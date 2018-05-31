Advertising

Frequently Asked Questions

With so much information online today, do people still read print publications? ANSWER

Do you have any digital options? ANSWER

Is advertising with you going to work? ANSWER

I have never advertised before. Do I really need to? ANSWER

How much does an ad cost? ANSWER

What if my ads don’t produce the results I expected? ANSWER

Do I have to pay in advance? ANSWER

Are your readers my customers or potential customers? ANSWER

Do I have to sign a contract? ANSWER

If l advertise, will you write a story on me? ANSWER

How do I create an ad? ANSWER

My competitors don’t advertise with you; why should I? ANSWER

Word of mouth advertising works best for my business. Why should I do anything else? ANSWER

Do you charge for design service fees? ANSWER

Do I get a discount if I supply the ad? ANSWER

Who reads CITYVIEW? ANSWER

How is CITYVIEW distributed? ANSWER

Who owns the company? ANSWER

How long has CITYVIEW been in business? ANSWER

Can I advertise once and see how it works? ANSWER

How do I get the word out about my business in Des Moines? ANSWER

What other print options are available? ANSWER

What is branding advertising? ANSWER

I don’t know what I should advertise. ANSWER

What ad size should I buy? ANSWER

Does color cost extra? ANSWER