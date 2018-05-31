Advertising

What ad size should I buy?

That depends if you want to simply be present in the magazine, or if you want to dominate the publication. If your competition is running ¼ page ads, you may want to consider a ½ page if you want your message to dominate theirs. Also, larger ads deliver faster results. So if your message requires fast action (a promotion that is only available for a short amount of time), then you should consider larger ads. Our advertising representatives can help you develop a sensible plan for your company. We work with businesses of all sizes and all budgets to create effective advertising.