“Jackie”

Dec. 2

Directed by Pablo Larraín, starring Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard and Greta Gerwig

Rated R

Natalie Portman plays a grieving Jacqueline Kennedy in this biographical drama outlining the events following the 1963 presidential assassination. America is mourning the loss of its iconic young president (John Carroll Lynch), and the former first lady has to find a way to fight through her sorrow, regain her faith and find the strength to care for her children. And then she must also tackle the unimaginable task of figuring out how to move on.

“Table 19”

Jan. 20

Directed by Jeffrey Blitz, starring Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson, June Squibb and Lisa Kudrow

Rated PG-13

Dumped. And dumped after two years. Via text message. Eloise McGarry (Anna Kendrick) is reluctantly invited to a wedding, and then seated at “Table 19” — which is the table reserved for the people the bride hopes don’t actually show up. The film explores the question of “What if?” What if you set your sights on something better than bitterness, resentment and revenge? What if you found a way to forgive someone when the person didn’t deserve it? And what if you did it on the day you least felt like doing it? How would your life change? And how would the world change? This comedy, written by brothers Mark and Jay Duplass, wants you to find out.

“The Founder”

Jan. 20

Directed by John Lee Hancock, starring Michael Keaton, Laura Dern and Nick Offerman

Rated PG-13

He took someone else’s idea, and America ate it up. Discover the truth. “The Founder” is a true story detailing the McDonald’s rise to prominence. Beginning in the 1950s, an Illinois salesman, Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), meets two California brothers, Mac and Dick McDonald (played by Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch), and he becomes enamored with the efficiency of their hamburger operation. Over time Kroc maneuvers himself into a position to take control of the fast food chain for $2.7 million in 1961.

“The Dark Tower”

Feb. 17

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey

Not Yet Rated

This isn’t your father’s spaghetti western, and it’s not the wild west, either. But you better believe this movie is as sinister as they come. Stephen King’s spooky, and sometimes demented, mind-bending brainchild is brought to life. The fictional story is based on King’s series of novels with the same name. Hold on to your seats, try not to cover your eyes as you watch a gunslinger (Idris Elba) and an evil sorcerer (Matthew McConaughey) roam the deserted, barren landscape of a mystical land while searching for a dark tower that could save the world.

“Battle of the Sexes”

Undetermined

Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, starring Emma Stone, Steve Carell and Elisabeth Shue

Not Yet Rated

This true story about an over the hill, former male tennis champion, 55-year-old Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), who in 1973, challenged the then No. 2 female player in the world, Billie Jean King (Emma Stone), to face off for a winner take all $100,000 tennis match. The historic match transcended tennis, as America tuned in for the highly publicized contest that was touted as “The Battle of the Sexes.” More than 30,000 people — at the time the largest crowd ever to attend a tennis match — looked on as King played Riggs at the Houston Astrodome.

Art

‘Alchemy: Transformations in Gold’

Feb. 11 to May 5

Des Moines Art Center — 4700 Grand Ave.

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

“Alchemy” is a collection of artwork produced by an international grouping of talented artists who have each selected a metallic gold substance to use in the various pieces. The rare metal assigns the viewer a feeling of sublime, and at the same time, it instigates internal contemplations regarding history’s most sought after resource. Gold has a past littered with geopolitical and cultural implications, and the works in Alchemy embrace these images, both the dark and the light.

Artists for Alchemy include Teresa Margolles, Zarina, Danh Vo, Luis Gispert, Lalla Essaydi, Rachel Sussman and many others. The work is organized by Curator Laura Burkhalter inside the Art Center at the Anna K. Meredith Gallery.

Music

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Des Moines Civic Center

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

You’ll be bowled over, or maybe flattened, by the power of a Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis. This holiday music has become a seasonal tradition for many Des Moines-area families for the previous three decades. It is now paired up with dazzling and daring multimedia effects that will change any Scrooge’s mood for the better.

Winter Jam 2017

Wells Fargo Arena

Friday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m.

2017.jamtour.com

Christian music’s largest annual tour is coming to town. The multi-artist extravaganza returns to central Iowa to again warm some local souls despite frigid cold temperatures. Jam showcases 10 of Christian music’s biggest stars including Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, Thousand Foot Krutch and NewSong. This year’s pre-Jam party is hosted by Israel: Land of Creation, and it will feature OBB, Sarah Reeves and Steven Malcolm. “Duck Dynasty’s” Sadie Robertson will also make a special appearance. The main show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open for the pre-Jam at 6 p.m. No advanced tickets are required, but the event does charge $10 at the door.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Hoyt Sherman Place 1501 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m.

hoytsherman.org

Could 500 million YouTube views possibly be wrong? The band filmed its original videos from the living room of Bradlee’s apartment in Queens, New York. The act then parlayed the momentum from its online popularity into a massively successful production. Described as “pop music in a time machine,” the jukebox re-styles contemporary pop, rock and R&B hits into the packaging of swing, doo-wop, ragtime and Motown. Put on your shoes made for toe-tapping, because this is going to be a lively one.

Kristin Chenoweth in Concert

Des Moines Civic Center

Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

Remember Glinda the Good Witch from “Wicked”? Kristin Chenoweth is the actor who first portrayed the character on Broadway, and she even won an Emmy Award for performances on the stage. She has also starred as Sally Brown in Broadway’s “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” for which she also won a Tony Award. Chenoweth’s enviable Broadway career then morphed into major roles in both film and TV. She is now taking her talents to Iowa’s capitol city for one night only. She will be performing with the Des Moines Symphony at the Civic Center. The show is presented in collaboration with Des Moines Performing Arts.

Theater

‘The Sound of Music’

Des Moines Civic Center, Feb. 7-12

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

The Hills are coming alive for Civic Center audiences when they watch this classic tale transformed into a brand new creation. The production is directed by industry heavyweight and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. “The Sound of Music” is the most successful movie musical in history. And if you think this show is “over the hill” or passed its prime, then listen up: more than 44 million people watched “The Sound of Music Live!”— the first live TV musical produced in more than half of a century — when it aired in 2013.

‘Marjorie Prime’

Kum & Go Theater – Des Moines Social Club, Jan. 13-22

www.desmoinessocialclub.org

If it was up to you, what would you choose to always remember? And which memories would you gladly forget? Jordan Harrison’s newest tale is about an upcoming age of artificial intelligence and what that future might look like. It explores the unsolved mystery of the human identity by looking through the prism of an 85-year-old lady experiencing jumbled thoughts and fading memories. Find out what happens when the woman gains a handsome friend who seems to be a younger version of her husband, and who is programmed to speak with her about her past. This brilliant drama is quietly unsettling, but you won’t want to look away.

‘Ramona Quimby’

Des Moines Community Playhouse, Jan. 6-22

www.dmplayhouse.com

Meet Ramona Quimby. She thinks that the word “attack” should mean that you stick thumb tacks in people. And she wonders why anyone would become a librarian if one didn’t possess a keen talent for spelling. Her creator, author Beverly Cleary, describes her this way: “She was a girl who could not wait. Life was so interesting; she had to find out what happened next.” Ramona is a third grader. And life is sometimes difficult for the unpredictable, sometimes exasperating, boisterous youngster who uses her sharp wit and entertaining personality to entertain herself while on a vivid trek through the world. Ramona’s unique mind will have you cheering as she figures out that life isn’t fair, but it’s still possible to enjoy the ride.

‘Narnia: the Musical’ based on C.S. Lewis’ fantasy ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’

Boone Community Theater — 106 S. Webster St., Dec. 2-3, Dec. 8-10

www.boonecommunitytheatre.org

Question: What are you doing in the wardrobe?

Answer: Narnia business!

Get it?

But the real question is what are you doing in Boone? Or wait. Maybe the question is… Why wouldn’t you be? After all, Boone’s small-town theater is putting on a musical adaptation portraying the first of C.S. Lewis’ epic seven-book series, “The Chronicles of Narnia.” The enchanted world of Narnia is filled with wonder, excitement good spirits and talking animals. One such animal is Narnia’s great lion, King Aslan. Aslan is sometimes unseen in the world — making his existence unbelievable to some. But in the end, the big cat comes back to be there when people, animals or living beings need him the most. The non-profit Boone Community Theatre is an easy 45-minute drive north of Des Moines and West of Ames.

Sports

Iowa Energy basketball

Wells Fargo Arena

www.nba.com/dleague/iowa

The Energy welcomes a new head coach, Matt Woodley, to lead the team into its 10th season as a developmental franchise in the National Basketball Association’s Developmental League — or D-League.

The D-League annually furnishes NBA rosters with top-notch talent while hosting an array of promotions and activities for fans of all ages.

Special events include Saturday, Dec. 3 when the team salutes the nation’s veterans and service men and women while hosting its annual Hoops for Troops game. Fans who show a military ID will receive a complimentary ticket at the Wells Fargo Arena ticket office.

Even Santa Claus is getting in on the action with visits to the arena on Dec. 20 and Dec. 23, which provides kids a last ditch effort to get on his nice list.

Halftime shows include the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team on Dec. 3, and the Kings of the Court on Jan. 28.

Each Tuesday during the season, the team is offering 2-for-1 game tickets, hot dogs, popcorn and soft pretzels. The team has also announced it is bringing back the Domino’s Meal Deal each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the season, which allows fans to pre-purchase two game tickets, when buying a large pizza and a two liter of soda pop for $20 to eat at home.

Iowa Energy remaining home schedule:

Des Moines Buccaneers Hockey

Buccaneer Arena

www.bucshockey.com

Let’s go, Bucs! Cheer on the home team as it protects home ice against Junior A United States Hockey League competition. The team is a long-time Des Moines fan favorite. Home games generally begin at 7:05 p.m. at Buccaneer Arena, 7201 Hickman Road, Urbandale. Tickets are available online at www.bucshockey.com.

The squad recently hired a new team president, Doug Miller, and he will lead the Bucs into the 2016-17 season.

Des Moines Buccaneers remaining home schedule (the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

BRENTON SKATING PLAZA — 520 Robert D. Ray Drive. Brenton Skating Plaza is a unique venue with an open-air atmosphere and a stylish design. The 120-foot by 60-foot sheet of ice allows up to 220 skaters at once. The rink needs roughly 8,000 gallons of water, and it is frozen by 13 miles of piping underneath the surface. The East Village rink is an ideal location for fun social events, festivals, shows, concerts and even marriage proposals, which are available during the skating season. If you are new to skating, or an old pro who is looking to improve, skating is also available. Skates are available for rent.

BROOMBALL. Broomball players must be at least 18 years old. Registration is open for the 2016 season, which begins in December. Check out www.brentonplaza.com for a full listing of skates times and other rink details.

Iowa Wild Hockey

Wells Fargo Arena

www.iowawild.com

The Iowa Wild competes in the 30-team American Hockey League at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. It is an affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild and hired a new head coach, Derek Lalonde, during the offseason. This is the team’s fourth season at the Well. 10 players from the Wild’s roster were eventually called up to the big time last year, so this is an extremely high level of hockey, in fact, nearly 90 percent of NHL players go through the AHL.

The team also maintains a high level of community involvement. More than 25,000 kids took part in the Wild About Reading program last year, and the team interacted with 44,000 students in 100 schools throughout central Iowa through its Healthy Living Floor Hockey programs.

And the Wild is crazy about having special events and good times.

It’s a Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, Dec. 9, when the San Antonio Rampage comes to town. So hold onto your hats — the contest is to benefit Mercy Pediatrics. And win or lose, the empire will be striking back the next day when the team again plays host to the Rampage, because it’s Star Wars Night, and Superhero posters will be offered to the first 1,500 Fans, so be prepared to smile — it’s also Boy Scout Popcorn Night.

If you arrive inside the arena on Sunday, Dec. 18, you better watch out for the Manitoba Moose, who is native to the wild, the squad from Canada will be thundering through town. But no matter the score, everyone will be a winner, Toys for Tots will be hosting an event at the game. And if you stick around afterwards, you’ll be pleased to participate in the postgame skate.

It’s free parking on Monday, Dec. 26 when the Wild faces off against the Rockford IceHogs. The first 1,500 fans will be offered a Player Trading Card Set given away by The Rookie Sports Cards. Then chow down on $2 dogs during the game. Afterward, bring your Sharpie and get your favorite player’s signature.

Iowa Wild remaining home schedule:

Drake Women’s Basketball vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.

Drake University – Knapp Center

www.godrakebulldogs.com

Pony Express to Santa

Dec 10-11, 17-18 at 11 a.m.

Jester Park Equestrian Center

www.polkcountyiowa.gov

Monster Jam — Motorsport

Jan. 6-7

Wells Fargo Arena 730 Third St.

hy-veetix.com

2017 Cinch’s World’s Toughest Rodeo

Wells Fargo Arena 730 Third St.

Jan. 13-14 – Friday-Saturday 7:30 p.m.

www.iowaeventscenter.com

