’s back to the 1990s with vivacious hits from their extensive hits catalog. For ticket information visit, www.woolysdm.com.

Oct. 18 — It’s going to get hot in the Val Air Ballroom when R&B artist and rapper Nelly takes a ride to Des Moines to perform his greatest hits. For ticket information, visit www.valairballroom.com.

Oct. 25 — Breakout duo Twenty One Pilots have already conquered your radio, now they plan to invade Wells Fargo Arena. Don’t let yourself get stressed out. For ticket information, visit www.iowaeventscenter.com.

Oct. 26 — Following the release of her new album, Carrie Underwood stops at Wells Fargo Arena. For ticket information, visit www.iowaeventscenter.com.

Oct. 26 — Sibling trio The Band Perry, known for their chart-topping country singles, recently turned their talents to electronic pop and are coming to Wooly’s to showcase their new sound. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdsm.com.

Nov. 1 — Folk-rockers Judah & the Lion, known for their radio hit “Take It All Back,” aim to take Wooly’s back for a night of rock, Americana, bluegrass and more. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Theater

Some insist it is “theatre,” but our AP Style book demands that we call it “theater.” Whichever spelling you prefer, let us all agree that the Des Moines metro’s fine arts performances and on-stage acts have never been better. The following list doesn’t contain each and every central Iowa production, but it is a good start.

BALLET DES MOINES

121 S. 11th St., Suite 100, West Des Moines

www.balletdesmoines.org

Oct. 18-19 — “Connections: A Triple Bill,” at Hoyt Sherman Place

Dec. 13-15 — “The Nutcracker,” at Hoyt Sherman Place

DRAKE UNIVERSITY THEATRE ARTS

Harmon Fine Arts Center

1310 25th St., Des Moines

www.drake.edu/theatre/productions

Oct. 3-6 — “Electra,” at William S.E. Coleman Studio Theatre

Oct. 25-27 — Student Theatre Productions Showcase, at William S.E. Coleman Studio Theatre

Nov. 21-24 — “Pippin,” at Performing Arts Hall

Drake Music: www.drake.edu/music

Oct. 4 — Jazz I and II Concert, directed by Andrew Classen and Colin Young, 7:30 p.m., Patty and Fred Turner Jazz Center

Oct. 6 — Drake Choir, Chamber Choir and Chorale concert, directed by Eric Barnum and Linda Vanderpool, 3 p.m., Sheslow Auditorium

Oct. 18 — Drake Opera Concert, directed by Stefano Vignati, 7:30 p.m., Sheslow Auditorium

Oct. 19 — Drake Orchestra Concert, conducted by Akira Mori, 7:30 p.m., Sheslow Auditorium

Oct. 25 — Sergei Babayan, piano, Edwin Earle Ferguson Concert, 7:30 p.m, Sheslow Auditorium

Nov. 24 — Drake Choir, Chamber Choir, Chorale and Drake University Community Chorus concert, directed by Eric Barnum and Linda Vanderpool, 3 p.m., Sheslow Auditorium

Dec. 3 — Orchestra Concert, conducted by Akira Mori, 7:30 p.m., Sheslow Auditorium

Dec. 6 — Honor Band Concert featuring Drake bands, directed by Robert Meunier and Vince Kinney, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Hall

DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

www.dmplayhouse.com

Mainstage

Sept. 6-29 — “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

Dec. 6-23 — “Family Holiday Classic: A Christmas Story, The Musical”

Jan. 24 – Feb 9 — “The Diary of Anne Frank”

Family

Oct. 18 – Nov. 3 — “Disney’s Freaky Friday One Act”

Jan. 3-19 — “James and the Giant Peach”

100th Anniversary Party

Nov. 8 — 100th Anniversary Ultimate Cast Party

Nov. 9 — 100th Anniversary Celebration

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center/Cowles Commons/Stoner Theater – 221 Walnut St.

Temple Theater – 1011 Locust St.

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

Sept. 15 — Kittenbomb Comedy: “Off Script: Scenic Route,” at Stoner Theater

Sept. 27 – Oct. 13 — “A Doll’s House,” at Stoner Theater

Sept. 27 – Oct. 13 — “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” at Stoner Theater

Sept. 28 — Bert Kreischer: “Body Shots World Tour,” at Des Moines Civic Center

Oct. 1 — Boyz II Men, at Des Moines Civic Center

Oct. 8 — Tom Segura: “Take It Down,” at Des Moines Civic Center

Oct. 11 — Royal Wood, at Temple Theater

Oct. 15-20 — “Mean Girls,” at Des Moines Civic Center

Oct. 22 — Dorrance Dance, at Des Moines Civic Center

Oct. 23 — Michael Franti & Spearhead, at Des Moines Civic Center

Oct. 29 — “Baby Shark Live!,” at Des Moines Civic Center

Oct. 30 — “Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Circus Movie Tour,” at Des Moines Civic Center

Nov. 1 — Iris DeMent with Pieta Brow, at Temple Theater

Nov. 2 — “I am… He Said: A Neil Diamond Celebration,” at Temple Theater

Nov. 11 — Theresa Caputo, at Des Moines Civic Center

Nov. 12 — Che Apalache, at Temple Theater

Nov. 16 — “Jungle Book,” at Des Moines Civic Center

Nov. 19-24 — Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” at Des Moines Civic Center

Nov. 26 — “Irish Christmas in America,” at Temple Theater

Dec. 3-22 — Pat Hazel’s “Permanent Record,” at Temple Theater

Dec. 11 — “Straight No Chaser,” at Des Moines Civic Center

Dec. 12 — “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” at Des Moines Civic Center

Dec. 13-14 — “Bandstand,” at Des Moines Civic Center

Dec. 13-22 — “A Christmas Carol,” By Charles Dickens, at Stoner Theater

Jan. 24 – Feb. 2 — “Adore Us! Line,” By Robert John Ford, at Stoner Theater

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Civic Center of Greater Des Moines – 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.dmsymphony.org

Masterworks Concerts

Sept. 21-22 — Masterworks 1: “Gil Shaham Plays Tchaikovsky”

Oct. 12-13 — Masterworks 2: “Symphony in Sculpture”

Nov. 9-10 — Masterworks 3: “Grieg & Dvorak”

Pops Concerts

Oct. 26 — “Havana Nights”

Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve Pops: “Cirque at the Symphony”

Special Holiday Event

Nov. 30, Dec. 1 — “Home Alone in Concert.” A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Des Moines Symphony. Hilarious and heart-warming, “Home Alone” is fun for the entire family.

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

www.hoytsherman.org

Sept. 8 — Yaro Dance Company Autumn Gala

Sept. 9 — The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra: “Tribute to Frank Sinatra”

Sept. 13 — Ann Hampton Callaway: “Jazz Goes to the Movies”

Sept. 23 — Tommy Emmanuel

Sept. 28 — Toto: “40 Trips Around The Sun”

Sept. 29 — Blackberry Smoke: “Till The Wheels Fall Off Tour”

Oct. 3 — Switchfoot & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show

Oct. 4 — The Sphinx Virtuosi

Oct. 6 — The Mavericks

Oct. 8 — “Little Feat”

Oct. 11 — Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin

Oct. 24 — Ryan Bingham

Oct. 25 — Bianca Del Rio “It’s Jester Joke”

Oct. 28 — Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul: “Summer of Sorcery Tour 2019”

Oct. 29 — Des Moines Storytellers Project: “True Tall Stories”

Oct. 30 — “Harlem 100 featuring Mwenso & The Shakes”

Nov. 1 — Comedian Jim Breuer: “Live and Let Laugh”

Nov. 3 — Goo Goo Dolls: “The Miracle Pill Tour”

Nov. 7 — Cat and Nat: “#MOMTRUTHS Live”

Nov. 13 — Indigo Girls

Nov. 14 — Brian Regan

Nov. 16 — Anjelah Johnson: “Technically Not Stalking”

Nov. 22 — Dennis DeYoung: “The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour”

Nov. 23 — “Whose Live Anyway?”

Nov. 24 — Boz Scaggs: “Out of The Blues Tour 2019”

Dec. 5 — Lorie Line “The 30th Year Anniversary Celebrating Christmas”

Dec. 7 — Jim McDonough “Holiday Grande”

Dec. 17 — “Des Moines Storytellers Project: Holiday Spectacular”

Dec. 20-21 — “Tonic Sol-fa The Nights Before Christmas Tour”

Jan. 18 — Emmet Cohen Trio with Benny Golson

UNION STREET PLAYERS

712 Union St., Suite 202, Pella

www.unionstreetplayers.com

Dec. 6-15 — “On Christmas Day”

ACTORS

AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

www.actorsinc.org

Sep.19-29 — “Play On!”

Nov. 14-24 — “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”

Dec. 7-8 — ACTORS on the Holidays. An evening of holiday music and David

Sedaris’ “The Santaland Diaries”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Sept. 11-14 — “The Art of Directing”

Sept. 27 – Oct. 6 — “Mom’s Gift” by Phil Olson

Oct. 31 – Nov. 3 — “Night, Mother” by Marsha Norman

Dec. 6-15 — “A Christmas Story” by Phil Grecian

BOONE COMMUNITY THEATRE

106 S. Webster St., Boone

www.boonecommunitytheatre.org

Sept. 19-28 — “The Pirates of Penzance”

Dec. 5-14 — “Harvey”

CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA

www.carouseltheatre.org

Nov. 7-10 — “Delusions of Power,” at 117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola

IOWA STATE CENTER

Stephens Auditorium/Fisher Theater/Scheman Building

www.center.iastate.edu/events

Sept. 8 — Criss Angel: “RAW – The Mind Freak Unplugged”

Sept. 19 — “The Head and The Heart”

Sept. 26 — Nick Offerman

Oct. 2 — Cirque Mei

Oct. 3 — Dane Cook

Oct. 7 — The Kingdom Choir

Oct. 19 — “Beautiful”

Nov. 3 — “Jersey Boys”

Nov. 13 — “Ailey II”

PELLA OPERA HOUSE

611 Franklin St., Pella

www.pellaoperahouse.org

Sept. 26 — Baby Boomer Comedy Show

Oct. 17 — Mark Nizer 4D

Nov. 5 — “Rumpelstiltskin”

Nov. 8 — Transit Authority: The Music of Chicago

Nov. 23 – Dec. 7 — Festival of Trees

Dec. 1 – Davis Folkerts and Friends: Christmas at the Opera House

Dec. 12-13 — Due North Acapella Ensemble

Dec. 21 — “Pajamas and Pancakes”

SIMPSON COLLEGE

Blank Performing Arts Center, 513 D St., Indianola

www.simpson.edu/academics/departments/department-theatre-arts/2019-20-

simpson-productions

Oct 11-13 — “An Enemy of the People” by Henrik Ibsen

Nov. 15-17 — “The Magic Flute” by Wolfang Amadeus Mozart

Nov. 22 — 10-Minute Play Festival

Outdoors

Are you ready for some football weather? August is over, which means temperatures will be up and down, but cooler weather offers the opportunity to be active without dealing with oppressive heat. Get your jacket, get outside and get your heart rate up while having fun.

Sept. 14 — Touchdown Tailgate at Cowles Commons. Watch the Iowa Hawkeyes take on their in-state rival the Iowa State Cyclones on two Jumbotron TVs. The event opens at 11 a.m., cold beverages and food vendors will be on hand, music and entertainment will go all day, and the game begins at 3 p.m. All ages welcome, and the event it free to attend. For more information, visit www.iowacraftbeertent.

Sept. 28 — Applefest. Celebrate autumn’s arrival in the 1875 town of Walnut Hill. Applefest offers participants the opportunity to stir a copper kettle of apple butter, manually crank the cider press, or try some old-fashioned apple fritters. Other family-fun activities include apple bowling, cooking demonstrations, bobbing for apples, a visit from Snow White and a game of 1870s-rules baseball. These activities and more are included in the regular admission price. Living History Farms is located in Urbandale at 11121 Hickman Road. For more information, visit www.LHF.org.

Oct. 2 — Healthiest State Walk. The aim is to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. Accomplishing the task won’t be easy, but the Healthiest State Annual Walk is a step in the right direction. The Annual Walk is an opportunity for your school, workplace, community, organization or neighborhood walking club to join others across the state in walking for 30 minutes. This event is in its ninth year. The Annual Walk also serves to kick off the Healthiest State Month, happening throughout October, encouraging Iowans to “Live 5-2-1-0” and reminding them that “Healthy Choices Count!” Visit www.iowahealthieststate.com for start times, locations and other details.

Nov. 2 — Reggie’s Sleepout. Join Iowa Homeless Youth Centers (IHYC) for Reggie’s Sleepout 2019 at Drake Stadium. Iowa Homeless Youth Centers helps more than 600 transition-age youth (16-22) who are at-risk or are currently experiencing homelessness. Learn more about how IHYC helps by visiting www.iowahomelessyouth.org or www.reggiessleepout.org/des-moines.

Oct. 19-20 — IMT Des Moines Marathon. Get Moving Iowa. The IMT Des Moines Marathon benefits Special Olympics Iowa. Athletes run on a scenic course weaving though Des Moines starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Principal Park and again on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Court Avenue District. The weekend of festivities offers a race distance for athletes of all ages, ability, interest level and goals, including a full marathon, half marathon, 5-mile run, a 5K road race, 1-mile walk, kids run and more. You can register now at www.desmoinesmarathon.com.

Sept. 20 — Indianola Bike Night. The Indianola Town Square comes to life as motorcycle enthusiasts and other visitors congregate for live music and good times at this unique family-friendly event that is said to draw up to 6,000 bikes and a crowd of more than 10,000. Visit www.bikedowntoitown.com for start times and other details.

Sept. 29 — Cowles Commons Fam Jam. This free family-friendly event at Cowles Commons features three-time GRAMMY-nominated Justin Roberts, bounce houses, art project activity stations, food trucks and more. Roberts is one of the all-stars within the indie family music scene. For nearly 20 years, he has been crafting songs for kids and parents that navigate the joys and sorrows of growing up. You can learn more about this event at www.desmoinesperformingarts.org.

TBD — Brenton Skate Plaza opens. The skating season at Brenton Skating Plaza in downtown Des Moines’ East village goes from November through March each year. Visit www.dsmpartnership.com/brentonplaza/ice-skating for more details.

Festivals & events

Gathering together outdoors to share various cultural identities, unique food offerings, and to share each other’s joy is a central Iowa strongsuit. The following list of the area’s festivals and events isn’t all-inclusive, but it does contain the opportunity for a whole lot of laughter.

Sept. 6-8 — Boone County’s Pufferbilly Days. One of Iowa’s largest festivals, Pufferbilly Days includes nightly entertainment, mud volleyball, a classic car show, a lip sync contest, tailgate trivia, a beer tent, a bike ride, a parade and more. The event will take place at 903 Story St. in Boone. For a complete list of events, times and other details, visit www.booneiowa.us/en/pufferbilly_days.

Sept. 7 — Bar-B-Kee Bash. Entertainment for the kids, park activities, inflatables, barbecue by some of the best cooks around, and live music. What more could you ask for? For more information about Bar-B-Kee Bash at Centennial Park in Waukee, including a schedule of events, visit www.barbkeebash.com.

Sept. 7-8 and Sept. 14-15 — Des Moines’ Renaissance Faire. This is a celebration of European history and Renaissance-era theatrics with a dose of world culture via “edutainment.” The festival presents four stages of unique shows along with a variety of solo performers and more than 200 costumed characters, royals, nobles, knaves, pirates and jesters. Mix in some marketplace merchants, painters, fine artists, plus a food court, a beer garden and hands-on challenges, including foil fencing, axe tossing, treasure hunts and costume contests, and you have a renaissance. The Pines event park is at 2977 N.W. 66th Ave., between Johnston and Ankeny, north Des Moines. For additional details, visit www.dsmrf.com.

Sept. 7 — Ames Pridefest. Ames Pridefest is expanding its entertainment options for its third year. Perfomance options include live poetry, singing and drag. The event takes place at Fifth and Douglas in downtown Ames from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.amespride.org.

Sept. 13-15 — Just Between Friends Consignment. Useful items that aren’t new to you but that still have value are in abundance at Just Between Friends Consignment Fair. Items include gently used children’s clothing, maternity items, baby items and more at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more details, visit www.desmoines.jbfsale.com.

Sept. 14-15 — Des Moines New Age & Psychic Fair. Des Moines New Age & Psychic Fair takes place at the Adventureland Inn. For more information, find them on Facebook.

Sept. 15 — Blank Park Zoo’s Monarch Festival. The Monarch Festival highlights the miraculous migration of the monarch butterfly while offering traditional Mexican dancing, monarch tagging and crafts and an assortment of family-friendly activities. Join in as the zoo celebrates the monarch’s journey from Canada, through Iowa, to the mountains of Mexico. The festval begins at noon and runs until 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.blankparkzoo.com.

Sept. 20-21 — Beaverdale Fall Festival. A carvival, a bike night, a dog parade and much more, Beaverdale Fall Festival is one of the area’s top fall attractions. For more information, visit https://fallfestival.org.

Beginning Sept. 21 — Apple and Pumpkin Fest Weekends at Wills Family Orchard. Pick your own pumpkins, visit a store that is packed with fresh produce, or enjoy a hay-rack ride. Wills Family Orchard has autumn activities aplenty during festival weekends, including a corn maze, a kids play area, kiddie hay bale maze, barnyard animals and more. The weekend fun starts Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 20. Wills Family Orchard is located at 33130 Panther Creek Road in Adel. Visit www.willsfamilyorchard.com for hours and other details.

Sept. 20-22 — World Food & Music Festival. The 15th Annual World Food & Music Festival will be held at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines. More than 50 food vendors representing more than 25 countries and culinary regions will be featured. The award-winning Festival celebrates cuisine and entertainment from around the world including Bosnia, Bulgaria, Cambodia, China, Ecuador, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Laos, Liberia, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Polynesia, Somalia, South Korea, Thailand,

Ukraine, Venezuela and more. New vendors include Africana (Somalia), Lumpia & Co (Philippines), Momo-Chen (Asia), Saap Bowl (Japan) and more. Vertical Horizon will headline the festival’s live music on Saturday, Sept. 20. For more information, visit worldfoodandmusicfestival.org.

Sept. 28-29 — Vintage & Made Fair. Leave with treasures after visiting one of the top 35 independent craft fairs in the world. Shoppers will find antiques and vintage home décor, jewelry, handcrafted goods, outdoor accents, seasonal flora, local eats and everything needed to create a vintage and handmade lifestyle. The Vintage & Made Fair is hosted at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel and offers an abundance of live music. Visit

www.vintageandmadefair.com for more information.

Oct. 12-13 — Covered Bridge Festival in Madison County. Enjoy the majestic beauty of one of the state’s historic treasures, the covered bridges of Madison County. The festival features crafts, foods, family-fun activities, entertainment, antiques and guided tours for all ages. For more information and event details, visit www.madisoncounty.com/covered-bridgefestival.

Nov. 22-23 — From the Barrel: Des Moines Whiskey Festival. Is the Midwest becoming a second home for “Bourbon Country”? Decide for yourself at the second annual Whiskey Festival. More than 200 types of whiskey will be on hand. Visit www.dsmwhiskeyfest.com for more information.

Nov. 22 — East Village Promenade. As of CITYVIEW’s press deadline, the details were still being worked out on this annual holiday event, but you can expect Santa to make an appearance at the tree lighting, horse-and-carriage rides, holiday carolers, food, drinks and shopping fun in the Village from 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit https://eastvillagedesmoines.com.

Family fun

Family fun is the best kind of entertainment. Clean and wholesome and suitbable for all ages, the following events bring laughter to moms, dads, sisters, brothers and anyone who cares to tag along.

Sept. 6 — Living History Farms’ Homeschool Days. The perfect opportunity for families to learn together as a unit. Parents and children have the chance to tour the museum and participate in hands-on activities while having fun. Talks, activities, demonstrations and games — both at the museum’s historic areas and in conjunction with community partners — help attendees learn how to be good stewards of the land. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; activities take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. Living History Farms is located in Urbandale at 11121 Hickman Road. For more information, visit www.LHF.org.

Sept. 7-8, 14-15 — Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow. This autumn event is billed as a magical experience for the whole family that is loaded with entertainment, food and activities. Sleepy Hollow’s Renaissance Faire is like stepping into a time machine and going back to a day when royalty ruled, knights jousted and the arts came alive. Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow is located at 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines. For more details, visit www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com.

Sept. 28-29 — Iowa Outdoor Expo. Get educated about Iowa’s outdoors while celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day at the Iowa Outdoor Expo. The event offers more than 50 free hands-on activities and daily family presentations. Attendees will learn, observe and experience the great outdoors at Water Works Park in Des Moines. Visit www.iowadnr.gov for more information.

Beginning Oct. 8 — Yoga Under the Stars. Take your yoga practice to the next level under the stars in SCI’s Star Theater Planetarium. Yoga Under the Stars is held on Mondays from 5:30–6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.sciowa.org for more information.

Oct. 17-20, 24-27 — Night Eyes. One of the most unique Halloween experiences in the state, trick-or-treaters

hunt for treats around the Zoo while enjoying live entertainment, a train ride and a light show. Night Eyes is touted as one of the “sweetest Halloween traditions” in central Iowa, and admission supports the zoo’s many programs and opportunities. For more details about the event including ticket information and start times, visit www.blankparkzoo.com.

Oct. 17-20, Oct 24-27 — Family Halloween. Enjoy a not-so-scary-but-still-fun trick-or-treating experience. An old-fashioned Halloween is on display in the 1875 town of Walnut Hill at Living History Farms. This 31-year-old Halloween tradition offers pumpkin bowling, horse-drawn wagon rides and enchanting storytellers. For ticket information and a complete schedule of activities, visit www.lhf.org.

Oct. 27 — Pumpkin Walk. The Historic Valley Junction showcases its Halloween spirit during the annual pumpkin walk. Children sport costumes while exploring the decorated shopping district on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-5 p.m. For more details about this free event, visit www.valleyjunction.com.

Nov. 27-Dec. 1 — UnityPoint’s Festival of Trees & Lights. A five-day public fundraiser for Blank Children’s Hospital, The Festival of Trees & Lights wows onlookers with decorated trees, entertainment, activities, food, shopping and more. The event takes place at Veteran’s Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines. To attend, volunteer or offer to decorate a tree, visit www.unitypoint.org.

Starting Nov. 21 — Jingle in the Junction. Join in for Jingle in the Junction on Thursday, Nov. 21, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 from 5-9 p.m. Valley Junction will be lined with more than 150,000 twinkling lights, along with free horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa and caroling. For more details about this free event, visit www.valleyjunction.com.

Food & drink

Treat your taste buds to something special in Des Moines this fall. CITYVIEW’s Fall Arts and Entertainment Guide offers savory selections that satisfy, including expansive highlights of upcoming food and drink activities. Please remember, this is by no means an all-inclusive list. Our city hosts far too many activities to list them all within these pages.

Ongoing — Historical dinners at Living History Farms. Living History Farms invites guests to dinner at one of its historic homes. Step back in time and get a glimpse of life in the past while tasting a bit of history. Tickets are now available and run through the spring. For more information, visit www.lhf.org.

Recurring weekly on Saturdays until Oct. 26 — Downtown Farmers’ Market. Witness one of the top-ranked farmers markets in the nation. From locally grown fresh produce to Iowa-raised meat to arts, crafts and music, the farmers market offers a delightful autumn stroll. The market begins at 7 a.m. in downtown’s historic Court Avenue District, and it runs till noon through the end of September. During Saturdays in October, the market runs from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit www.dsmpartnership.com.

Sept. 5 — Iowans for Adoption Gala. A silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails with all proceeds benefitting Iowa families adopting children. Iowans for Adoption is a volunteer-based, not-for-profit raising money to provide financial assistance for Iowa families adopting children. Because of various expenses including legal fees and travel costs, adoptions can cost families more than of $20,000. Iowans for Adoption is hosting its third annual Gala on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines. Visit www.iowansforadoption.org for more information.

Sept. 20 — CITYVIEW’s Wine and Whiskey Walk. Like wine? Like whiskey? If so, prepare for the return of CITYVIEW’s Wine and Whiskey Walk. For $20 ($30 at the event) enjoy 10 samples of whiskey or wine tastings at your choice of participating businesses around West Glen Town Center from 5-9 p.m. Registration qualifies you for giveaways and prizes. To reserve tickets and avoid registration lines at the event, visit whiskeywalk.dmcityview.com.

Sept. 21 — Art on the Lake Festival. A free family-friendly event to foster appreciation and interest for the arts. Featuring local musicians, local food vendors, interactive kids’ crafts in Lil’ Artist Alley, and more than 50 local artists. The Fourth Annual Art on the Lake Festival, Saturday, Sept. 21, runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Copper Creek Lake Park, 4390 E. University Ave. in Pleasant Hill. For more information, visit www.artonthelakefestival.com.

Sept. 27-28 — Des Moines’ Oktoberfest. Everyone is German at Oktoberfest, and this year the festival’s organizers boast the best celebration yet. The event is complete with the Craft Beer Village, Lederhosen Lane, and the Silent Disco Party Plaza. Eat authentic German food and drink authentic German beers. The event is held in the heart of the Historic Court District. Visit www.oktoberfestdsm.com for a complete list of details.

Sept. 28-29 — Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival. At its upcoming event, the Latino Festival will give away 15 scholarships, valued at $15,000, to area students who have enrolled in post-secondary education. The primary goals of the festival include supporting the area’s youth as well as the greater Des Moines community. Recently, the nonprofit provided a wheelchair to a disabled Des Moines woman who was financially unable to purchase one after hers broke from long-term use. The scholarships, some of which will be given by festival sponsors, will be announced at Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. About 13,600 people attended the two-day event last year. The Latino Festival features folkloric dancers, martial arts performers, a children’s area, booths about the countries represented at the festival and more. The theme for this year’s event is “Colorful Traditions de Iowa.” For ticket details and a full list of attractions, visit www.latinoheritagefestival.org.

Oct. 15 — Taste of Altoona. Get ready to get a taste of some of the best food Altoona has to offer at Taste of Altoona. Last year more than 70 vendors served a range of food from pork sliders to mini fried tacos to gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. This culinary event is made possible by the Altoona Chamber of Commerce. It takes place at Prairie Meadows Event Center from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. For ticket information and details, visit www.altoonachamber.org.

Oct. 26 — Wine, Women & Shoes. This fashion fundraising event offers fine wine, culinary delights and a glamorous fashion show. The purpose is to benefit the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Wine, Women & Shoes takes place 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at The Meadows Events & Conference Center, 1 Prairie Meadows Dr., in Des Moines. For more details, visit www.icadv.org.

Nov. 8-9 — Iowa’s Premier Beer, Wine and Food Expo. Food, wine and beer from the best in the Midwest. More than 120 restaurants, wineries and breweries from Iowa and beyond will gather at Hy-Vee Hall to offer delicious samples. Mingle, listen to live music and check out activities between two stages. For more information, visit www.iowaeventscenter.com.

Dec. 6-8 — Christkindlmarket Des Moines. Experience a German-inspired Christmas outdoor market, a unique cultural experience and a chance to expose yourself to European-style foods, products and activities. The market features regional vendors selling hand-crafted wares and ethnic foods from traditional wooden stalls, plus an entertainment area where polka bands, choirs, and bell ringers can perform, a kid’s area where they can participate in various cultural activities and a beer tent offering European-style beverages. Admission is free. The event is hosted at Principal Park in downtown Des Moines. Visit www.christkindlmarketdsm.com for more information.

Art

“Art evokes the mystery without which the world would not exist.” — René Magritte, a Belgian surrealist. Many

opinions exist as to the precise nature of or the definition of art. Whatever it is to you, the Des Moines metro area

has many fine options for taking in its beauty.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Through Sept. 8 — “Queer Abstraction.” This is the first exhibition in the Art Center’s 70-year history

focused exclusively on queer subject matter. The exhibit marks a substantial shift in the Art Center’s programming

by purposely including queer voices. Assistant Curator Jared Ledesma organized the exhibition.

Through Sept. 22 — “Jeffrey Gibson: I Was Here.” Themes of this exhibit include race, gender, sexuality and religion. Jeffrey Gibson spent his youth at various points in Europe, Korea and the United States. He is a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and is half-Cherokee, and he identifies as queer. In “I Was Here,” the artist explores “how the representation of one’s subjective narrative is complex, valid, and never didactic.” The work is Gibson’s first video project and is a hybrid of documentary and invented narrative.

Through Oct. 13 — “Iowa Artists 2019: Noah Doely.” With work focused on science, the history of visual perception and the origins of photography, myth and the world, Iowa artist Noah Doely’s photography creates pictures that are purporsely deceptive and blur the distinction between reality and illusion.

Through Oct. 27 — “Between Vertical and the Horizon: Japanese Works on Paper.” More than 30 works of art are featured in this exhibition ranging from the mid-19th century to the 1980s. Despite the difference in historical timing, many of the works share similar formal styles — such as the division of the picture plane into quadrants, or tight cropping — which illuminates how influential former printmakers have been on contemporary Japanese artists. Included in the exhibition are woodblock prints by Ando Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisada, drawings by artist and architect Shusaku Arakawa, and lithographs by Okiie Hashimoto and Shoichi Ida.

Oct. 5 – Jan. 12 — “Monument Valley.” The tourism website for Monument Valley in Utah states “Monument Valley isn’t a national park. It’s not even a national monument. But it’s as American as it gets.” The Valley sits within lands held by the Navajo Nation. In this version of America, the complicated layers of history remain unsettled, resisting border lines drawn on maps and Hollywood versions of good guys and bad. Taking its title from this celebrated and exploited landscape, “Monument Valley” presents multiple views of the complicated construct that is the “American West.”

Oct. 18 – Jan. 12 — “Of Our Time: Contemporary Art by Indigenous Artists from the Permanent Collection.” To accompany “Monument Valley,” the Des Moines Art Center’s Blank One gallery will feature work from the museum’s holdings by contemporary Indigenous artists.

Additional Art Center events:

Sept. 7 — Public Celebration of the 10th anniversary of the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park. For details, visit www.desmoinesartcenter.org/calendar.

Sept. 27, 29 and Oct. 6 — Manhattan Short Film Festival. For details, visit www.desmoinesartcenter.org/calendar.

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

www.ankenyartcenter.com

Open through Sept. 26 — Paintpushers and Des Moines Camera Club Gallery Exhibition

Oct. 1 – Nov. 27 — Central Iowa Textile Artists and Tracey Simmonds Gallery Exhibition. The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 3. Free food and refreshments will be served.

Dec. 10 – Jan. 29 — Ankeny Art Center Membership Gallery Exhibition. The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 12. Free food and refreshments will be served.

Oct. 1-15 — Early Bird Membership Drive. If you become a member at the Ankeny Art Center during the first half of October, you will have the chance to win prizes.

Nov. 2 — Santa’s North Pole Village Craft Sale. The 38th Annual Craft Sale will feature more than 300 vendors and takes place at three Ankeny schools. This is the Ankeny Art Center’s main fundraiser, and it helps continue the mission of being an innovative visual arts organization committed to providing superior art experiences that inspire, educate and challenge members of the community.

GRINNELL COLLEGE MUSEUM OF ART

Bucksbaum Center for the Arts

www.grinnell.edu/museum.

Throught Dec. 14 — Inaugural exhibition. The Grinnell College Museum of Art, formerly known as the Faulconer Gallery, opened its inaugural exhibition on Aug. 23. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Works in the exhibition, curated by Daniel Strong and Kay Wilson, include prints by Francisco Goya and Pablo Picasso, a mobile by Alexander Calder and more recent works by contemporary artists such as Willie Cole, William Villalongo and Kara Walker. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The gallery is closed on Sundays and major holidays, such as Thanksgiving Day.

HOYT SHERMAN

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

www.hoytsherman.org

On permanent display — “Apollo and Venus.” In February of 2016, while Robert Warren, Hoyt Sherman’s executive director, looked in a little-used storeroom for something completely unrelated, he noticed a painting wedged between a table and the lathe-and-plaster wall. Upon further inspection, he had discovered a 400-year-old early Baroque panel painting. The Old Master painting depicts the figures of Apollo and Venus accompanied by her son Cupid. The relic’s condition has been greatly restored. The cleaning was a delicate process due to the painting’s overall instability and scale (49 inches high by 37 inches wide). The cleaning results are said to be “spectacular.” Otto van Veen’s “Apollo and Venus” is Des Moines’ earliest old master painting, and it is on permanent display at Hoyt Sherman Place.

STATE CAPITOL

1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.iowaculture.gov

Through Dec. 31 — Iowa Women’s Art Exhibition: “Manibus” by Amenda Tate. At the intersection of humans and technology, Iowa artist and inventor Amenda Tate uses a unique method for creating art through the use of “Manibus,” a robotic painting device that responds to a motion-sensing bracelet. Her current display highlights four paintings made in collaboration with Ballet Des Moines. These works capture the movement of professional dancers through light, energetic lines on paper. “Manibus” is on display through Dec. 31 in the Governor’s Office at the State Capitol. The Governor’s Office is available by appointment only, call 515-281-5211 to make an appointment.

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

www.mainframestudios.org

Mainframe Studios features a diverse assortment of more than 70 studios. Artwork includes glass blowing, clothing design, woodworking, game development, ceramics, painting and more. The nonprofit’s 160,000-square-foot building comes alive every First Friday of the month with a free themed art event that is open to the public. First Friday festivities begin at 5 p.m. and offer live music and food options. The following is a list of upcoming First Friday themes. Viewings are from 5-8 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 6 — “First Friday: Express Yourself.”

A celebration of creative expression through art, words, music and fashion. Featuring the Belin Quartet with the Civic Music Association, Deshara Bohanna’s fashion wreaths and Dan Troxell’s “What is Art” exhibition.

Oct. 4 — “First Friday: Burn the Boats.”

An album release party with hip-hop artist and entrepreneur MarKaus. He combines music inspired by rock, soul and jazz with lyrics that tell timely stories. Artists will reflect on his new album with an accompanying art exhibit.

Nov. 1 — “First Friday: Works on Paper.”

Red Door Press presents a colorful and historied show on letterpress printing with special guests.

Dec. 6 — “First Friday: Pedestals & Pottery.”

See what clay can do. This invitational ceramics exhibit showcases the region’s diverse talent in sculpture work, pottery, installation art and more.

Other upcoming art events:

OCTAGON ART FESTIVAL

Downtown Ames

www.octagonarts.org

Sept. 22 — The 49th Annual Octagon Art Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, in downtown Ames. The Octagon Center for the Arts is a nonprofit community art center. All of its galleries are free and open to the public.

IOWA’S LARGEST ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW

Iowa State Fairgrounds

www.iowastatefairgrounds.org

Sept. 27-29 — Iowa’s Largest Arts & Crafts Show returns to the Iowa State Fairgrounds offering access to more than 300 exhibitors displaying unique items.

VALLEY JUNCTION’S FALL GALLERY NIGHT

Valley Junction

www.valleyjunction.com

Oct. 11 — Valley Junction’s Fall Gallery Night is a free evening of art featuring some of Valley Junction’s best new art by local, regional, national and international artists and open to the public. The historic shopping district will also have many other shops and restaurants offering extended hours for this Friday night event beginning at 5 p.m. along Fifth Street in West Des Moines.

Spectator sports

Faceoffs. Tipoffs. Kickoffs… Spectator sports action of many kinds excites central Iowa crowds during the fall. This autumn will be no exception.

NOTE: Dates, times and other details are believed to be accurate, but changes are inevitable. Be sure to verify the information as the competition nears.

IOWA WILD

The Iowa Wild ice hockey team plays in the American Hockey League, just one step away from the NHL. Below is the team’s 2019-2020 home schedule. Visit www.iowawild.com for other details and ticket information. All Wild home games are played at Wells Fargo Arena at 233 Center St. in Des Moines.

Oct. 4 — vs. Rockford (7 p.m.)

Oct. 6 — vs. Milwaukee (3 p.m.)

Oct. 11 — vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Oct. 12 — vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Nov. 7 — vs. Chicago (10:30 a.m.)

Nov. 9 — vs. Ontario (7 p.m.)

Nov. 10 — vs. Ontario (3 p.m.)

Nov. 17 — vs. Chicago (5 p.m.)

Nov. 19 — vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Nov. 23 — vs. Bakersfield (7 p.m.)

Nov. 24 — vs. Bakersfield (3 p.m.)

Dec. 7 — vs. Tucson (7 p.m.)

Dec. 10 — vs. Tucson (7 p.m.)

Dec. 20 — vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Dec. 21 — vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Dec. 28 — vs. Chicago (6 p.m.)

Dec. 31 — vs. Texas (2 p.m.)

Jan. 3 — vs. Rockford (7 p.m.)

Jan. 17 — vs. San Jose (7 p.m.)

Jan. 18 — vs. San Jose (6 p.m.)

Jan. 20 — vs. Texas (noon)

Jan. 24 — vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Jan. 25 — vs. Manitoba (6 p.m.)

Jan. 31 — vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Feb. 5 — vs. San Antonio (7 p.m.)

Feb. 8 — vs. Stockton (6 p.m.)

Feb. 9 — vs. Stockton (3 p.m.)

Feb. 11 — vs. San Antonio (7 p.m.)

Feb. 14 — vs. San Diego (7 p.m.)

Feb. 15 — vs. San Diego (6 p.m.)

Feb. 25 — vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

March 15 — vs .San Antonio (3 p.m.)

March 18 — vs. San Antonio (7 p.m.)

March 20 — vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

March 27 — vs. Rockford (7 p.m.)

March 28 — vs. Rockford (12:30 p.m.)

April 8 — vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

April 10 — vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS

United States Hockey League

The Des Moines Buccaneers are a member of the United States Hockey League, the only Tier 1 Junior Hockey League in the United States. The Bucs play home games at Buccaneer Arena, 7201 Hickman Road in Urbandale. Visit www.bucshockey.com for complete details.

Oct. 5 — vs. Fargo, 6:05 p.m.

Oct. 17 — vs. Lincoln, 6:35 p.m.

Oct. 18 — vs. Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Oct. 26 — vs. Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.

Nov. 1 — vs. Madison, 7:05 p.m.

Nov. 2 — vs. Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Nov. 22 — vs. Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Nov. 23 — vs. Dubuque, 6:05 p.m.

Nov. 27 — vs. Dubuque, 6:35 p.m.

Nov. 29 — vs. Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 6 — vs. Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 7 — vs. Sioux City, 6:05 p.m.

Dec. 27 — vs. Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 3 — vs. Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 4 — vs. Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Jan. 10 — vs. Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 24 — vs. Team USA, 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 25 — vs. Muskegon, 6:05 p.m.

Feb. 8 — vs. Cedar Rapids, 6:05 p.m

Feb. 14 — vs. Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 22 — vs. Youngstown, 6:05 p.m.

Feb. 27 — vs. Green Bay, 6:35 p.m.

March 6 — vs. Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

March 7 — vs. Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

March 14 — vs. Cedar Rapids, 6:05 p.m.

March 20 — vs. Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

March 21 — vs. Sioux Falls, 6:05 p.m.

March 22 — vs. Dubuque, 3:05 p.m.

April 3 — vs. Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

April 17 — vs. Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

IOWA WOLVES BASKETBALL

The Iowa Wolves basketball team plays in the NBA G League. The team is the affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves. As of CITYVIEW’s press date, the complete schedule had yet to be released, except for the following dates for six home games. Home games are played at Wells Fargo Arena. The entirety of the 2019-20 season schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit https://iowa.gleague.nba.com.

Nov. 8 — 2019 Wolves’ Opening Night

Nov.16

Jan. 4

Feb. 1

Feb. 4

March 21

IOWA STATE FOOTBALL

HOME SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — vs. UNI (11 a.m.)

Sept. 14 — vs. Iowa (3 p.m.)

Sept. 21 — vs. vs Louisiana-Monroe (TBA)

Oct. 5 — vs. TCU (TBA)

Oct. 26 — vs. Oklahoma State – Homecoming (TBA)

Nov. 16 — vs. Texas (TBA)

Nov. 23 — vs. Kansas (TBA) ♦