Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions5/31/2018
With so much information online today, do people still read print publications? ANSWER
Do you have any digital options? ANSWER
Is advertising with you going to work? ANSWER
I have never advertised before. Do I really need to? ANSWER
How much does an ad cost? ANSWER
What if my ads don’t produce the results I expected? ANSWER
Do I have to pay in advance? ANSWER
Are your readers my customers or potential customers? ANSWER
Do I have to sign a contract? ANSWER
If l advertise, will you write a story on me? ANSWER
How do I create an ad? ANSWER
My competitors don’t advertise with you; why should I? ANSWER
Word of mouth advertising works best for my business. Why should I do anything else? ANSWER
Do you charge for design service fees? ANSWER
Do I get a discount if I supply the ad? ANSWER
Who reads CITYVIEW? ANSWER
How is CITYVIEW distributed? ANSWER
Who owns the company? ANSWER
How long has CITYVIEW been in business? ANSWER
Can I advertise once and see how it works? ANSWER
How do I get the word out about my business in Des Moines? ANSWER
What other print options are available? ANSWER
What is branding advertising? ANSWER
I don’t know what I should advertise. ANSWER
What ad size should I buy? ANSWER
Does color cost extra? ANSWER