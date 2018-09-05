Feature Story

Arts & Entertainment Guide Fall 2018

Live theater, outdoor adventures, tunes, art… This is your go-to source for entertainment in central Iowa.

Autumn winds will soon be whipping. Falling temperatures and televised football games often mean central Iowans will spend more time indoors. But the end of summer doesn’t mean the end of the road for quality entertainment. Des Moines’ greater metro area offers an expansive slate of diverse events during these upcoming months. CITYVIEW set out to do the due diligence, and we humbly offer this impressive list of central Iowa entertainment highlights. Don’t let gloomy gray skies, falling leaves and sweatshirt weather lead you into the doldrums. If you know where to look, our city always has something to make you smile.

NOTE: Dates and times are believed to be accurate but are subject to change.

MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS

During the past decade, Des Moines’ status as a music hub has seen a significant bump, blossoming from being just another flyover city into being a significant stop for musicians at varying stages of their careers. This happy trend continues as we wind down 2018. Central Iowa’s assortment of quality tunes is packed with shows for any and every music fan.

Sept. 5 — Hinterland Music Festival veteran Anderson East will bring his soul-injected act to Wooly’s to kick off the fall season. Judging from the crowd’s reaction to his Hinterland set, it shouldn’t be one to miss. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Sept. 7 — Singer-songwriter Neko Case has been putting out solo material for more than 20 years, and she will be bringing her vast catalog to Hoyt Sherman Place this fall. For ticket information, visit www.hoytsherman.org.

Sept. 14 — You probably know him for singles like “Nothing Left to Lose” and “Ships in the Night,” and Mat Kearney will perform those and more at Brenton Skating Plaza. For ticket information, visit www.nitefalldsm.com.

Sept. 18 — Andrew W.K. has been known for a number of things — motivational speaker, radio/TV host — but this fall, Des Moines will see his hard-rocking musical act at Wooly’s. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Sept. 27 — Greensky Bluegrass will be bringing its unique spin on bluegrass/country music to Brenton Skating Plaza. The band has shared the stage with many bands since its inception in 2000, including Widespread Panic and Umphrey’s McGee. For ticket information, visit www.nitefalldsm.com.

Oct. 5 — Long-running rock band Seether will be coming through Clive to perform at Seven Flags Event Center. This comes after the release of its 2017 album “Poison the Parish.” For ticket information, visit www.sevenflagseventcenter.com.

Oct. 6 — Power-pop mainstay Fall Out Boy is returning to Wells Fargo Arena in support of its seventh studio album, “Mania.” The Chicago natives boast more than a decade of radio hits on their potential playlist. For ticket information, visit www.iowaeventscenter.com.

Oct. 6 — The self-proclaimed “generic” pop-punkers known as Neck Deep will play at Wooly’s if you are in the mood for a punch of guitar and angsty lyrics. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Oct. 6 — Blue October will be closing out the 2018 Nitefall on the River concert series at Brenton Skating Plaza. The group has consistently been releasing albums since 1998. For ticket information, visit www.nitefalldsm.com.

Oct. 10 — Breakout YouTube series Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will bring its vintage arrangements of modern pop songs to Hoyt Sherman. For ticket information, visit www.hoytsherman.org.

Oct. 14 — Fleetwood Mac. Wells Fargo Arena. What more do you need to know? For ticket information, visit www.iowaeventscenter.com.

Oct. 22 — George Watsky first made a name for himself in the viral YouTube video “Pale Kid Raps Fast” in 2011. He’s kept to that aesthetic ever since — at least the second part — and you can catch him at Wooly’s in October. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Oct. 23 — The godfather of shock rock Alice Cooper is returning to Iowa to take on the Des Moines Civic Center. For ticket information, visit www.desmoinesperformingarts.org.

Oct. 24 — Up-and-coming pop-punk band Joyce Manor will be swinging through Des Moines and bringing some rowdiness to the metro at Wooly’s. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Oct. 29 — American rock quartet Colony House will bring its version of indie-rock to Wooly’s. The group has toured with Needtobreathe, Switchfoot and Ben Rector. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

Nov. 27 — With the sale of more than 75 million records during the previous six decades, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band is a must-see event. The band brings its generation-bridging show to Wells Fargo Arena this fall. For ticket information, visit www.iowaeventscenter.com.

Dec. 5 — 3OH!3 has been quietly releasing albums ever since its breakout album “Want” in 2008. The group will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary of that album at Wooly’s in December. For ticket information, visit www.woolysdm.com.

THEATER

The curtain opens on another great season. Theater in the metro has never boasted a more robust listing of quality stages, performances and opportunities. Experience drama while enjoying this list of highlights that are available during the fall season.

BALLET DES MOINES

121 S. 11th St., Suite 100, West Des Moines

www.balletdesmoines.org

Oct. 19-21 — Contemporary Works (performed at Hoyt Sherman Place)

Dec. 7-9 — “The Nutcracker” (performed at Hoyt Sherman Place)

DRAKE UNIVERSITY THEATRE ARTS

257 Harmon Fine Arts Center

1310 25th St., Des Moines

www.drake.edu/fineartsboxoffice

Oct. 4-7 — “Theatre Durang-ed” (Coleman Studio Theatre)

Oct. 26-28 — “Student Theatre Showcase” (Coleman Studio Theatre)

Nov. 15-18 — “Nice Work if You Can Get it” (Performing Arts Hall)

DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

www.dmplayhouse.com

Sept. 23 — Playhouse Grand Reopening Open House

Oct. 5-28 — “Billy Elliot the Musical”

Oct. 14 — Dionysos Awards

Oct. 21 — Honoring Playhouse Legends

Oct. 26 — Hollywood Halloween (hosted at Mainstage Theater, 900 Keo Way, Des Moines)

Nov. 2-25 — “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

Nov. 30 – Dec. 23 — “Elf – The Musical”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center/Cowles Commons/Stoner Theater – 221 Walnut St./Temple Theater – 1011 Locust St.

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

Sept. 16 — “Fam Jam – The Okee Dokee Brothers” (Cowles Commons)

Sept. 21 — “The Rad Trads” (Temple Theater)

Sept. 22-23 — “DM Symphony – MW1: Beethoven & Mahler’s Titan” (Des Moines Civic Center)

Sept. 27 — “A Man and his Prostate Starring Ed Asner” (Temple Theater)

Sept. 28 – Oct. 7 — “Luminarium Albesila” (Cowles Commons)

Oct. 4 — “Sammy Miller and the Congregation” (Temple Theater)

Oct. 13 — “Seals and Crofts 2” (Temple Theater)

Oct. 13 — “DM Symphony Pops 1: The Music of Led Zeppelin” (Des Moines Civic Center)

Oct. 14 — “Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour” (Des Moines Civic Center)

Oct. 16-21 — “Love Never Dies” (Des Moines Civic Center)

Oct. 23 — “A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper” (Des Moines Civic Center)

Oct. 26 — “Bonnie Koloc With Don Stille” (Temple Theater)

Oct. 26 – Nov. 4 — “Legally Blonde Jr.” (Stoner Theater)

Oct. 27-28 — “DM Symphony MW2: On the Town” (Des Moines Civic Center)

Oct. 27 — “Superstitions – A Psychological Spectacle” (Temple Theater)

Nov. 3 — “The Ugly Duckling” (Des Moines Civic Center)

Nov. 6 — “Dance Theatre of Harlem” (Des Moines Civic Center)

Nov. 7 — “The Music of Cream” (Des Moines Civic Center)

Nov. 7 — “Mandy Harvey with Graeme James” (Temple Theater)

Nov. 8 — “Marc Cohn” (Temple Theater)

Nov. 9-10 — “The Naked Magicians” (Temple Theater)

Nov. 13 — “Straight No Chaser” (Des Moines Civic Center)

DES MOINES SOCIAL CLUB

900 Mulberry St., Des Moines

www.desmoinessocialclub.org

Oct. 12 — “Des Moines & Dragons Live Podcast” (The Basement)

Oct. 26 — “Panic! Comedy” Show (The Basement)

Nov. 10 — “No Sleep” (Kum & Go Theater)

Third Saturday of every month — Chowdown Comedy (The Basement)

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

www.hoytsherman.org

Sept. 9 — “Yaro Dance Company Autumn Gala”

Sept. 14 — “Chad Prather: Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour”

Sept. 29 — “Henry Rollins Travel Slideshow Tour”

Oct. 2 — “Dr. Jordan Peterson: 12 Rules For Life Tour – An Antidote To Chaos”

Oct. 13 — “Anthony Jeselnik: Funny Games”

Oct. 19 — “Ballet Des Moines Presents Contemporary Works”

Oct. 20 — “Ballet Des Moines Presents Contemporary Works”

Oct. 21 — “Ballet Des Moines Presents Contemporary Works”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY (ISTC)

Performs at The Kum & Go Theater, 901 Cherry St., Des Moines

www.iowastage.org

Sept. 28 to Oct. 14 — “Fun Home”

Nov. 16-25 — “It’s a Wonderful Life – Radio Play”

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keo Way, Des Moines

www.mainframestudios.org

Oct. 26 — “Hollywood Halloween” (Performed by the Des Moines Playhouse)

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

1401 Vine St., West Des Moines

www.tallgrasstheatre.org

Oct. 26 – Nov. 11 — “The Foreigner”

UNION STREET PLAYERS

712 Union St., Suite 202, Pella

www.unionstreetplayers.com

Nov. 27 through Dec. 9 — “The Little Mermaid”

AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames — www.actorsinc.org

Sept. 20-30 — “Rumors”

Nov. 15-25 — “Clue: The Musical”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Dec. 7-16 — “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

Oct. 5-14 — “Frankenstein”

Nov. 1-4 — “Passing Notes”

BOONE COMMUNITY THEATRE

106 S. Webster St., Boone

www.boonecommunitytheatre.org

Sept. 14-22 — “Anne with an ‘e’ ”

CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA

www.carouseltheatre.org

Nov. 8-10 — “Noir Suspicions” (performed at La Vida Loca Winery, 7852 Jesup St., Indianola)

DES MOINES METRO OPERA

106 W. Boston Ave., Indianola

www.desmoinesmetroopera.org

Nov. 16-18 — “Glory Denied” (performed in the deployment hall at Camp Dodge in collaboration with the Iowa Army National Guard)

IOWA STATE CENTER

Stephens Auditorium/Fisher Theater/Scheman Building

www.center.iastate.edu/events

Sept. 23 — Steve Martin & Martin Short (Stephens Auditorium)

Oct. 4 — “The Illusionists” (Stephens Auditorium)

Oct. 5 — “This Is Not a Pipe Dream” (Fisher Theater)

Oct. 11-12 — “Voices from Ellis Island” (Fisher Theater)

Oct. 17 — “Celtic Thunder” (Stephens Auditorium)

Oct. 22 — “The Capitol Steps” (Stephens Auditorium)

Oct. 26 — “Ray LaMontagne” (Stephens Auditorium)

Oct. 30 — “Something Rotten” (Stephens Auditorium)

Nov. 4 — “Ghost” (Stephens Auditorium)

Nov. 13 — “Cinderella” (Stephens Auditorium)

Nov. 30 — “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” (Fisher Theater)

Nov. 30 — “NOEL” (Stephens Auditorium)

PELLA OPERA HOUSE

611 Franklin St., Pella

www.pellaoperahouse.org

Sept. 15 — “The Last Lion: Winston Churchill”

Sept. 26 — “Blithe Spirit”

Nov. 10 — “Resurrection: A Tribute to Journey”

Nov. 25 — “Davis Folkerts: Christmas at the Opera House”

Dec. 13 — “Jara Johnson: Christmas Favorites”

OUTDOORS

August is over and thermometers are dipping in central Iowa. But fall’s cooler weather enables outdoor activities of all varieties. Take a walk. Go fishing. Get outside and have a good time.

Sept. 1-30 — Miles for the Heartland. Log some miles on your bicycle for the Heartland to help feed the hungry worldwide. This September is Hunger Action Month, offering you the opportunity to seek monetary pledges for every mile you ride, and then present the donations to Meals from the Heartland at its Miles for the Heartland celebration on Thursday, Oct. 11, at The Hall in West Des Moines. The suggested pledge rate is 20 cents per mile because meals cost 20 cents, so 1 mile would equal one meal. Meals from the Heartland is located at 357 Lincoln St., West Des Moines. Visit www.mealsfromtheheartland.org for more details.

Oct. 3 — 2018 Healthiest State Walk. Iowa Healthiest State Initiative is encouraging all Iowans to get out and walk more. Specifically, the organization is offering a walking opportunity at its annual Healthiest State Walk on Oct. 3. Get your walk on, as strolling is on the docket in all 99 Iowa counties. The annual walk serves as a kick-off to Healthiest State Month, happening throughout October. Visit www.iowahealthieststate.com for start times, locations and other details.

Through Sept. 29 — Yoga in the Park. Yoga in the Park is designed to improve community health, energy and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and join professional yoga instructors. No matter your skill level, enjoy some yoga. Every Saturday through Sept. 29, starting at 8 a.m. at Wagner Park in Ankeny on the corner of West First and Northwest Ash Drive. Visit www.ci.ankeny.ia.us for more information.

Oct. 14 — Des Moines Adventure Race. Teams will begin the race with a 2-mile canoe paddle downstream, followed by a trail run and bike ride. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the South Shelter, event field, killdeer area. Visit www.dsmadventurerace.com for more information.

Oct. 20-21 — Des Moines Marathon. Experience the IMT Des Moines Marathon’s series of races benefitting the Children’s Cancer Connection. Courses run through quaint neighborhoods, city parks and streets as well as a loop around the famed blue oval track at Drake University. For more information, visit www.desmoinesmarathon.com.

Sept. 8 — Cowles Commons Touchdown Tailgate. The third annual Touchdown Tailgate starts at 10 a.m. and runs all day until 10 p.m. at Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines. This free event offers viewers the chance to witness the Iowa vs. ISU football game on a 40-foot Jumbotron TV. The Iowa Craft Beer Tent will be serving cold beverages and three tailgate-style food vendors will be on hand. You can register for the Tailgate Clothing Cornhole Tournament at tailgate-cornhole.eventbrite.com. You can learn more about this all-ages event at www.iowacraftbeertent.com.

Sept. 21 — Indianola Bike Night. Cold Filtered plays in the Indianola Town Square as motorcycle enthusiasts and visitors from around the state enjoy this unique family-friendly event that historically draws up to 6,000 bikes and a crowd of more than 10,000. Visit www.bikedowntoitown.com for start times and other details.

Oct. 27 — Reggie’s Sleepout 2018. Join Iowa Homeless Youth Centers (IHYC) for Reggie’s Sleepout 2018 at Drake Stadium. Each year, Iowa Homeless Youth Centers helps more than 600 transition-age youth (16-22) who are at-risk or experiencing homelessness. Learn more about how IHYC helps by visiting www.iowahomelessyouth.org, or learn more about the event at www.reggiessleepout.org/des-moines.

Nov. 17 — Road-O-Cross Off-Road Race. Living History Farms’ annual off-road race raises funds for Living History Farms and other community causes. Visit www.lhf.org for more information.

TBD — Brenton Skate Plaza opens. Brenton Skating Plaza’s skating season goes from November through March each year. Visit www.dsmpartnership.com/brentonplaza/ice-skating for more details.

FESTIVALS & EVENTS

Getting together in central Iowa equals hoopla, hijinks and fun festivities. For your enjoyment, the following are a few of the local highlights.

Sept. 29-30 — Vintage & Made Fair. Find antiques and vintage home décor, jewelry, handcrafted goods, outdoor accents, seasonal flora, local eats and everything needed to create a vintage and handmade lifestyle. The Vintage & Made Fair is hosted at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. Visit www.vintageandmadefair.com for more information.

Sept. 7-9 — Boone County’s Pufferbilly Days. The annual event held in downtown Boone is named after the pufferbilly, a type of train locomotive. The fun includes a parade, bags, a car show, mud volleyball and more. For a complete list of events, times and other details, visit www.booneiowa.us/en/pufferbilly_days.

Sept. 14-16 — World Food & Music Festival. Culinary cultures from around the world converge for the World Food & Music Festival. This annual event offers international cuisine, live music and cultural dance, cooking demonstrations, wine and craft beers and a vibrant atmosphere. This year, the festival will be held in Western Gateway Park. For more information, visit www.worldfoodandmusicfestival.org.

Sept. 14-16 — Just Between Friends Consignment. Gently used children’s clothing, maternity items, baby items and more is available at the Just Between Friends Consignment event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more details, visit www.desmoines.jbfsale.com.

Sept. 15 — Bar-B-Kee Bash. Bar-B-Kee Bash features entertainment for the kids, park activities, inflatables, a barbecue contest with some of the best cooks in the Midwest, and live band the Pork Tornadoes, who will take the stage and rock the park in the evening. Proceeds benefit Major’s Army to fight Cystic Fibrosis and the Rotary Club of Waukee. For more information about Bar-B-Kee Bash at Centennial Park in Waukee, including a schedule of event times, visit www.barbkeebash.com.

Sept. 16 — Monarch Festival. Blank Park Zoo’s Monarch Festival highlights the migration of the monarch butterfly. The event offers traditional Mexican dancing, monarch tagging, crafts and activities for the whole family… Even a Bug Parade, so dress the kids up in an insect costume. Celebrate the monarch’s journey from Canada, through Iowa, to the mountains of Mexico at the 2018 Monarch Festival, Sunday, Sept. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. For more information on how to plan your visit, visit www.blankparkzoo.com.

Sept. 22 — Applefest. Living History Farms celebrates fall’s arrival in the 1875 town of Walnut Hill at its annual Applefest. Attendees have the opportunity to stir the copper kettle of apple butter and crank the cider press while munching tasty apple fritters. Other activities include apple bowling, cooking demonstrations, bobbing for apples, helping the historic interpreters plan for the upcoming winter and too many others to list. Apples and other goodies from Iowa Orchard will be available for purchase. And the fun begins, Saturday, Sept. 22, at Living History Farms at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lhf.org.

Sept. 22-23, 29-30; Oct. 6- 7, 13-14, 20-21 — Apple and Pumpkin Fest Weekends at Wills Family Orchard. You-pick pumpkins, a store packed with goodies and a hay-rack ride full of activities are available each festival weekend at Wills Family Orchard. Activities include a corn maze, an expanded kids play area and giant corn box, kiddie hay bale maze, duck races and barnyard animals. Wills Family Orchard is located at 33130 Panther Creek Road in Adel. Visit www.willsfamilyorchard.com for hours and other details.

Oct. 13-14 — Covered Bridge Festival in Madison County. Celebrate the covered bridges of Madison County with crafts, foods, activities, entertainment, antiques and guided tours. This festival is for all ages. For more information or to see a schedule of events, visit www.madisoncounty.com/covered-bridge-festival.

FAMILY FUN

Kids smiling with parents while brothers and sisters hold hands, learn, share, grow and pose for photos without altercations… CITYVIEW makes no promises pertaining to your chances of making the previous sentence a reality, but the following activities do offer your family a chance at a wonderful day.

Sept. 7 — Fall Homeschool Day. Families learn together at Living History Farms’ fall event. Tour the many historic exhibits and participate in hands-on activities. Living History Farms’ Homeschool Days is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 4 p.m. Visit www.lhf.org for more information.

Sept. 8-9, 15-16 — Renaissance Fair. The Renaissance Fair at Sleepy Hollow is loaded with entertainment, food and activities for the entire family. For more details, visit www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com.

Sept. 15 — 2018 Kids Expo and Educational Fair at State Historical Museum of Iowa. Des Moines Parent magazine and Iowa Living Magazines are spearheading a new and exciting event to celebrate kids. The Kids Expo and Educational Fair will be held on Saturday, Sept.15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iowa State Historical Museum, 600 E. Locust St. in Des Moines. There will be activities, crafts, vendors, presentations and more. Have fun while learning how to raise happy, safe and healthy kids. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit http://kidsexpo.iowalivingmagazines.com.

Sept. 16 — Fam Jam. Fam Jam is a free family-friendly event with children’s pop band The Okee Dokee Brothers on stage at Cowles Commons. Art making and activity stations, bounce houses, food trucks and more will be at the event from 1-5 p.m. To learn more, visit www.desmoinesperformingarts.org.

Sept. 22-23 — Iowa Outdoor Expo. Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day and bring the family to the Iowa Outdoor Expo. The event offers more than 50 free hands-on activities and daily family presentations. Visitors learn, observe and experience the great outdoors at Water Works Park in Des Moines. Visit www.iowadnr.gov for more information.

Oct. 18-21, 25-28 — Night Eyes. Lights. Costumes. Treats. Oh my! Night Eyes is gearing up for its 28th year at Blank Park Zoo. The event is touted as one of the “sweetest Halloween traditions” in central Iowa. Night Eyes is a “not scary trick-or-treating event,” offering guests live entertainment, sweet treats, train rides and the chance to meet storybook characters. Night Eyes is a rain-or-shine event and admission supports the many programs and opportunities offered by the zoo. It also helps to ensure the zoo’s animals receive quality care. For more details about the event including ticket information and start times, visit www.blankparkzoo.com.

Oct. 18-21, 25-28 — Family Halloween. Living History Farms’ 31-year old tradition is on again in 2018. Family Halloween offers families the opportunity to visit the 1875 town of Walnut Hill while enjoying safe and non-scary trick-or-treating at the town’s historic businesses. Pumpkin bowling, horse-drawn wagon rides and enchanting storytellers are annual highlights at this event. For ticket information and a complete schedule of activities, visit www.lhf.org.

Oct. 28 — Pumpkin Walk. Halloween fun is at its peak in Valley Junction during its Pumpkin Walk. Children show off their costumes and travel through the historic shopping district, Sunday, Oct.28 from 2–5 p.m. For more details about this free event, visit www.valleyjunction.com/event/pumpkin-walk-chillin-junction.

Nov. 21-25 — UnityPoint’s Festival of Trees & Lights. Festival of Trees & Lights is a five-day public event raising funds for Blank Children’s Hospital. The event features decorated trees, entertainment, activities, food, shopping and more. The event takes place at Veteran’s Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines. To attend, volunteer or offer to decorate a tree, visit www.unitypoint.org/blankchildrens/festival-of-trees.aspx.

The last Wednesday of every month — Board Game Night. Playing board games in a basement just feels right. The Social Club hosts Board Game Night and provides the games if you provide the stellar strategy and an inappropriately high level of excitement. Board Game Night is on at the Social Club on the last Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. in The Basement — 900 Mulberry St., Des Moines. Visit www.desmoinessocialclub.org for more details.

Every Tuesday — Team Trivia. Des Moines’ longest continuously running team trivia competition, Team Trivia is free and takes place in The Basement of the Des Moines Social Club — 900 Mulberry St., Des Moines — at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Visit www.desmoinessocialclub.org for more details.

FOOD & DRINK

Eat. Drink. Be merry. The aforementioned are three worthy pursuits. CITYVIEW’s Fall Arts and Entertainment Guide is here to help you attain at least two of those three. By no means is this an all inclusive list — our city boasts far too many activities to list them all within the confines of these pages — but here are some highlights to get you started.

Recurring weekly on Saturdays until Oct. 27 — Downtown Farmers’ Market. The Market offers a diverse array of products from a host of local farmers offering freshly grown produce as well as arts, crafts and Iowa-raised meat, among other things. The market begins at 7 a.m. in downtown’s historic Court Avenue District and runs till noon through the end of September. During Saturdays in October, the market runs from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit www.dsmpartnership.com.

Sept. 6 — Annual Gala Iowans for Adoption. Speaker Jodi Whitworth Long, Channel 13 news correspondent, will be on hand along with a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at the Iowans for Adoption (IFA) Annual Gala. IFA is a volunteer-based, not-for-profit raising money to provide financial assistance to Iowa families adopting children. Because of legal, home study, travel and start-up expenses, adoptions can cost families who want to adopt more than of $20,000. Whitworth Long was adopted as a newborn from one of the nation’s largest housing projects in Chicago. Her biological mother gave birth to her at the age of 19. Iowans for Adoption is hosting its second annual Gala on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines. Visit www.iowansforadoption.org for more information.

Sept. 6 — State Mixology Championships. The state’s elite mixologists have been invited to compete in this premier cocktail competition. The Iowa Restaurant Association’s State Mixology Championships offer attendees the opportunity to sample “innovative, exquisite and dazzling cocktails, and cast your People’s Choice vote for your favorite.” The event runs from 6-8 p.m. at Vivian’s Diner & Drinks. Visit www.restaurantiowa.com/product/state-mixology-championships for pricing details and other information.

Sept. 15 — Food Truck 5K. Food trucks are popular and so are 5Ks. These two realizations brought about the Food Truck 5K to benefit Iowa Homeless Youth Centers. In the first three years, nearly 1,000 racers have participated, along with more than a dozen food trucks, to help raise more than $10,000. Race day is Saturday, Sept. 15 and starts at 5 p.m. at The Hall in West Des Moines. For more details on how to join the run or to get involved, visit www.dsmfoodtruck5k.com.

Sept. 21 — CITYVIEW’s Wine and Whiskey Walk. Like Whiskey? Like Wine? If so, then you’ll love this event. CITYVIEW’s Wine and Whiskey Walk returns to West Glen Town Center on Friday, Sept. 21 from 5-9 p.m. Your $20 advance admission nets you 10 drink tickets redeemable at participating stops for whiskey cocktail samples or wine tastings. $30 at the door. Expect many giveaways and drawings at the event as well. To reserve tickets and avoid

registration lines at the event, visit http://whiskeywalk.dmcityview.com.

Sept. 22 — Art on the Lake Festival. The Art on the Lake Festival is a free family-friendly event featuring local musicians, local food vendors, interactive kids’ crafts in Lil’ Artist Alley, and more than 50 local artists. The festival’s goal is to promote and foster interest and participation in the arts among all members of the community. The Third Annual Art on the Lake Festival, Saturday, Sept. 22, runsfrom 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Copper Creek Lake Park, 4390 E. University Ave. in Pleasant Hill. For more information, visit www.artonthelakefestival.com.

Sept. 22-23 — Iowa’s Latino Festival celebrates “Sabores de Iowa.” Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival returns in 2018 to celebrate the varied flavors of the Latino community by offering music, food, dance, art, culture and more. “Sabores de Iowa” is the theme this year, celebrating the Latino community’s varied history and culture with Latinos coming to Iowa from more than 20 countries. The festival takes place in downtown’s Western Gateway Park and runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 22, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 23. Organizers expect more than 10,000 people to attend the two-day event featuring folkloric dancers, martial arts performers, a children’s area, booths with information about the countries represented at the festival and more. For ticket details and a full list of attractions, visit www.latinoheritagefestival.org.

Sept. 28-29 — Des Moines’ Oktoberfest. The Historic Court District hosts this craft beer celebration along Fourth Street south of Court Avenue in the heart of downtown Des Moines. Everyone is German at Oktoberfest. Visit www.oktoberfestdsm. com for a complete list of details.

Oct. 4 — Taste of Altoona. Dig in to a delicious evening of introductions to Altoona’s business community. The Taste of Altoona is an opportunity to visit with friends and neighbors while munching on samples of the city’s finest cuisine. More than 70 booth vendors will serve an assortment of morsels ranging from pork sliders to mini fried tacos to gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. For ticket information and details, visit www.altoonachamber.org.

Oct. 27 — Wine, Women & Shoes. Fine wine and delicious bites are on the menu at the Wine, Women & Shoes event to benefit the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Enjoy a glamorous fashion show and witness a “Best in Shoe” event, among other highlights. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 27, 6-9:30 p.m., at the Iowa State

Historical Museum, 600 E. Locust St., in Des Moines. For more details, visit www.icadv.org.

Nov. 8 — An Evening in Tuscany. A presto! The fourth annual fundraiser dinner benefitting the Italian-American Cultural Center of Iowa features rich and diverse cuisine from the Tuscan Region that is known for pappardelle, panzanella, cantucci and, of course, some fabulous wines. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Embassy Club in downtown Des Moines. For ticket information and other details, visit the Italian-American Cultural Center of Iowa at www.iaccofia.org/?tribe_events=an-evening-in-tuscany.

Nov. 9-10 — Iowa’s Premier Beer, Wine and Food Expo. Food, beer and wine samples from many of the Midwest’s finest restaurants, breweries and wineries will be on hand as patrons mingle, listen to live music and check out various speakers and activities at the Iowa Events Center. More than 120 vendors are scheduled to attend. For ticket information and a schedule of activities, visit www.iowaeventscenter.com/events/detail/iowas-premierbeer-

wine-food-expo.

Nov. 30 – Dec.2 — Christkindlmarket Des Moines. Each year, people from all over the world visit Christkindlmarkets. These ever-popular outdoor markets are more than just a German tradition; they have become a unique cultural and educational experience offering typical European-inspired food and drink, as well as diverse holiday entertainment. Admission is free. The event is hosted at Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines. Visit www.christkindlmarketdsm.com for more information.

ART

“Art is not, as the metaphysicians say, the manifestation of some mysterious idea of beauty or God; it is not, as the aesthetical physiologists say, a game in which man lets off his excess of stored-up energy; it is not the expression of man’s emotions by external signs; it is not the production of pleasing objects; and, above all, it is not pleasure; but it is a means of union among men, joining them together in the same feelings, and indispensable for the life and progress toward well-being of individuals and of humanity.” — Leo Tolstoy in his essay, “What Is Art?”

However you define art, the Des Moines metro area teems with creativity of many kinds. The following list isn’t all inclusive — that wouldn’t be possible within the confines of these pages — but it is a solid start.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

The Des Moines Art Center features two major fall exhibitions:

Sept. 28 to Jan. 6 – “Neo Rausch: Aus dem Boden / From the Floor.” German painter Neo Rauch is one of the best-known artists from the Leipzig school in Germany. His psychologically complex paintings have been widely collected and written about for more than 20 years. “Neo Rauch: Aus dem Boden / From the Floor” will be the first exhibition of his drawings in the United States. This work is co-organized by Jeff Fleming, director of the Des Moines Art Center, and Brett Littman, former executive director of The Drawing Center in New York.

Oct. 19 to Jan. 27 – Iowa Artist 2018: Jen Bervin. The Des Moines Art Center is pleased to premiere “River” by artist and poet Jen Bervin as part of the exhibition Iowa Artists 2018: Jen Bervin. “River” maps the Mississippi from the headwaters in Lake Itasca, Minnesota to its delta south of New Orleans. Jen Bervin was born and raised in Dubuque.

STATE CAPITOL

Through Dec. 31 — Iowa Women’s Art Exhibition. New exhibits are currently on display showcasing the talents of Louise Kames of Dubuque and Hilde DeBruyne of Cumming. The Iowa Women’s Art exhibits the art of living, female artists at the State Capitol, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, in the Governor’s formal office. Visit www.iowaculture.gov for more information.

VIADUCT GALLERY

Sept. 7 — EatChewAlive. Opening in the Viaduct Gallery at Des Moines Social Club is an exhibition by artist John Schlue. Described as a the collision of oil paint and acrylic felt, the event is free and begins at 6 p.m. at 900 Mulberry St., Des Moines. Visit www.desmoinessocialclub.org for more information.

SOUTH DES MOINES SCULPTURE PARK

Sept. 15 — South Des Moines Sculpture Park Art Festival. Celebrate art awareness at the corner of Southwest Eighth and McKinley, starting at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m. More than 25 vendors and 800 attendees are expected.

Free parking, free food, live music and live art demonstrations will be on hand. Find them on Facebook for more information.

DOWNTOWN AMES

Sept. 23 — The 48th Annual Octagon Art Festival. The Festival is a place to learn more about art, view art demonstrations, learn about various art forms or join in to make a community art project. The Octagon Center for the Arts is a nonprofit community art center in the heart of downtown Ames. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Ames. Check out www.octagonarts.org to find out more information.

IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS

Sept. 27-29 — Des Moines Quilt Guild Show. Checkout the guild’s new “Treasured Quilt Special Exhibit: Shining Stars through the Ages.” Approximately 600 quilts will be on display along with 40 confirmed vendors. The event

will be at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more information, visit www.apqs.com.

VALLEY JUNCTION

Oct. 12 — Valley Junction’s Fall Gallery Night. Enjoy a free evening of art as many galleries remain open late and feature new artwork by regional, national and international artists. This event is free and open to the public. Many of Valley Junction’s other shops and restaurants also offer extended hours for this event. The Friday night event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. along Fifth Street in the historic shopping district. For more information about Fall Gallery Night, visit www.valleyjunction.com.

IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS

Nov. 16-18 — Iowa’s Largest Arts & Crafts Show. Iowa’s largest arts and crafts show is returning to the Iowa State Fairgrounds featuring more than 300 exhibitors. For a listing of times and entry information, visit www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.

ANKENY ART CENTER

Recurring weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Sept. 26 — Janet Heinicke Exhibit at the Ankeny Art Center, 1520 S.W. Ordnance Road in Ankeny. Visit www.ankenyartcenter.com for future shows

and other information.

GAME ON

Spectator sports in the Des Moines’ metro area are in peak condition. This fall, central Iowa features teams with skilled players competing at or near the highest levels of their respective pursuits.

*Dates, times and other details are believed to be accurate, but changes are inevitable. Be sure to verify the information as the competition nears.

IOWA WILD

All Wild home games are played at Wells Fargo Arena at 233 Center St. in Des Moines. The puck drops at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Visit www.iowawild.com for other details and ticket information.

Oct. 5 — vs. Manitoba Moose

Oct. 7 — vs. Manitoba Moose (3 p.m.)

Oct. 12 — vs. Texas Stars

Oct. 26 — vs. Colorado Eagles

Oct. 27 — vs. Colorado Eagles

Nov. 4 — vs. Rockford IceHogs (5 p.m.)

Nov. 8 — vs. Bakersfield Condors (10:30 a.m.)

Nov. 10 — vs. Bakersfield Condors

Nov. 14 — vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Nov. 16 — vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Nov. 26 — vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Dec. 5 — vs. Chicago Wolves

Dec. 7 — vs. Chicago Wolves

Dec. 8 — vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Dec. 21 — vs. Stockton Heat

Dec. 22 — vs. Stockton Heat

Dec. 26 — vs. Rockford IceHogs (6 p.m.)

Dec. 29 — vs. Milwaukee Admirals (6 p.m.)

Dec. 31 — vs. Chicago Wolves (2:30 p.m.)

Jan. 4 — vs. Rockford IceHogs

Jan. 14 — vs. San Diego Gulls

Jan. 18 — vs. Ontario Reign

Jan. 19 — vs. Ontario Reign (6 p.m.)

Jan. 21 — vs. Rockford IceHogs (noon)

Feb. 8 — vs. San Antonio Rampage

Feb. 9 — vs. San Antonio Rampage (6 p.m.)

Feb. 19 —vs. Texas Stars

Feb. 21 — vs. San Jose Barracuda

Feb. 22 — vs. San Jose Barracuda

March 12 — vs. San Antonio Rampage

March 15 — vs. San Antonio Rampage

March 26 — vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

March 29 — vs. Texas Stars

March 30 — vs. Texas Stars (6 p.m.)

April 2 — vs. Tucson Roadrunners

April 3 — vs. Tucson Roadrunners

April 12 — vs. Chicago Wolves

April 13 — vs. Rockford IceHogs (6 p.m.)

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS

All home games are played at Buccaneer Arena at 7201 Hickman Road in Urbandale. Visit www.bucshockey.com for complete details. All games listed start at 7:05 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Oct. 5 — vs. Waterloo Blackhawks

Oct. 6 — vs. Lincoln Stars

Oct. 13 — vs. Lincoln Stars

Oct. 19 — vs. Tri-City Storm

Oct. 26 — vs. Green Bay Gamblers

Nov. 2 — vs. Tri-City Storm

Nov. 4 — vs. Sioux Falls Stampede (3:05 p.m.)

Nov. 16 — vs. Sioux City Musketeers

Nov. 17 — vs. Fargo Force

Nov. 23 — vs. Lincoln Stars

Nov. 24 — vs. Sioux City Musketeers

Nov. 30 — vs. Cedar Rapids

Dec. 1 — vs. Sioux Falls Stampede

Dec. 7 — vs. Chicago Steel

Dec. 14 — vs. Central Illinois Flying Aces

Dec. 18 — vs. Sioux Falls Stampede (6:05 p.m.)

Jan. 4 — vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

Jan. 12 — vs. Omaha Lancers

Jan. 18— vs. Omaha Lancers

Jan. 26 — vs. Tri-City Storm

Feb. 1 — vs. Central Illinois Flying Aces

Feb. 2 — vs. Tri-City Storm

Feb. 8 — vs. Waterloo Blackhawks

Feb. 9 — vs. Omaha Lancers

Feb. 15 — vs. Waterloo Blackhawks

Feb. 22 — vs. Youngstown Phantoms

Feb. 23 — vs. Youngstown Phantoms

March 5 — vs. Fargo Force (12:05 p.m.)

March 29 — vs. Lincoln Stars

April 5 — Omaha Lancers ♦