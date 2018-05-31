Advertising

What is branding advertising?

Some businesses don’t expect direct response from their advertising but rather prefer to “get their name out.” Much of this “branding” or “image” advertising is done in radio or TV, while print advertising has been commonly used to drive direct and measurable results. Businesses today are learning that print advertising can also be very effective in branding, especially in driving traffic to websites. Our advertising representatives are trained to help create branding campaigns to achieve your desired results.